Stompump's Foot-Operated Mini-Pump - Interbike 2018

Stompump says that their little guy will top out at around 60 PSI unless you really put some muscle behind it, so it's mostly intended for mountain bike use more than anything. It comes with a bottle cage-style mount, but you can't use a cage and mount at the same time, unfortunately. Instead, there are two slots in the mount for zip-ties, so you can put it somewhere else, too.



The pump goes for $99.99 USD on their Kickstarter page, but they say that it'll probably come down to $90-ish USD when it's available in a few months from now. That's a big chunk of money for a pump, especially when there are all sorts of options out there for much less money, but I can see it being a success regardless if it really does inflate tires three times as fast as a normal mini-pump. It also feels like a high-quality unit in my hands, unlike that countless and nearly disposable tiny pumps out there.



