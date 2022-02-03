close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Still in Service: Twenty6 Prerunner Pedals

Feb 3, 2022
by Beta MTB  
https://www.betamtb.com/gear/still-in-service-twenty6-prerunner-pedals/

Posted In:
Beta MTB Still In Service Pedals Twenty6


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Specialized Status 140 - The Slope-Duro-Cross Weapon
76408 views
Updated: Specialized Plans to Add Consumer-Direct Sales February 1
71795 views
Opinion: Why 3/4 Shells Aren't As Silly as They Look
63715 views
Slack Randoms: Unno's Folding Mega Mullet, Roadie Crashes & Crushed Frames
43595 views
All the Winners of the 2021 Pinkbike Advent Calendar
40737 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler MX - The Battery Powered Bronson
40134 views
9 2022 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
37759 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Carry to Fix a Flat Tire?
37133 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.006845
Mobile Version of Website