Steve Smith: Our Legend...

Who was Steve Smith?



Most people know Steve Smith for his accomplishments on two wheels. A force in the Canadian downhill mountain bike racing scene for years, Steve became an international star after securing Wold Cup victories at Leognang, Hafjell, and Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. These victories culminated into the overall World Cup Downhill title in 2013, downhill mountain biking’s ultimate prize.



Steve became a Canadian cycling legend.



Was that who Steve Smith was? A downhill legend? The guy on the Fox Racing poster? Standing on the podium at Monte-Sainte-Anne? Tearing up a volcano in Japan for Red Bull?



Was that who Steve Smith was?



To some, yes. But not to us.





Steve Smith Legacy Sock

Steve was a brother, son, and an inspiration. A fierce competitor and an honest friend. A humble guy from Nanaimo that achieved so much and made you feel like anything was possible.A guy who loved the outdoors, loved camping and fishing and golfing, just like us.A guy who cared about people, about his family, and about his community. Just like us.He loved to laugh, loved to smile and loved life. Just like us.Who was Steve Smith? He was a guy… just like us.Phenomenally talented and driven, yes. But what made Steve so great was his incredible humility and grace in spite of his remarkable success.Steve inspired people to be their best and do extraordinary things because he was a guy just like us.Although it’s been a year since he passed he still inspires all of us at endūrofficials to be our best every day.As a tribute to Steve, we’ve designed the Steve Smith Legacy sock. 100% of all profits from Steve Smith Legacy sales will be donated to the Steve Smith Legacy Fund to help young athletes achieve their dreams. To date, we've reached over 75% of our goal to donate over $10,000 and have no plan to stop.If you’d like to join us in supporting the Steve Smith Legacy Fund, please click below to purchase your pair of socks.