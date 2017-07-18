Steve Smith Socks are Back - Chainsaw Pre-order

Thank you to all that purchased a pair of the Steve Smith legacy socks during our last round of sales. The outpour of love for Stevie was apparent, which lead to us being sold out of product in only two days. We have received an abundance of emails requesting we bring in more inventory, so today we’re happy to announce the pre-order of the all new Steve Smith Chainsaw Sock.
For this round, we’ve opted to run a pre-order so everyone has a chance to get a pair, however, the pre-sale will only be available for the next week to allow for delivery as quick as possible.
We’re also opening the pre-order to bulk orders for events and retail so we’re able to further the donation potential and reach. All inquiries please email info@endurofficials.com
Important Note: We are a Canadian Company, so please bare with us on international shipments. To keep shipping rates low, we ship all packages via Canada Post Small Packet Air, which does not include tracking outside of Canada. Since we donate all the profits from each sale, we’re also donating our time by fulfilling hundreds of orders—we have absolutely no
issues doing this whatsoever, it just takes time, so we appreciate your patience.
Pre-order your socks below:https://www.endurofficials.com/collections/social-initiatives#longlivechainsaw
So are you donating more that your profits? (ie: your labour costs, etc.). Just curious, as $30 CAD is a lot of money, I could be helping #longlivechainsaw more by buying a cheap pair from MEC and donating the difference to the Stevie Smith Legacy Fund (www.gofundme.com/23k7fus).
Thanks for offering these awesome socks!
We understand the product cost is high, but we only produce a high quality products. We're also not a large company, so as you can imagine our cost of goods sold is not as ideal as a company doing larger quantities. If you wish to buy a cheap pair of socks from MEC (that won't be custom branded) and donate the difference, thats totally up to you and we encourage any donation, in any capacity.
We agree that all fallen riders should be praised, and are with you on McGazza. However to our knowledge there is not a fund, and we were not personal friends with him (like we were Stevie).
Please email your order confirmation to info@endurofficials.com and we'll take care of you no problem
