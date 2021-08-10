Steve Vanderhoek Breaks Arm While Filming in Squamish with Remy Metailler





Hoping it’s a minor and complication free recovery and be back doing radical awesome things with the buds in no time. Beyond bummed to be back on the injured roster but mistakes happen and glad it wasn’t worse. Was having way to much fun on the bike these days. Took a big tumble filming and walked away with just a fractured wrist. Few minutes before I got to tag this gap on Intestinal Fortitude that I never thought I would attempt. Cause of the steepness I didn’t think I could shut it down before the ultra tech pinched out exit. Thanks @remymetailler for coaching me and motivating me through. Should be a fun video dropping soon of that day.Hoping it’s a minor and complication free recovery and be back doing radical awesome things with the buds in no time. — Steve Vanderhoek

Steve Vanderhoek broke his wrist a couple of days ago while filming a video with Remy Metailler. The two were knocking off some lines and gaps for a Squamish shreddit and Vanderhoek says he landed a little deep and just couldn't shut it down in time for an off camber corner. He says he ended up cartwheeling down the slab for a long ways and that he's just happy its not worse. It was the very last feature of the day.Vanderhoek says he'll be seeing the orthopaedic doctor today to ensure there's aren't any complications. He'll have to be off work from his day job at the firehall, but that should just give him more time to hike around and scout for new features for future projects. You can expect to see a video of the crash next week.We wish him the best of luck with recovery and can't wait to see what he comes up with next!