Steve Vanderhoek Breaks Arm While Filming in Squamish with Remy Metailler

Aug 10, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Steve Vanderhoek broke his wrist a couple of days ago while filming a video with Remy Metailler. The two were knocking off some lines and gaps for a Squamish shreddit and Vanderhoek says he landed a little deep and just couldn't shut it down in time for an off camber corner. He says he ended up cartwheeling down the slab for a long ways and that he's just happy its not worse. It was the very last feature of the day.

bigquotesBeyond bummed to be back on the injured roster but mistakes happen and glad it wasn’t worse. Was having way to much fun on the bike these days. Took a big tumble filming and walked away with just a fractured wrist. Few minutes before I got to tag this gap on Intestinal Fortitude that I never thought I would attempt. Cause of the steepness I didn’t think I could shut it down before the ultra tech pinched out exit. Thanks @remymetailler for coaching me and motivating me through. Should be a fun video dropping soon of that day.

Hoping it’s a minor and complication free recovery and be back doing radical awesome things with the buds in no time.Steve Vanderhoek


Vanderhoek says he'll be seeing the orthopaedic doctor today to ensure there's aren't any complications. He'll have to be off work from his day job at the firehall, but that should just give him more time to hike around and scout for new features for future projects. You can expect to see a video of the crash next week.

We wish him the best of luck with recovery and can't wait to see what he comes up with next!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Steve Vanderhoek


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
58711 views
Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?
46021 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
44861 views
Ruff Cycles Launches World's First e-Dirt Jump Bike
43599 views
Spotted: Stanton's Titanium & Carbon Switch9er FS Enduro Bike from Ard Rock 2021
43480 views
Trailforks Now Provides Garmin Jump Stats
42353 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset
40632 views
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
39745 views

8 Comments

  • 11 0
 Is the rock slab cracked now?
  • 4 0
 Get well soon rock slab !
  • 7 0
 I’d be lying if I were to say I was surprised. But hope u to heal up quick bc the edits with Steve, Remy and Yoann are just fantastic and have really enjoyed watching them
  • 1 0
 Healing vibes, man! Remember folks, Steve has a job, this is just his passion that he thankfully shares with us! Dude deserves some positive vibes and support.
  • 1 0
 Healing vibes from America Steve, keep those sick edits coming
  • 1 0
 hanging with Remy man, crazy, heal up bro
  • 1 0
 Steve, noooo!
  • 1 4
 Kodak courage

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009588
Mobile Version of Website