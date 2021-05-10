Stevie Smith: 1989-2016

May 10, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  


Stevie Smith
Long Live
Chainsaw
1989–2016

Today marks the fifth year since Canadian downhill legend died at age 26 after a motorcycle accident. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on.

Stevie Smith is remembered not only for being Canada's greatest downhill racer, but for the enthusiasm, friendship, and good-natured competitive spirit he brought to the sport. He was humble, goofy, and hardworking. His full impact on the bike community is impossible to put into words, but it will not be forgotten. Here are some of our favorite photos from his riding career.

Long live Chainsaw

2014 World Cup 4 Leogang

Stevie Smith

Stevie Smith

during the World Cup at Mont Saint Anne Quebec Canada. Photo Sven Martin

Bromont 2009 Photo Sven Martin

At UCI MTB World Cup MT ST ANNE Quebec canada Photo Sven Martin

during the UCI WC round in Maribor Slovenia2010 Photo by Sven Martin

Chainsaw at Val di Sole in 2011.

Steve on the podium for the WC overall at the World Cup finals in Val di Sole IT in 2011

Stevie Smith

Steve Smith longlivechainsaw

Steve Smith longlivechainsaw

CWX13 Whistler Photo Sven Martin

Steve Smith longlivechainsaw

at the 2013 UCI MTB World Cup. Ft William Scotland. Photo Sven Martin

Steve Smith longlivechainsaw

Steve Smith

Steve Smith in Follow Me by Anthill

Steve Smith

Steve Smith

Steve Smith at Fort William in 2011.

during the 2012 UCI World Cup Hafjell Norway. Photo Sven Martin

during the Crankworx Festival 2012 Whistler Canada Photo Sven Martin

Steve Smith longlivechainsaw

At UCI MTB World Cup MT ST ANNE Quebec canada Photo Sven Martin

Stevie Smith

Photo Sven Martin

Stevie Smith

during the Leogang MTB World Cup Austria. Photo Sven Martin

Downhill at the 2013 Leogang UCI MTB World Cup Finals Austria. Photo Sven Martin

Stevie Smith

Stevie Smith

Stevie Smith

Stevie Smith

Photo by Harookz

Steve Smith longlivechainsaw

during the 2015 Mavic Transprovence Photo Sven Martin

during the 2016 UCI MTB World Cup round two Cairns Australia. Photo Sven Martin

Stevie Smith will be immortalized as someone who made mountain biking better than it was before he came along.

Rest in peace, Stevie Smith. Long live chainsaw.

21 Comments

  • 29 0
 The greatest segment of any mtb movie with his mum shuttling him in Seasons, even more poignant when you watched it back again after all his successes.
He made DH racing alive and exciting and seemed like such a cool guy off the bike too.

What amazing work the foundation has been doing in his honour.
#longlivechainsaw
  • 17 0
 #LONGLIVECHAINSAW
  • 11 0
 What a legend! I’ll never forget him just chatting with my dad in a random hotel parking lot before sea otter one year. I was too scared to chat with him for a bit but he was as down to earth as it gets and chatted with my father, who knew nothing at the time about bikes, for a good while.
Also when I was very young, I had found him on Facebook while just searching my favorite pros names. He accepted and I would message him all the time. I was just a goofy little bike obsessed kid but he gave me all the time in the world and responded every time I wanted to chat with him online. The impact he had on me growing up is immeasurable. He is The type of person this world needs more of.
Gone too soon.
Long Live Chainsaw!
  • 12 0
 Stevie Smith Ghost Run Tribute — Fort William 2016
  • 2 0
 thanks for sharing this.
  • 9 1
 Fucking ninjas cutting onions...
  • 7 0
 Posts like this ensure he lives forever. Happy Mothers Day momma Smith. We are all sending you our love!
  • 5 0
 The mountain bike world lost something special 5 years ago. Go rip a lap for Stevie all! Long Live Chainsaw.
  • 6 0
 I'm not crying, you're crying!
  • 4 0
 One of my favorite riders of all times !
  • 5 1
 The DH world is a sadder place without him.
  • 1 0
 five years.. wow. every year i go through the same emotions. i only got to meet him in person at my work once, nicest guy, stoked that i was stoked on bikes too. a legend, truly.
  • 3 1
 can´t believe it was 2016 #longlivechainsaw
such a nice guy, I had the pleasure to share some words with him
  • 3 0
 An inspiration to so many. Long live chainsaw.
  • 4 1
 www.pinkbike.com/video/444791

#LONGLIVECHAINSAW
  • 3 0
 Long Live Chainsaw!
  • 2 0
 THE LEGEND, THE KING!

#LONGLIVECHAINSAW \m/ Big Grin
  • 3 0
 That MSA run....legend
  • 3 0
 Long live chainsaw!
  • 2 0
 Cover picture is the best. The smile.
  • 1 0
 Mann... He was cool! #Legend

Post a Comment



