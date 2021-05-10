Stevie Smith: 1989-2016

Today marks the fifth year since Canadian downhill legend died at age 26 after a motorcycle accident. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on.Stevie Smith is remembered not only for being Canada's greatest downhill racer, but for the enthusiasm, friendship, and good-natured competitive spirit he brought to the sport. He was humble, goofy, and hardworking. His full impact on the bike community is impossible to put into words, but it will not be forgotten. Here are some of our favorite photos from his riding career.Stevie Smith will be immortalized as someone who made mountain biking better than it was before he came along.Rest in peace, Stevie Smith. Long live chainsaw.