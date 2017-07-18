Steve Smith Socks are Back - Chainsaw Pre-order

Thank you to all that purchased a pair of the Steve Smith legacy socks during our last round of sales. The outpour of love for Stevie was apparent, which lead to us being sold out of product in only two days. We have received an abundance of emails requesting we bring in more inventory, so today we’re happy to announce the pre-order of the all new Steve Smith Chainsaw Sock.For this round, we’ve opted to run a pre-order so everyone has a chance to get a pair, however, the pre-sale will only be available for the next week to allow for delivery as quick as possible.We’re also opening the pre-order to bulk orders for events and retail so we’re able to further the donation potential and reach. All inquiries please email info@endurofficials.comImportant Note: We are a Canadian Company, so please bare with us on international shipments. To keep shipping rates low, we ship all packages via Canada Post Small Packet Air, which does not include tracking outside of Canada. Since we donate all the profits from each sale, we’re also donating our time by fulfilling hundreds of orders—we have absolutelyissues doing this whatsoever, it just takes time, so we appreciate your patience.Pre-order your socks below: