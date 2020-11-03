Stif Launches New Squatch 29" Steel Hardtail

Nov 3, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


UK based brand Stif has announced its latest steel hardtail. After creating the Morf four years ago, it has now introduced the 130mm and 29" wheeled Squatch.

Stif has spent the last three years designing and developing its first 29" hardtail to have the same feel as its smaller wheeled sibling the Morf. Equipped with a 130mm travel short offset fork, 78° seat tube angle and a pretty slack 64° head angle, they created a bike which they say is "Well Bastard Fast".

bigquotesFor the last 4 years we've watched our original steel hardtail the Morf defy trends and changing stan­dards to remain a rider favourite and cult legend. Today we are delighted to introduce it's 29" wheeled sibling- The Squatch.

Built from the Morf's DNA and refined over 3 years of design and development, the Squatch's poppy and playful origins shine through despite it's bigger wheels and progressive numbers. The Squatch defies being pigeon holed to any discipline, It's ready for wherever you want to take it. Stif

The Squatch is available in three different options with a £599 frame only choice and two builds to pick from. The lower end build comes in at £1899 and uses SRAM's NX Eagle drivetrain and Rockshox's Pike Select+ forks. The higher-end pro build sells for £2499 and sees upgrades across the spec. The fork is bumped up to the silver Pike Ultimate fork, drivetrain is changed to GX Eagle and the DT Swiss 370 hubs are swapped for Hope Pro 4's




As well as offering the option of frame only and two complete builds Stif has also created three different colour options for the Squatch with a Bone, Teal and Silver options. For sizes, Stif has opted again for three choices with a medium, large and extra-large offerings. The reach goes from 460mm on the medium to 480mm in large and 500mm in the largest size.


Geometry:



Specification:

AM Build Kit - £1899

Fork: Rockshox Pike Select+ (130mm travel and 42mm offset)
Crankset: NX Eagle (170mm and 34t steel ring)
Rear Derailleur: NX Eagle 12spd
Shifter: NX Eagle 12spd
Cassette: NX Eagle 12spd (11-50)
Chain: NX Eagle 12spd
Bottom Bracket: SRAM BSA 73mm
Brakes: SRAM Guide T
Rotors: Avid Centreline (200mm front // 180mm rear)
Bars: Burgtec 2014 Alloy (30mm rise // 800mm wide)
Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3 (35mm clamp // 35mm reach)
Grips: Burgtec Bartender
Headset: Sealed cartridge with Stif X Burgtec top cap
Seatpost: KS Ragei 170mm
Saddle: Burgtec Cloud (Chromo rail)
Front Tyre: Maxxis Minion DHF EXO TR 3C 2.6
Rear Tyre: Maxxis Rekon EXO+ TR 3C 2.6
Front Hub: DT Swiss 370 (15x110mm // Torque Caps)
Rear Hub: DT Swiss 370 (12x148mm // XD)
Rims: WTB KOM Trail i30
Valves: WTB Tubeless
Sealant: Stans Sealant
Pedals: Burgtec Composite

Pro Build Kit - £2499

Fork: Rockshox Pike Ultimate (130mm travel // 42mm offset)
Crankset: GX Eagle Lunar (170mm // 34t steel ring)
Rear Derailleur: GX Eagle 12spd
Shifter: GX Eagle 12spd
Cassette: GX Eagle 12spd (10-52)
Chain: GX Eagle 12spd
Bottom Bracket: SRAM BSA 73mm
Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC with Matchmaker Clamp
Rotors: Avid Centreline (200mm front // 180mm rear)
Bars: Burgtec Enduro (30mm rise // 800mm wide)
Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3 (35mm clamp // 35mm reach)
Grips: Burgtec Minnaar Signature
Headset: Hope 2H with Stif x Burgtec Top Cap
Seatpost: KS Lev Integra with Matchmaker Southpaw (choise of 175 or 200mm)
Saddle: Burgtec Cloud (Chromo rail)
Front Tyre: Maxxis Minion DHF EXO TR 3C 2.7
Rear Tyre: Maxxis Rekon EXO+ TR 3C 2.7
Front Hub: Hope Pro 4 (15x110mm // Torque Caps)
Rear Hub: Hope Pro 4 (12x148mm // XD)
Rims: WTB KOM Trail i30
Valves: WTB Tubeless
Sealant: Stans Sealant
Pedals: Burgtec Composite



Bone
Silver
Teal

Find out more about Stif's new range of hardtails here.

