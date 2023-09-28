Video: Sending It Safely with Steve Vanderhoek & Remy Metailler

Words

: Remy MetaillerEver since the first video I did with Steve Vanderhoek 3 years ago we have become friends and we share the same approach to riding gnarly features, which is probably one of the main reasons why we enjoy riding together.It took us a while to do that episode. Having to line up our schedule, making sure the conditions are right and the bodies healthy.Even though we want to promote the best riding we can, using our plateforms to educate about the risk is a core value of ours and we hope this videos makes you think a bit more before sending it.Video by Alexander Chapellier (@the_frenchliner)Photos by Dan Locks (@danlocks_)Watch our first video: