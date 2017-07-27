Stevie Smith to Be Inducted Into Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame

We all know how much of a legend Steve Smith is. The best downhill racer ever to come from the Canadian shores, Steve rose to the top pretty quickly thanks to his fierce determination on the race track. That said, it's amazing to see him getting that same recognition, which we know he deserves, from a major body like the Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame. Steve will be one of three Canadian athletes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017, with the celebration taking place on October 1st, in Ontario.
Steve will be joining Gary Longhi, a five-time Paralympic medalist, and Karen Strong, a recognized forerunner for many of Canada’s top road athletes, as well as builder, Albert Schelstraete-Coulier as the class of 2017. Steve's legacy lives on with great progress in Canadian downhill racers as a result of his influence on the community in Canada and let's not forget his soon to be opened Steve Smith Bike Park in Nanaimo, B.C.
The 2013 World Cup Champion has had a larger impact on racing in Canada, and the world, than he probably could ever have imagined.
The celebrations inducting Steve and the other athletes and builder into the Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame will take place on Sunday, October 1st at RattleSnake Point Golf Club in Milton, Ontario. A luncheon will be held after a number of morning activities (Ride of Legends road through Halton Hills alongside many of Canada’s Hall of Fame inductees as well as current National Team athletes) where the 2017 class will be honoured and celebrated.
Established in 2015, the Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievement and contribution to cycling racing in or for Canada. There are currently two categories of membership in the Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame: Athletes and Builders. At present, sixteen members have been inducted to the Hall of Fame; fourteen athletes and two builders that were selected in 2015 and 2016.
• When: Sunday, October 1st from 8:30am–2:30pm
• Where: RattleSnake Point Golf Club (Milton, ON)
• Info and Tickets#longlivechainsaw
11 Comments
Post a Comment