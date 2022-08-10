Steve Vanderhoek Shares Video of Crash That Resulted in Concussion, Broken Collarbone, Rib & Sternum





Last year Tour de Gnar 2022 bit me with my own feature! What a way to start a day at 6:00am. I got a little carried away on a something I had hit countless times in the past and just picked up too much speed and slipped a pedal just before the exit. Big OTB resulting in a concussion, broken collar bone, broken rib/cracked sternum and a small pneumothorax. Definitely not the way I wanted to start that day but you gotta pay to play.Last year @yoannbarelli and I started the tour de Gnar to display some of the coolest freeriding in the sea to sky and to test ourselves physically and mentally to the limit. This year was more about inviting a bunch of friends out to share this place we love so much and encourage everyone to progress in a super positive environment. Was still amazing to sit back and see everyone just crush it that day.. my mind was blown by the level of skill everyone brought to the table. Everyone with their own unique abilities. Love you all! — Steve Vanderhoek