Steve Peat Signs Book Deal For Autobiography About His Legendary Career

Steve Peat plans to write an autobiography detailing his rise to World Champion and his many stories from an extraordinary career.The aptly namedwill be released next October by Vertebrate Publishing, a UK-based publishing company known for their outdoor adventure guides.“Writing this book will be a great experience and a huge memory jogger for myself, when I sit and chat about different stories all kinds of fun things spring to mind,” he said. “I feel very lucky to have found mountain biking and I am excited to share my ups and downs with you guys.”Throughout a decorated racing career that spanned more than 25 years, Peaty earned 17 DH World Cup wins, three DH World Cup Overall titles, and a DH World Championship win that was a long time coming.He will soon be addingto the list of valuable roles he has played within the mountain bike community.