Stompump's Foot-Operated Mini-Pump - Interbike 2018

Stompump is saying that their foot pump will inflate tires up to three times as fast as a normal mini-pump, and you might be wondering how it's able to do that given that it's much, much shorter than a traditional pump. The answer is that while it's short, it's also very squat, so much so that the massive piston inside the air can pushes more air during a shorter stroke than most pumps do with a much longer stroke. Also, you're doing the pumping with your leg, which is full of much stronger muscles than what's in your arms and shoulders.
Air moves through a long, thin hose that's connected to the pump and chuck via quick-release pneumatic fittings; all you need to do is push the small spring-loaded collar and the hose comes off. When not in use, it's wrapped around the pump's air can.
Stompump
Intended use: low-pressure, high-volume tires
Foot operated
Aluminum construction
Integrated filter
Quick-release pneumatic fittings
Thread-on presta/schrader chuck
Frame mounted
Storage compartment
Fully rebuildable
Max pressure: 60 PSI
Weight: 185-grams (claimed)
Price: $99.99 USD
More info: www.stompump.com
The foot-operated Stompump is small but quick, with the high-volume air can and huge piston moving a load of air up to its 60 PSI maximum.
The stubby Stompump is mostly aluminum, with a Delrin piston and steel return spring hidden inside of the large-volume air can, and the rubber cap for the hidden storage compartment in the top of the pump. There's a filter just under the top cap, too, but not to keep you from filling your tires with dirty air. Instead, it's so that the pump isn't pulling in dust and grime that could eventually damage the seals. Like most pumps, it's also easy to take apart, clean, and reassemble without any tools. I know ya'll are totally out there rebuilding your mini-pumps, right? Yeah, me too.
Stompump says that their little guy will top out at around 60 PSI unless you really put some muscle behind it, so it's mostly intended for mountain bike use more than anything. It comes with a bottle cage-style mount, but you can't use a cage and mount at the same time, unfortunately. Instead, there are two slots in the mount for zip-ties, so you can put it somewhere else, too.
The pump goes for $99.99 USD on their Kickstarter page, but they say that it'll probably come down to $90-ish USD when it's available in a few months from now. That's a big chunk of money for a pump, especially when there are all sorts of options out there for much less money, but I can see it being a success regardless if it really does inflate tires three times as fast as a normal mini-pump. It also feels like a high-quality unit in my hands, unlike that countless and nearly disposable tiny pumps out there.
You don't need tools to open the Stompump up, and a filter under the top cap should keep it clean for a long time.
Nearly $100 USD is a big chunk of money to shell out for a mini-pump, no matter how neat it is. But if it works as well as they say and proves to be reliable, would you consider buying one?
