Stevie Smith's Mother Tianna Gets Surprised with a Bowhead Adaptive Bike at the Steve Smith Memorial DH Race

The seed for this initiative was planted earlier this year at the Canadian DH National Champs at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. Tianna was celebrating with everyone at the wrap up party in the pits when she hopped in a Bowhead bike for the first time. Many racers hopped in to give the bikes a try as well, including Brett Tippie, Miranda Miller, Remi Gauvin, and others! While many others crashed, Tianna showed everyone how its done and had a clean ride!



Tianna expressed wanting one of these bikes due to hip issues, and because they're a heck of a good time. The bike would allow her to explore the trails around the island, and even ride Prevost, where she had shuttled Stevie countless times! All those shuttles arguably made Stevie the rider he became, which is another reason the community is grateful for Tianna and her dedication to the sport and athlete development.



Along with shredding on the adaptive bike and showing up all of the DH racers, Tianna also joined the Rippers Lounge Racing tent for her first keg stand! Stevie would be proud.

