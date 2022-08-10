Steve Vanderhoek Shares Video of Crash That Resulted in Concussion, Broken Collarbone, Rib & Sternum

Steve Vanderhoek has shared the news on Instagram
that he suffered a concussion, broken collarbone, broken rib, cracked sternum and a small pneumothorax in a recent crash. He went over the handlebars at the bottom of a feature he'd hit countless times, during the 2022 Tour de Gnar event that he pioneered alongside Yoann Barelli.
|Tour de Gnar 2022 bit me with my own feature! What a way to start a day at 6:00am. I got a little carried away on a something I had hit countless times in the past and just picked up too much speed and slipped a pedal just before the exit. Big OTB resulting in a concussion, broken collar bone, broken rib/cracked sternum and a small pneumothorax. Definitely not the way I wanted to start that day but you gotta pay to play.
Last year @yoannbarelli and I started the tour de Gnar to display some of the coolest freeriding in the sea to sky and to test ourselves physically and mentally to the limit. This year was more about inviting a bunch of friends out to share this place we love so much and encourage everyone to progress in a super positive environment. Was still amazing to sit back and see everyone just crush it that day.. my mind was blown by the level of skill everyone brought to the table. Everyone with their own unique abilities. Love you all!—Steve Vanderhoek
Watch the video from the 2021 Tour de Gnar
, where Yoann Barelli and Steve Vanderhoek send the gnarliest features in the Sea to Sky in one day and watch the warm up video for the 2022 Tour de Gnar here
.
We wish Steve all the best with his recovery from this injury and can't wait to see him back on the bike once he's fully recovered.
I'm going to ride my bike, and I'm going to send it, big or small, when I feel like it !!
www.pinkbike.com/news/remy-metailler-fractures-3-vertabrae-while-riding-with-kilian-bron.html
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qw5bDGm7tYo
Broke my sternum ski jumping decades ago and it reminds me every morning with a "POP".
And please everyone...avoid riding between 6:00 and 9:00 AM. It's for your own good. Dangerous predators, hard to get a proper PRD in, early morning sunlight is hard on your eyes. Just wait till after work. I emphasize: FOR YOUR OWN GOOD.