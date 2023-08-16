Photo & Race Report: Stoneking Rally TransAlpine Epic

Words

What is the Stoneking Rally in brief:

(read: type two)

Passing between the borders of France and Italy the Stoneking Rally covers all kinds of terrain, from high alpine to loamy forests and rocky coastal trails, we found it all.

Managing Expectations: An Art Form

Day two was the biggest day out there, after close to 12h underway we arrived at base camp. Clapped is an understatement.

Big days out but with the luxury of shuttles, organized meals in between, and the tent already set up by the hardworking helpers in the background.

Hike a Bike: A Love-Hate Affair

GPS Navigation with the Rally's Partner Komoot and with signs.

The Mastery of Trail Reading: Expect the Unexpected

The good old Enduro Tripod may help you around one of those nearly impossible switchbacks.

Not knowing what is around the next corner a crash is sometimes unavoidable, it is a mastery to go fast but stay within your limits. A necessity to help each other when something goes wrong.

The stage briefing said; expect a surprise halfway down. Turns out we had to ride through a military tunnel in the middle of the forest.

Twins Battle Royal

0% Loaded prev 1/4 next

Trails from a Fairytale: Unveiling Hidden Gems

After a cruelling 1000 vertical meter hike a bike we reached this ridge leading into the most dreamy singletrack, stoke was on a all-time high.

Adapt to the Local Lifestyle: Baguettes, Croissants, and Aperol Spritz

Equipment & Physical Preparation: Bolt Checks and Survival Tactics

Was it the best week ever?

General Classification

Women

Men

The ultimate goal of the week; the well-deserved swim in the mediterranean sea

: Anita GehrigThe dust has settled, the body has recovered and before you know it you are back in your everyday life. But what we experienced just a few weeks ago is still hard to put into words, how can you make so many memories in a single week of riding? Here is six days of racing at the Stone King Rally in a nutshell, through the eyes of the Gehrig twins, Caro and Anita, and the lens of Sven Martin and Max Schumann.[PCAPTION align=center]MONVISO: THE STONEKING Standing 500m higher than anything else in its approximate vicinity, Monviso at 3841m is the Alps’ 10th biggest peak by prominence and its north face gives rise to Italy’s longest river, il Po. Through the eclectic nature of the rally’s itinerary, there is one constant: The Stone King overseeing proceedings. [/PCAPTION]A transalpine MTB odyssey [a long and eventful or adventurous journey or experience]Arvieux, France to Bordighera, Italy6 Days82 Riders304 km24 Stages8, 280m of climbing23, 240m of descending2:43:02.02 hours of racingThe race itself needs little introduction – the Stone King Rally is the evolution of the infamous Trans Provence race. A blind enduro adventure race from the Haute-Alpes of Southeastern France to the coastal city of Bordighera in Northern Italy. Considered by many as the pinnacle of enduro multi-day racing, the Stone King Rally is the perfect blend of challenge and enjoyment, making it possibly the hardest and most funrace you can sign up for.Having ridden a few Trans Provence events before, including the inaugural Stone King Rally last year, it's hard not to have high expectations. Every time I have ridden the Stone King Rally I have considered it to be one of the most challenging but incredibly rewarding weeks on a bike. But what happens when you keep expecting it to be the best week ever over and over?Taking it day by day, trail by trail, climb by climb is crucial for me to immerse myself in the adventure. Everyone has a different idea of what the perfect trail is, some days don't work for you but someone else is completely in their element and that's what it's all about. Celebrating the unique trails we get to ride and soaking up everyone's vibes!Six long days in the saddle will undoubtedly take a toll on your bike and body, and when fatigue sets in, a small mistake on the exposed trails can destroy all your hopes and dreams with a rude awakening. For me, it is crucial to think of the race as a journey rather than a race, because your high hopes for a good result can be dashed on the first or last stage with a mechanical. That's why the word 'odyssey' is probably the best way to describe the event. Everyone has a story to tell, and if you're looking for the best week ever, you might just find it if you have the right attitude to whatever the universe throws at you.When you look at the daily stats, 1700m of climbing a day doesn't sound like much, but what these numbers don't show is the huge amount of hike-a-bike that is included in those days.If 1200m of hike a bike in the blazing sun doesn't sound too intimidating - then this could be your event! What keeps you going is the curiosity of what lies ahead and what trails you might be on once you reach the summit, that is what makes every drop of sweat worthwhile.Racing blind means that every corner and every rock is a mystery. You will be tested on your ability to read the terrain, make quick decisions on lines, and try to find the flow. But beware - just about any time you start to feel proper lit up on the trail, the tightest switchback you have ever encountered may appear out of nowhere and give you the reality check that you can never trust it too much.The person I have raced and lost the most races to is my eternal rival and twin sister, Anita. We share a healthy rivalry that is always a great motivation and inspiration in our lives on and off the trails. At this year's Stone King we took the twin battle to the next level. With Tracy having built up a few minute advantage after a few days of racing, the battle for second and third place was mainly between the two of us. Anita had a slower start to the race, and it was only after a much-needed pep talk after the second day of racing that she really started to push. My lead over her melted faster than the glaciers of Europe and was down to 0.8 seconds going into the final day of racing. The pressure was on and we had so much fun battling it out and pushing each other to the limit.I guess there are few people who own more old maps than Mr. Stone King, Ash Smith. His specialty is finding abandoned, long forgotten trails and bringing them back to life. One of the undoubtedly best trails of the week was found in Viadino and rebuilt less than three months before the event. The local cycling community helped to bring this trail back to life and were really excited to have us race it against the clock. The local people were cheering us down the trail that just kept on getting better and better. As we crossed the finish line, we were greeted with music and local specialties and everyone was practically screaming with joy at the surreal trail we had been able to ride. What remains for the locals is a trail of dreams and possibly the start of the development of mountain bike tourism in a new place away from the crowds.As the race moves back and forth between France and Italy, it's important to understand the differences between the two cultures. When in France, do as the French do. Eat the baguette and try to find the best chocolate croissants. In Italy, the Aperitivo is at least as important as dinner, so there is no better way to end a great day than with a few Aperol Spritzes with your newfound friends from all over the world.A bike that can handle the rough stuff, but is light enough to be carried on your back for a good part of the day is what you need. We took our pretty much stock Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper EVO, put on some heavier tires (we chose the Specialized Butcher Grid Gravity tires) and we were ready to go.To give your bike the best chance of surviving six long days on the road, it's a good idea to check the screws every night, even if you're very tired and just want to chill out. I had to learn this again the hard way on day three when I realized my front brake was loose on the first stage and Anita passed me crackling with laughing.Indeed it was one of the hardest but at the same time most rewarding weeks, we have spent on a mountain bike. The mix of adventure, untouched single trail, good times with friends, and some adrenalin caused by the pressure of racing pair up to be the best combo for our happiness.1. Tracy Mosely 2:37:21.92. Carolin Gehrig 2:43:02.23. Anita Gehrig 2:43:25.04. Tanja Naber 2.45.04.85. Laura Battista 2:47:32.91. Romain Paulhan 2:10:41.22. Glenn McArthur 2:11:22.43. Sam Robson 2:18:30.34. Ian Austermuhle 2:19:36.25. Stephan Matthews 2:22:39.8A big thank you goes to Ash Smith and his Stone King Rally team who make this week truly unforgettable. Thanks for some of the best memories collected over the years. (I mean, just imagine how many shit trails you need to ride to find so many good ones)