Steve Vanderhoek Shares Video of Crash That Resulted in Concussion, Broken Collarbone, Rib & Sternum

Aug 10, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Steve Vanderhoek has shared the news on Instagram that he suffered a concussion, broken collarbone, broken rib, cracked sternum and a small pneumothorax in a recent crash. He went over the handlebars at the bottom of a feature he'd hit countless times, during the 2022 Tour de Gnar event that he pioneered alongside Yoann Barelli.


bigquotesTour de Gnar 2022 bit me with my own feature! What a way to start a day at 6:00am. I got a little carried away on a something I had hit countless times in the past and just picked up too much speed and slipped a pedal just before the exit. Big OTB resulting in a concussion, broken collar bone, broken rib/cracked sternum and a small pneumothorax. Definitely not the way I wanted to start that day but you gotta pay to play.

Last year @yoannbarelli and I started the tour de Gnar to display some of the coolest freeriding in the sea to sky and to test ourselves physically and mentally to the limit. This year was more about inviting a bunch of friends out to share this place we love so much and encourage everyone to progress in a super positive environment. Was still amazing to sit back and see everyone just crush it that day.. my mind was blown by the level of skill everyone brought to the table. Everyone with their own unique abilities. Love you all!Steve Vanderhoek

Watch the video from the 2021 Tour de Gnar, where Yoann Barelli and Steve Vanderhoek send the gnarliest features in the Sea to Sky in one day and watch the warm up video for the 2022 Tour de Gnar here.

We wish Steve all the best with his recovery from this injury and can't wait to see him back on the bike once he's fully recovered.

 Remy breaks his back, Steve breaks his collarbone and ribs. Yoann better stay home with the kids for awhile and let this crash streak pass.
  • 2 16
flag RednBlack802 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 People should do what they want on their free time. I Just hope he banked a bunch of PTO/Sick leave so that he doesnt have to rush back to work. It's ok to let your boss down sometimes, they aint your daddy.
  • 16 0
 @RednBlack802: he’s a Canadian firefighter. Dude will have plenty of time to recover. He’s not boned like most would be down in the states. And he won’t have a big fat hospital bill to go with it!
  • 1 0
 when did remy break his back? recently?
  • 31 0
 Bruni is injured, Vergier is injured, Remy is injured, Steve is injured, should I go underground and hide for a few months??
I'm going to ride my bike, and I'm going to send it, big or small, when I feel like it !!
  • 1 0
 @sethbuckner:

www.pinkbike.com/news/remy-metailler-fractures-3-vertabrae-while-riding-with-kilian-bron.html
  • 2 1
 @yoannbarelli: Safety first! Time to invest in a zorb? www.amazon.com/zorb-ball/s?k=zorb+ball
  • 2 0
 @toast2266: People killed in Zorb

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qw5bDGm7tYo
  • 5 2
 @yoannbarelli: Yoann, wasn’t suggesting you quit riding or going big, shit happens, was just joking about staying home with kids, though sometimes when all your bros are getting hurt it can mess with your head and a day off or two being distracted helps, but you know that. Keep sending it!
  • 6 0
 He just got married too :/
  • 6 2
 He also may have been offered a Sandwich someone found in a Hole.
  • 1 0
 Wasnt that Yoann?
  • 1 0
 @LaXcarp: nope, Steve
  • 1 0
 @LaXcarp: both of them
  • 1 0
 @BrotherCraig75: double whammy. The guy can't catch a break!
  • 2 0
 Brutal! Heal up Steve. You have been one of the highlights of bike porn for the past couple of years! Everything was going great until that pedal slip... Is he clipped in or was that just a typical pedal slip? Either way, heal up!
  • 1 0
 I believe he rides flats
  • 1 0
 Heal up Steve, your riding is an inspiration to many. I'm just on the mend from scapula spine fracture so I know how much it sucks to be off the bike for bit. Probably not feeling it right now but honestly, time flies and you'll be back before you know it. Relax, get lots of sleep, kick back, enjoy the sun and have a few beers while planning your comeback. Cheers !
  • 4 0
 That is wild... Heal up Steve!
  • 1 0
 Man I HATE seeing OTB crashes, they can cause severe damage so quickly even at low speed... Hoping for a quick and successful recovery for you..
  • 2 0
 Dayum! That was a heavy slam, heal up dude!
  • 1 0
 Geez that rock slab was riddled with spectators! Hope you heal fast Steve !!
  • 1 0
 Heal up Steve!
Broke my sternum ski jumping decades ago and it reminds me every morning with a "POP".
  • 2 0
 We love ya Steve! Heal up quick. Back on the bike in no time!
  • 4 4
 6:00 in the morning is to early to ride much less do anything gnarly..just saying
  • 1 2
 All my injuries from bike crashes and sprained ankles from trail running have happened early in the morning or on days that I had to be up early to ride/run. Totally avoid
  • 4 0
 6am at my location is the perfect time to START riding otherwise it is too hot. Many times I start at 5am, and am quite awake by the time the climb is over.
  • 1 0
 Yeah no judgement, Steve is a rad biker, but I would think you would want to be pretty warmed up for that sort of line.
  • 1 1
 @MT36: According to Yoann's Instagram they started around 3:30 AM. So he's warmed up but maybe a bit sleep deprived?

And please everyone...avoid riding between 6:00 and 9:00 AM. It's for your own good. Dangerous predators, hard to get a proper PRD in, early morning sunlight is hard on your eyes. Just wait till after work. I emphasize: FOR YOUR OWN GOOD.
  • 1 0
 @bocomtb: I'm tired after work...so now what, I don't get to ride?
  • 1 0
 @brodoyouevenbike: You know you get used to waking up early if you do it often?
  • 3 1
 heal up my guy
  • 1 0
 Pedal slip caused the crash. So, was he on flats or clipless?
  • 1 0
 That bike took a wild ride after he flung it. Heal fast Steve!
  • 1 1
 They don't call it "the Gnar" for nothing.
  • 1 1
 you gotta pay to play
