Stevie Smith: 1989-2016

Today marks the fifth year since Canadian downhill legend died at age 26 after a motorcycle accident. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on.
Stevie Smith is remembered not only for being Canada's greatest downhill racer, but for the enthusiasm, friendship, and good-natured competitive spirit he brought to the sport. He was humble, goofy, and hardworking. His full impact on the bike community is impossible to put into words, but it will not be forgotten. Here are some of our favorite photos from his riding career.
Stevie Smith will be immortalized as someone who made mountain biking better than it was before he came along.
Rest in peace, Stevie Smith. Long live chainsaw.
He made DH racing alive and exciting and seemed like such a cool guy off the bike too.
What amazing work the foundation has been doing in his honour.
#longlivechainsaw
Also when I was very young, I had found him on Facebook while just searching my favorite pros names. He accepted and I would message him all the time. I was just a goofy little bike obsessed kid but he gave me all the time in the world and responded every time I wanted to chat with him online. The impact he had on me growing up is immeasurable. He is The type of person this world needs more of.
Gone too soon.
Long Live Chainsaw!
such a nice guy, I had the pleasure to share some words with him
#LONGLIVECHAINSAW
#LONGLIVECHAINSAW \m/
