For the last 4 years we've watched our original steel hardtail the Morf defy trends and changing stan­dards to remain a rider favourite and cult legend. Today we are delighted to introduce it's 29" wheeled sibling- The Squatch.



Built from the Morf's DNA and refined over 3 years of design and development, the Squatch's poppy and playful origins shine through despite it's bigger wheels and progressive numbers. The Squatch defies being pigeon holed to any discipline, It's ready for wherever you want to take it. — Stif