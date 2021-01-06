Steve Peat Signs Book Deal For Autobiography About His Legendary Career

Jan 6, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Steve Peat plans to write an autobiography detailing his rise to World Champion and his many stories from an extraordinary career.

The aptly named Steve Peat: A Biography will be released next October by Vertebrate Publishing, a UK-based publishing company known for their outdoor adventure guides.

“Writing this book will be a great experience and a huge memory jogger for myself, when I sit and chat about different stories all kinds of fun things spring to mind,” he said. “I feel very lucky to have found mountain biking and I am excited to share my ups and downs with you guys.”

Throughout a decorated racing career that spanned more than 25 years, Peaty earned 17 DH World Cup wins, three DH World Cup Overall titles, and a DH World Championship win that was a long time coming.

He will soon be adding author to the list of valuable roles he has played within the mountain bike community.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Steve Peat


Must Read This Week
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
88290 views
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: GT Factory Racing to Run Michelin Tires]
83643 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
64945 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
61559 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
56838 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
53534 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
49970 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
47195 views

12 Comments

  • 7 0
 id love to hear some of the storys that dont hit the book !
  • 1 0
 Nice one man!
  • 1 0
 you d have to meet him at a bar then
  • 2 0
 Excited to read about his RAF days and how that impacted his riding.
  • 1 0
 Tldr- neck Stella, smoke the frenchies.
  • 1 0
 There should be a lot of beer on that book!
  • 1 0
 Put me down for a signed pre order copy
  • 1 0
 Nice. I'll be getting myself one of those orderd!
  • 1 0
 Sweet! Now we just need Warner to write one too!
  • 1 0
 5/7. Will buy.
  • 1 0
 Peaty publications
  • 1 0
 It's about time!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007469
Mobile Version of Website