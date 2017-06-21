Steve Smith: Our Legend...

endurofficials Co-founder, Rob Fraser, Left, Steve Smith, right. Mt. Prevost, 2013
Steve was a brother, son, and an inspiration. A fierce competitor and an honest friend. A humble guy from Nanaimo that achieved so much and made you feel like anything was possible.
A guy who loved the outdoors, loved camping and fishing and golfing, just like us.
A guy who cared about people, about his family, and about his community. Just like us.
He loved to laugh, loved to smile and loved life. Just like us.
Who was Steve Smith? He was a guy… just like us.
Phenomenally talented and driven, yes. But what made Steve so great was his incredible humility and grace in spite of his remarkable success.
Steve inspired people to be their best and do extraordinary things because he was a guy just like us.
Although it’s been a year since he passed he still inspires all of us at endūrofficials to be our best every day.
As a tribute to Steve, we’ve designed the Steve Smith Legacy sock. 100% of all profits from Steve Smith Legacy sales will be donated to the Steve Smith Legacy Fund to help young athletes achieve their dreams. To date, we've reached over 75% of our goal to donate over $10,000 and have no plan to stop.
Steve Smith Legacy Sock
If you’d like to join us in supporting the Steve Smith Legacy Fund, please click below to purchase your pair of socks.https://www.endurofficials.com/collections/steve-smith-legacy#Longlivechainsaw
