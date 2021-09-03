Stevie Smith's Mother Tianna Gets Surprised with a Bowhead Adaptive Bike at the Steve Smith Memorial DH Race

The Stevie Smith Memorial DH Race was held at Mount Washington Resort on August 28th and 29th. Tianna, Stevie's mother, has been carrying on Stevie's legacy since his accident in 2016. She runs the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation that runs community enrichment projects and supports young aspiring racers. She was also running a tent at the race where riders had a chance to win Stevie's jerseys and helmets! So, a group of bike industry folks decided it was time to give back to Tianna.
The seed for this initiative was planted earlier this year at the Canadian DH National Champs at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. Tianna was celebrating with everyone at the wrap up party in the pits when she hopped in a Bowhead bike for the first time. Many racers hopped in to give the bikes a try as well, including Brett Tippie, Miranda Miller, Remi Gauvin, and others! While many others crashed, Tianna showed everyone how its done and had a clean ride!
Tianna expressed wanting one of these bikes due to hip issues, and because they're a heck of a good time. The bike would allow her to explore the trails around the island, and even ride Prevost, where she had shuttled Stevie countless times! All those shuttles arguably made Stevie the rider he became, which is another reason the community is grateful for Tianna and her dedication to the sport and athlete development.
Along with shredding on the adaptive bike and showing up all of the DH racers, Tianna also joined the Rippers Lounge Racing tent for her first keg stand! Stevie would be proud.
|I have decided it's time to not waste a minute, because you never know what's going to happen. Steve taught me a lot.—Tianna Smith
Her smile says it all! #longlivechainsaw
The moment Tianna realizes that she is getting a custom Bowhead Reach!
This project was made possible by Stevie's sponsors and other members of the bike community. Huge thank you to Anthill Films
, Bowhead Corp
, Kootenay Adaptive
, SRAM
, Devinci Cycles
, Corsa Cycles
, Rippers Lounge Racing
, Niall Pinder
, Cruz Family
, Brook Macdonald
, and all the other individuals who supported! We would also like to thank our team of engineers and builders who worked their magic and brought this bike to life at such short notice.
Tianna's bike is custom built in Calgary, Alberta. Bowhead uses as many mountain bike components as possible so that riders can get them serviced at their local bike shops. The articulating front-end allows riders to access off-camber, rough terrain, so that they can explore deeper off the beaten path! It is full suspension and has an electric motor. And of course, #longlivechainsaw
decals.
Watch Tianna Smith get her Custom #longlivechainsaw
Bowhead Reach. Huge shout out to Brett Tippie
for always bringing the stoke and making these events so special! See you on the trails, Tianna!
Photographer: Clint Trahan Filmmaker: Matthew Tongue
