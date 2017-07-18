Steve Smith Socks are Back - Chainsaw Pre-order

Jul 18, 2017 at 15:55
Jul 18, 2017
by Endur Officials  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Thank you to all that purchased a pair of the Steve Smith legacy socks during our last round of sales. The outpour of love for Stevie was apparent, which lead to us being sold out of product in only two days. We have received an abundance of emails requesting we bring in more inventory, so today we’re happy to announce the pre-order of the all new Steve Smith Chainsaw Sock.

For this round, we’ve opted to run a pre-order so everyone has a chance to get a pair, however, the pre-sale will only be available for the next week to allow for delivery as quick as possible.

We’re also opening the pre-order to bulk orders for events and retail so we’re able to further the donation potential and reach. All inquiries please email info@endurofficials.com

Important Note: We are a Canadian Company, so please bare with us on international shipments. To keep shipping rates low, we ship all packages via Canada Post Small Packet Air, which does not include tracking outside of Canada. Since we donate all the profits from each sale, we’re also donating our time by fulfilling hundreds of orders—we have absolutely no issues doing this whatsoever, it just takes time, so we appreciate your patience.

Pre-order your socks below:
https://www.endurofficials.com/collections/social-initiatives

#longlivechainsaw
endurofficials Steve Smith Chainsaw Sock


MENTIONS: @endurofficials
Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V3
125615 views
Trek Debuts New RE:aktiv Thru Shaft Shock Technology
66815 views
Make Enduro Great Again - Video
58787 views
Mavic Deemax - Return of the King?
50902 views
From the Top: David Turner
47165 views
What if You Could Design Your Dream Bike? - Pinkbike Poll
46576 views
Team Videos: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
35589 views
Ancillotti Scarab - Bike Check
34645 views






10 Comments

  • + 7
 Now I can finally cross "pre-order a pair of socks" off of the ol' bucket list.
  • + 5
 Bought a couple pairs of the last version, high quality socks and proud to rock them. Will be ordering a couple more of these!
  • + 1
 Thank you, we appreciate the kind words and support!
  • + 1
 Question for the endurofficials folks - on your blog you state the following regarding your social initiative socks : "We’re also a lean organization, and since we donate the profits from each sale, we’re also donating our time fulfilling hundreds of orders."

So are you donating more that your profits? (ie: your labour costs, etc.). Just curious, as $30 CAD is a lot of money, I could be helping #longlivechainsaw more by buying a cheap pair from MEC and donating the difference to the Stevie Smith Legacy Fund (www.gofundme.com/23k7fus).

Thanks for offering these awesome socks!
  • + 1
 The Chainsaw Sock is not $30, it is $19.05 CAD plus shipping and applicable taxes. We remit taxes, while also try to keep shipping rates as low as possible, and in some cases lose money when you factor in label and packaging costs. We donate the profits of each sock sold, and at the same time do not make any money for our time (hence donating our time) fulfilling hundreds of orders, developing the various iterations of the sock, attending local events to sell the socks, fielding emails, etc. We also incur the costs of failed deliveries and quality control which are all a cost of doing business, but come out of our end. There is quite a bit that goes on in the back end, and we're just two Canadian guys that started a company, and our first order of business 8 months ago was donating to his fund. We simply do the best we can.

We understand the product cost is high, but we only produce a high quality products. We're also not a large company, so as you can imagine our cost of goods sold is not as ideal as a company doing larger quantities. If you wish to buy a cheap pair of socks from MEC (that won't be custom branded) and donate the difference, thats totally up to you and we encourage any donation, in any capacity.
  • + 1
 Or you could buy some socks from your local bike shop and donate too...
  • + 0
 ok i'll be the a*shole.....why are we still doing chainsaw this and chainsaw that? the guy was a good rider, but I feel like now he's being turned into a social trend. I can see why the support if every dollar is going to his family, or something along those lines (which may be the case but I couldn't tell from this article), but what about McGazza? surely he is deserving of some cool memorabilia and constant praise?
  • + 1
 The money goes directly to the Steve Smith Legacy Foundation, which is being used to develop bike parks for local communities, while also distributing funds to up and coming racers to go after their dreams like Stevie. It is a legitimate cause, and is in not way a social trend. If it were up to us, the Chainsaw 'trend' will last forever, because it is providing something positive to the world.

We agree that all fallen riders should be praised, and are with you on McGazza. However to our knowledge there is not a fund, and we were not personal friends with him (like we were Stevie).
  • + 1
 @endurofficials I ordered and paid for two pair about two months ago. You guys charged me, but I never received them, what gives?
  • + 6
 Our apologies, thats not normal - the last round was not a 'pre-order' so the socks should have been sent right away.
Please email your order confirmation to info@endurofficials.com and we'll take care of you no problem Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032680
Mobile Version of Website