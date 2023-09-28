Video: Sending It Safely with Steve Vanderhoek & Remy Metailler

by Rémy Métailler  

Words: Remy Metailler

Ever since the first video I did with Steve Vanderhoek 3 years ago we have become friends and we share the same approach to riding gnarly features, which is probably one of the main reasons why we enjoy riding together.

It took us a while to do that episode. Having to line up our schedule, making sure the conditions are right and the bodies healthy.

Even though we want to promote the best riding we can, using our plateforms to educate about the risk is a core value of ours and we hope this videos makes you think a bit more before sending it.

Video by Alexander Chapellier (@the_frenchliner)

Photos by Dan Locks (@danlocks_)

Photo by Dan Locks

Photo by Dan Locks

Photo by Dan Locks

Photo by Dan Locks

Photo by Dan Locks

Photo by Dan Locks

Photo by Dan Locks

Photo by Dan Locks

Photo by Dan Locks

Watch our first video:



8 Comments
  • 11 0
 Remy telling people to ride safe is like Jack Daniels sponsoring Alcoholics Anonymous.
  • 6 0
 "Do as I as, no as I do"
  • 2 0
 Props to Steve for backing out of the last feature and highlighting his thought process. This was rad!
  • 3 0
 Thanks man, takes some slams to develop your process and figure out how to make smart choices! I’m in it for the long game
  • 1 0
 Yeaaa that's a coupla gnarly dudes right there!!!! Steve displaying his maturity at the end there was sick too
  • 2 0
 Remy, why doing that?
  • 2 0
 My palms are so sweaty
  • 1 0
 Those 2 guys are insane.





