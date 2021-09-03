Stevie Smith's Mother Tianna Gets Surprised with a Bowhead Adaptive Bike at the Steve Smith Memorial DH Race

Sep 3, 2021
Views: 493    Faves: 2    Comments: 0



The Stevie Smith Memorial DH Race was held at Mount Washington Resort on August 28th and 29th. Tianna, Stevie's mother, has been carrying on Stevie's legacy since his accident in 2016. She runs the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation that runs community enrichment projects and supports young aspiring racers. She was also running a tent at the race where riders had a chance to win Stevie's jerseys and helmets! So, a group of bike industry folks decided it was time to give back to Tianna.

The seed for this initiative was planted earlier this year at the Canadian DH National Champs at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. Tianna was celebrating with everyone at the wrap up party in the pits when she hopped in a Bowhead bike for the first time. Many racers hopped in to give the bikes a try as well, including Brett Tippie, Miranda Miller, Remi Gauvin, and others! While many others crashed, Tianna showed everyone how its done and had a clean ride!

Tianna expressed wanting one of these bikes due to hip issues, and because they're a heck of a good time. The bike would allow her to explore the trails around the island, and even ride Prevost, where she had shuttled Stevie countless times! All those shuttles arguably made Stevie the rider he became, which is another reason the community is grateful for Tianna and her dedication to the sport and athlete development.

Along with shredding on the adaptive bike and showing up all of the DH racers, Tianna also joined the Rippers Lounge Racing tent for her first keg stand! Stevie would be proud.


bigquotesI have decided it's time to not waste a minute, because you never know what's going to happen. Steve taught me a lot.Tianna Smith






Her smile says it all! #longlivechainsaw



The moment Tianna realizes that she is getting a custom Bowhead Reach!



This project was made possible by Stevie's sponsors and other members of the bike community. Huge thank you to Anthill Films, Bowhead Corp, Kootenay Adaptive, SRAM, Devinci Cycles, Corsa Cycles, Rippers Lounge Racing, Niall Pinder, Cruz Family, Brook Macdonald, and all the other individuals who supported! We would also like to thank our team of engineers and builders who worked their magic and brought this bike to life at such short notice.







Tianna's bike is custom built in Calgary, Alberta. Bowhead uses as many mountain bike components as possible so that riders can get them serviced at their local bike shops. The articulating front-end allows riders to access off-camber, rough terrain, so that they can explore deeper off the beaten path! It is full suspension and has an electric motor. And of course, #longlivechainsaw decals.




Watch Tianna Smith get her Custom #longlivechainsaw Bowhead Reach. Huge shout out to Brett Tippie for always bringing the stoke and making these events so special! See you on the trails, Tianna!



Photographer: Clint Trahan
Filmmaker: Matthew Tongue

14 Comments

  • 21 0
 Kudos to all the people who make this. That's a class act.
  • 11 0
 Coolest thing I’ve seen on here or anywhere in a long time! Chainsaw left a legacy and his mom helped create that by her tireless training shuttles and support. No one more deserving than her!! Thank you to all who stepped up!
  • 2 0
 Having T use one of Stevie's old helmets to take a rip in this was easily the highlight of the entire weekend. I remember talking to Tianne earlier in the day about this and that - she mentioned she was going to test ride another Bowhead and look at getting one as she was in love with what it could do for her. Little did she know by dinner time she would have one. VERY awesome more by everyone involved. super, super cool.
  • 4 0
 Steve's the only racer I would wake up at 2 am to watch his race runs live. The way he attacked was unbelievable
  • 4 0
 That is incredibly. What a great sport we are a part of. A big family.
  • 3 0
 So Awesome! Long live Chain Saw & Tianna, the women who raised Chain Saw!
  • 2 0
 I'm not crying, you're crying! Amazing work to Sally and the team at Bowhead. This is why the MTB community is the best in the world. Can't wait to see her tearing it up!
  • 1 0
 If this doesnt give you a mega feelgood feeling going in to the weekend, nothing will. Awesome stuff from all involved. Love it. #longlivechainsaw #imnotcryingyourecrying
  • 2 0
 Fuck yeah Tianna, you deserve this. You've done so much for the community over the years. Long live the Smiths!!
  • 3 0
 sick bike
  • 2 0
 This is what life is suppose to be about. So wonderful.
  • 2 0
 Love this! Momma's gonna get Shreddy on that beast!
  • 2 0
 Great news! Stories like this make my week! Pretty cool bike, too.....
  • 1 0
 @rippersloungeracing nice work

