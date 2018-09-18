PINKBIKE TECH

Stompump's Foot-Operated Mini-Pump - Interbike 2018

Sep 18, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Stompump Foot Pump Interbike 2018


Alright, I realize that this is a mini-pump, and I know you guys want to see photos of new and previously unseen downhill bikes, components, and anything made by a CNC machine, but things are pretty slim here in Reno. Also, this foot-operated pump from Stompump is actually pretty cool and intended for high-volume, low-pressure mountain bike tires. You know, like the kind we use.

The company crushed their Kickstarter goal by getting 745% of the funding they were looking for, and they're only a couple of months away from production units that will go for somewhere around $90-ish USD.


Stompump Foot Pump

by mikelevy
Views: 430    Faves: 0



Stompump is saying that their foot pump will inflate tires up to three times as fast as a normal mini-pump, and you might be wondering how it's able to do that given that it's much, much shorter than a traditional pump. The answer is that while it's short, it's also very squat, so much so that the massive piston inside the air can pushes more air during a shorter stroke than most pumps do with a much longer stroke. Also, you're doing the pumping with your leg, which is full of much stronger muscles than what's in your arms and shoulders.

Air moves through a long, thin hose that's connected to the pump and chuck via quick-release pneumatic fittings; all you need to do is push the small spring-loaded collar and the hose comes off. When not in use, it's wrapped around the pump's air can.
Stompump

Intended use: low-pressure, high-volume tires
Foot operated
Aluminum construction
Integrated filter
Quick-release pneumatic fittings
Thread-on presta/schrader chuck
Frame mounted
Storage compartment
Fully rebuildable
Max pressure: 60 PSI
Weight: 185-grams (claimed)
Price: $99.99 USD
More info: www.stompump.com


Stompump Foot Pump Interbike 2018
Stompump Foot Pump Interbike 2018
The foot-operated Stompump is small but quick, with the high-volume air can and huge piston moving a load of air up to its 60 PSI maximum.


The stubby Stompump is mostly aluminum, with a Delrin piston and steel return spring hidden inside of the large-volume air can, and the rubber cap for the hidden storage compartment in the top of the pump. There's a filter just under the top cap, too, but not to keep you from filling your tires with dirty air. Instead, it's so that the pump isn't pulling in dust and grime that could eventually damage the seals. Like most pumps, it's also easy to take apart, clean, and reassemble without any tools. I know ya'll are totally out there rebuilding your mini-pumps, right? Yeah, me too.

Stompump says that their little guy will top out at around 60 PSI unless you really put some muscle behind it, so it's mostly intended for mountain bike use more than anything. It comes with a bottle cage-style mount, but you can't use a cage and mount at the same time, unfortunately. Instead, there are two slots in the mount for zip-ties, so you can put it somewhere else, too.

The pump goes for $99.99 USD on their Kickstarter page, but they say that it'll probably come down to $90-ish USD when it's available in a few months from now. That's a big chunk of money for a pump, especially when there are all sorts of options out there for much less money, but I can see it being a success regardless if it really does inflate tires three times as fast as a normal mini-pump. It also feels like a high-quality unit in my hands, unlike that countless and nearly disposable tiny pumps out there.
Stompump
It's not nearly as inconspicuous as a traditional mini-pump.

Stompump Foot Pump Interbike 2018
Stompump Foot Pump Interbike 2018
You don't need tools to open the Stompump up, and a filter under the top cap should keep it clean for a long time.


Nearly $100 USD is a big chunk of money to shell out for a mini-pump, no matter how neat it is. But if it works as well as they say and proves to be reliable, would you consider buying one?

18 Comments

  • + 17
 I won't be needing this, I've gone full enduro and completely filled my tires with overpriced pool noodles.
  • + 3
 Its not about pumping up your tire its about showing our friends how cool you are
  • + 3
 With all the bitching and moaning about water bottles these days this seems counter productive. I have one water bottle mount on my Enduro. With a traditional mini pump and a offset mounting bracket I can have both a water bottle and a pump on me at all times. Although I could see a slightly larger version of this being a good replacement for my floor pump. Skinny wrists, weak child arms and all...
  • + 2
 And really? 60psi max for something I can put my foot on? Bad idea...
  • + 3
 60 PSI max? c'mon man they aren't even trying.

They seem to have missed the fact that their hipster target consumer rides a fixie with skinny tyres and needs 90-110 PSI
  • + 2
 hipsters cant fix their own flats
  • + 1
 Looks cool and probably very well designed, but it's still heavy, gets rid of your water bottle cage, and is expensive.... Why would anyone pick this over carrying a couple co2 cartridges and a small hand pump as a backup? Could have been more functional too if the cage also had some storage built-in to carry a tube or tire plugs, but some overpriced rebranded bike specific ski straps work fine for that too.
  • + 2
 Yeah right! I fought long and hard to use those two bolt holes for a proper hydration vessel. On the other hand, this might do well in the front triangle of a Jeffsey.
  • + 5
 But my legs are tired
  • + 2
 But my arms are weak.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: my mini pump is heavy
  • + 1
 Pool Noodle insert looks like Spaghetti
  • + 4
 $100 and no pressure gauge, come on!
  • + 3
 I can buy a lifetime of CO2 cartridges for 100$
  • + 1
 Heck, I can buy a lifetime of chinese foot pumps for 100 bucks!
  • + 1
 @El-Warpo: +25%
  • + 1
 I have no idea why I would want something so heavy, bulky, and expensive, and yet for some reason I really like this idea...
  • + 1
 Looks like it's made by Silca

Post a Comment



