INDUSTRY INSIDER

Burning Question: Should the DH Skinsuit Ban Be Lifted?

Jun 2, 2018
by Paul Aston  

THE
BURNING
QUESTION



The 2018 Fort William World Cup marks the 10th anniversary of the Mojo Suspension racing team and their PVC-coated Lycra skinsuits and the uproar that followed. Say what you want about them, but the only fact that is down in the history books is that riders Chris Hutchens, and Ben Cathro, donned the controversial catsuits for qualifying and race runs and had the best results of their careers to date: 17th and 8th place respectively.


Ben Cathro racing in his PVC coated lycra skinsuit in 2008. Victor Lucas Photo
The PVC coated Lycra skinsuit that prompted the rule. Ben Cathro at Fort William, 2008. Career-best. Photo: Victor Lucas


A few months later, the UCI introduced a rule which banned skinsuits and 'tight-fitting clothing' plus another that enforced the use of visors on helmets. The wording of the skinsuit rule is looser than the moto-clothing Palmer used to wear. Now, I am not saying I want to see all riders wearing a silly Lycra suit onesie, but the rule was weird from day one as there were no stated measurements, I have never heard of anybody being checked at the finish line to see if their clothes are officially baggy enough. Nowadays, every rider worth their salt at the podium has stylish, tightly cut or tailored clothing, with specific fabrics that identify them as downhill mountain bike racers – not some MX wannabees in some old-fashioned moto kit.




The rule states 'Lycra elastane based' clothing as its enemy, but nowadays there is an array of materials and stretchy compositions that give a tight fit without breaking the rules. In a recent press release from Atherton Racing, they announced that they will be working in conjunction with Endura to develop race kits that will help with aerodynamics. At the end of the day, riders are racing downhill, with gravity and against the air, there are advantages to be had and surely rulings should reflect this in a way that is fair, equal, and measurable, for all competitors.


bigquotesThere is a buzz around aero gains across all tribes of racing right now and we plan to bring our proven expertise and manufacturing might in this area to bear on the downhill course.... watch this space.PRESS RELEASE: Endura Sport Ltd


For those of you thinking, "What the hell is Aston talking about?" here is a brief history of MTB clothing: Clunker riders used to wear jeans and tee shirts or whatever they wore in day to day '70s life for a bike ride. Then people wore tight Lycra-type clothing when road racing for aerodynamics and comfort, which was adopted by XC racers, who moved onto downhill racing in the early days. Shaun 'Napalm' Palmer rocked up in the mid '90's in full motocross kit and everybody loved him (Palmer lost the World Championships in Cairns 1996 by 0.15 seconds with a peak and baggies to Nicolas Vouilloz). Then, the cool kids all wore baggy clothes and helmet peaks for years, bar the occasional World Championship where governing bodies usually provided Lycra skinsuits.


Did Sam Hill blow out that last corner on that fateful Val Di Sole day in 2008 because he wasn't used to the extra speed of the skinsuit? Photo: Itster
Did Sam Hill blow out that last corner on that fateful Val Di Sole day in 2008 because he wasn't used to the extra speed of the skinsuit? Photo: Itster


Occasionally riders stepped out of line and lost their peak and found a skinsuit just in time for race runs, a finger was often pointed at 'the French,' but back then it was a guessing game as who was going to turn up to the start line in what. A gentleman's agreement was formed and signed in the interests of "the image of the sport," – basically the riders teamed up and decided that it would be better in the long-term to look cool instead of going fastest, and, if everybody wore the same clothes, they would all have the same disadvantage. In 2008 Mojo et al. broke the agreement to prove a point. Late 2008 the UCI made an official rule that has stood for ten years. Ten years on technology has improved massively, mountain bike kit is now cool in its own right, and everyone is wearing skin-tight clothing and helmets shaped in wind tunnels.

Mark Wallace didn t have too much luck in Croatia to start the season but with a 12th place last year he s a top 10 contender.
Today's top downhill racers are wearing outfits that are tailored and close-fitting as they search for any possible time savings.

We asked a few a few of the key players in this discussion, including Craig “Stikman” Glaspell from Troy Lee Designs, a brand who are behind much of the MTB image we have today, Chris Porter, the Mojo man who made his riders skinsuit-up ten years ago, Gee Atherton, the last man to win a World Championship in Lycra, and Ben Cathro who finished in 7th place with the best result of his career in Fort William







Stikman

Craig “Stikman” Glaspell – Global Category Director - Bike, Troy Lee Designs

Craig ''Stikman'' Glaspell's career has seen him go from working as a shop mechanic in Redondo Beach, California, to wrenching on the National and World Cup circuits for some of the quickest racers in the around. He's keeping things a bit more local these days, although he's still working with some of the fastest racers out there as the Global Bicycle Category Director at Troy Lee Designs.

bigquotesPart of me says ‘wear whatever you want, if you wanna look like a tool, go for it,’ but, I was around in the era of this rule being created and it was for good reasons-image for a growing sport. The sport looked pretty wank and un-cool. This sport is never going to be mainstream, nor should it be, the image of DH is good as is.

That being said, we as a brand love speed and any advantages to get the win and go faster. Troy was the first to bring fairings to Mammoth in the early 90’s, rubber suits, aero helmets, pulling visors off and sealing up all the openings. Troy and John Parker from Yeti were also the very first DH team to go into the wind tunnel to find performance advantages for bikes and equipment in the 90’s.

TLD pro Luca Shaw does have his race pants altered a bit, so they are a bit more snug than production, but still not ‘tight’, I think they still have a DH race vibe while having a ‘faster’ look. Our production Sprint pants are more tailored and ‘race fit’ than anything in our moto line, so we are already on trend for DH and BMX racing. We are also doing some innovative developments with Al VanNoy from Adidas Futures labs, and playing with different textiles for speed performance gains, while being lightweight and very durable-we always learn a lot from our Adidas friends.

On visors, we used to special cut Vouilloz visors to his specs, a bit shorter and more venting through the inside – no-one has ever asked since.

Ultimately, on kit, more race fit DH kits isn’t the end of the world, but taking the visors off would be an epic fail!



Photo by Saskia Duggon
Chris Porter – CEO/Owner, Geometron Bikes and MojoRising

Heretic. When Chris Porter showed his first Geometron to the world he was outcast as a crazy guy from the UK. Less than three years later, arguably, his influence is widespread. Every bike that comes out is accompanied by marketing spiel that echoes Chris' words: longer reach, slacker head angle, steeper seat angle, shorter stems and less fork offset. More importantly, for this article, it was probably his 'fault' that the UCI introduced the rule – in 2008 at the Fort William WC, his Mojo team riders donned a freaky PVC-coated Lycra suit and rode to the best results of their career: Ben Cathro finished 8th, and Chris Hutchens bested his 37th place career high by 20 places finished in 17th.


bigquotesIn a word, YES!… Yes, the skinsuit and visor rule should be lifted. It is a rubbish rule in so many ways on so many levels:

The wording of the rule suggests that all Lycra-elastane based and tight-fitting clothing should not be permitted. As 'Lycra-elastane' provides the stretch in almost all fitting clothing, nearly everyone who qualified for the DH finals in the last years since the rule was made should be written out of the results. Socks, underwear, compression tops, body armour, gloves (for those sensible enough to wear them), cuffs and stretch panels and even the leaders' jersey would see to that.

But….Maybe not… If you wanted to race in Lycra-elastane it really would be no problem… 'Lycra-Elastane based' suggests that the clothing is 'based' on Lycra-elastane. In most clothing the Lycra-elastane element is no more than a few percent, most of the clothing would be described by a sports lawyer as 'Polyester based'…

The visor rule is even better… No-one calls a helmet peak a 'visor'. A helmet peak is called a 'peak'. Valentino Rossi's motorcycle helmet has a 'visor.' So losing the peak and using a visor which is way more aerodynamic would absolutely not be a problem!

I guess the issue is that DH racing (for most people, some hardcore racers aside) is a fashion event and not a real sport against the clock. There are numerous ways to achieve a more aerodynamic result without having to resort to restrictive TopShop jeggings as most of the teams did last year. But the will is not there. It seems more important to do a big sideways whip (the final jump at Fort William, for example) than to freewheel around it in a tuck which is proven to be quicker!

The peer pressure in the DH fraternity is more like that found in a school playground rather than a professional sports paddock. The truth is that there probably isn't a rider who would wear a skin suit and aero helmet and ride an aero bike (even just an angled or folded numberplate for crying out loud!) with tires focussed towards rolling speed, weighted with lead and with no chain. All of these things have been shown to improve the speed of the bike/rider combo through the air and over the ground. But the peer pressure would prevent a rider from doing it, even as the stopwatch showed a winning time…

Maybe there's another element at work here? Maybe if a rider was suddenly given more free speed then that rider would simply squeeze the brakes until back at the usual 'comfortable' speed? That's probably the case… But, I'd love the rule to be rolled back so I could see how fast Aaron Gwin could really go with a bit more aero!



Atherton Racing

Gee Atherton – Trek Factory Racing

Gee Atherton was the last man to win a downhill World Championship wearing Lycra back in 2008, the fateful day Sam Hill blew out the last corner at Val Di Sole. Maybe Sam crashed because of the extra speed he carried through the air on the huge jump out of the trees? His Australian Lycra onesie taking him by surprise and missing his braking point?

bigquotesIn my opinion, the skin suit rule served its purpose in getting riders out of the horrific looking kit and into something a little more marketable, the companies and manufacturers that sponsor the athletes and events are what keep the sport alive and kicking after all.

However, that said, with the sport growing and growing, riders and sponsors alike are looking at new ways to push the sport and hunt for that extra speed. Tighter, slimmer, more efficient clothing is an obvious starting point. This is only a good thing, as we all want to go faster, and when done right, I think it can still look pretty cool, after all, there is a big jump between tight, well-fitting trousers/race top and a full-blown Lycra one-piece.

I think at the end of the day the riders and teams will use their common sense. The rule should remain to keep people out of that Lycra suit, but pushing the limits is what the sport is all about.





Ben Cathro – Sick Skills MTB Coaching

Ben Cathro has his career best result back in 2008 in the fabled PVC-suit. The giraffe-like rider nicknamed 'Hightower' by his friends, admits that it wasn't the ideal thing for a man of his stature to wear, but did give him an advantage on the day where he made a few mistakes when it counted. Nowadays, the racing has taken a back seat for Ben as he focuses on his Sick Skills Coaching, but that doesn't stop him from turning up to the occasional DH or Enduro race in Scotland and taking the win against full-time racers.

bigquotesThis is a topic that is very relevant to me as the Mojo team skinsuits at Fort William 2008 were the catalyst for the original ban. Those things were faaast! We calculated that the suits were worth about a second per minute of track which saved us five seconds total over a race run. My run at the race wasn't very good with lots of mistakes and it was still my best ever result at 8th position. Without the skinsuit, I would have been closer to 20th. I'll admit I did not make it look good. The combo of the black shiny suit and my extreme lankiness was not pleasant to look at. I'm never going to look good in a skinsuit, though, so that's not the best reference. I like the look of the current tight fitting race kit, it looks aerodynamic and rad.

Anyway, who said skinsuits weren't cool? As a kid watching the World Champs I didn't think twice about racers wearing skin suits. Surely the terrain and bikes are what made downhill recognizable and attractive, not the clothes they were wearing?

The current kits from some of the teams are skin tight. The only thing that's different from days of old is the material due to the no Lycra rule. So I guess too tight would be when the circulation starts getting cut off. The rule is more of a gentleman's agreement put on to paper, I've never seen it being enforced or checked either. My take on it is that that it's just to stop anyone riding in a 'traditional' skinsuit.

Times are getting tighter and all the teams are hunting for those marginal gains. At the end of the day, downhill is about going as fast as possible. Why plow loads of time, money and technology into everything else then slow yourself down with baggy kit? I personally think skinsuits can look awesome if done right. Just look at the modern kit of some teams as they are the modern DH MTB version.




Now I'm not saying I want to see the return of Lycra skinsuits to downhill racing, I'm simply saying the rule isn't really a 'rule' and has been out of date for ten years. Is it time for a change?

Must Read This Week
Spotted: New Santa Cruz V10?
76912 views
3 Bike Checks From Round 1 of the Raon L'Etape Enduro Series
58983 views
Review: Ibis Ripmo
57428 views
Santa Cruz's New V10 - Fort William World Cup DH 2018
51778 views
Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm
51344 views
Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
49138 views
Video: Sam Hill Rides the New Lyrik
40928 views
Injury Update From Greg Minnaar
39915 views

45 Comments

  • + 15
 How about they allow Lycra if you also wear a cape?
  • + 1
 Ok I’m down for that then.
  • + 7
 It was a ban?

I'd always thought it was a choice for the rider?

In the words of the Prophet Wiggum -
" I'd it feels good, do it."

Personally would love to see pro riders rocking flannel and hawaiian shirts, bring some fun into WC DH.
  • + 2
 Loved it when Eddie master did this some time ago !
  • + 1
 Now we know why Nicholi Rogatkin rides slopestyle but not DH.
  • + 6
 Couldn't really care about skin suits, even if I think they look stupid and divide racers from the riders they want to market to, by allowing them to look different to those in bike parks, it's a choice.

I think it's a classic case of the UCI interfering, and the less of this the better. In road racing there are rules on the length of socks, the color of rain jackets, the angle of saddles - in DH we've had the 'trade team' debacle, UCI rules around who can host events of the DH WC, banning of POV camera to protect broadcasters... (yet they let Armstrong and now Froome make a mockery of them for years as it keeps the marketing hype up and money rolling in.)

There are however no rules on concussion, or any mandatory concussion protocols in place to protect rider health! I heard Dean Lucas say yesterday that he couldn't remember the minutes after his huge crash (he was evacuated on a spine board, had a cut eye brow from the impact, has a blood shot eye from the impact etc)... followed by, 'but I'm going to go out and try and race on Sunday...' THIS is where the UCI should step in, not for other marketing rubbish. They are not interested in the sport or the riders - only in what will make them money.

An independent DHWS would be better for the sport. I'd love for us to ditch the UCI altogether.
  • + 5
 I always wear lycra road shorts when I mountain bike. They are just the most comfortable and I don't have to worry about them getting caught on the seat or anything else. Usually wear some short of fitted jersey with it and g form knee pads. With those, my fox proframe, and my trek fanny pack I ain't picking up any chicks in the parking lot, but I feel great on the trail
  • + 3
 I don't see the point tbh, the only way it makes a difference is if only a handful of racers wear them. Once everyone does it then we are just back to normal again. Plus they look naff. Most of the racers don't wear anything that baggy anyway these days.
  • + 1
 Keep it as is, right now everyone is in similar clothing so no one has an advantage and the kits are looking awesome. I've definitely purchased jerseys because I associated them with a personal favourite rider, that wouldn't be a thing with skin suits.
  • + 2
 Ah, c'mon that's not a burning question at all Luke warm at best. Rider's seem quite at ease racing in their jim-jams, golly, next there'll be a push to make DH acceptable and have it in the ollyimpics.
  • + 1
 It should be banned. If it results in faster times, that only benefits early adopters until everyone is doing it, then it has no benefit. Same with 29" wheels. Make the sport lose it's style and it will not have any spectator appeal.
  • + 1
 If like me you’re old enough to remember the sight of Peaty in full Lycra you’ll understand why the ban needs to stand! Palmer brought Baggies to the sport, and it immediately attracted bigger sponsors from more diverse markets. To go back now could see a lot of that money walk, and in the current financial climate that could be disastrous for the sport.
  • + 1
 Road racing has resisted disc brakes, one of the reasons is that whilst it increases speed, it would do so uniformly, therefore just increasing the risk without making the racing any more exciting. The same could be said for skin suits in DH. Gwin maybe 3 seconds faster, but so would everyone else. Mountain bike fashion is pretty dire as it is. Personally I'd like to see a little more individualism in the clothing within the sport. Lose the moto style huge logos and get some actual nice designs you could wear in the street. Both snowboarding and skateboarding have had trends for clothing and equipment that actively hampered performance, but mountain bikers often look so awkward by comparison. Clothing is a huge part of these sports and yet it's easy to buy nice stuff without huge logos and writing all over them, so I can't agree with any argument that sponsors wouldn't get the exposure. Skin suits are a step in the wrong direction in my mind.
  • + 1
 NO. There is no market for this other than the professional riders wearing skin suits so no need to expect companies to pour money into a product that has no return (can’t imagine anyone in the real world rocking a skin suit). I have no issue seeing the pro’s wearing a well fitted jersey like Loris or Troy and the rest but give it a break with the skin suit push every other year. Before anyone mentions downhill skiing they are clocking over 100km/h so a little different to mtb speeds.
  • + 1
 Slalom ski racing is far from 100km/h and right in line with (or slower than) the speeds these bikers are going.
  • + 1
 Get rid of the rule, then make the courses so gnarly that they don't help. The skinsuits were a symptom of the disease. The disease is flat 50mph tracks. Kill Lycra with gnar
  • + 0
 Also
I recently asked some BMX Racer friends if 'Aero' plates where still a thing. The race number plates with a grid pattern instead of being a solid board. Surely they would be a lot better aerodynamics....
The answers I got was, no because of sponsors logos on number boards........
I wonder if that's a contract or contingency thing or cook how pro I am with all these sponsors "???
  • + 0
 I grew up ski racing so I understand why they were used but I don’t miss wearing a speed suit at all. Didn’t know any mountain bikers ever used them except the folks going after the speed records ,either way I could care less
  • + 1
 Move to better slower tracks that are more technical and it is not an issue. Safer for riders better watch and almost no aero advantage. I dont want to watch track racing with jumps.
  • + 2
 I think it needs to stay banned for no reason other than safety. Rock gardens and spandex should not be allowed to mix.
  • + 2
 Bring back the skinless muscle skin suit! Even one loves a rider who looks like he's just out of a horror movie!
  • + 1
 www.joke.co.uk/anatomy-man-costume~70656
  • + 1
 goo.gl/images/3s7ywF

Looks fast standing still
  • - 1
 Yes
Wouldn't wear it my self but ten I'm not racing for hundredths of a second.
Take a look at the clothes racers are wearing at the mo.... Hardly that far off skin tight are they..
An to out right ban something???
Don't wanna wear it? Then don't wear it but don't bitch, moan an ridicule when another rider takes advantage of a tech that's legit in every other speed based sport but DH, because "it looks a bit gay"
Grow up
  • + 1
 All the dirt jump guys wear skinny jeans because of fashion. Baggy clothes look shit. Remember the old baggy rugby shirts? Making fat men look fatter!
  • - 1
 When GMBN has old footage of the Don or Peaty in those horrible old kits the size of boat sails or tents, I cringe. They truly looked awful. Athletes work hard for their physiques. They should be on display, not hidden in bags
  • - 1
 The outfits have become increasingly form-fitting anyway they’re really not that far off. While they’re currently as slim as I’d personally like them to go, why shouldn’t someone willing to wear lycra be allowed? I’m trying to think of a sport where image is more important than performance? I like the rule but think it’s a bid ridiculous.
  • + 1
 Because if everyone did it, it has no advantage. So only negative consequences to the image and no benefit. Very simple really.
  • + 1
 Ban it and wait for it to become the new trend. Please,no dh skinsuits. Please no more neon power ranger costumes in dh. Dh is an amateur sport and always will be.
  • - 1
 The Athertons are working in conjunction with Endura to develop race kits that will help with aerodynamics? That's interesting as Rachel appears to be dead set against them... when it suited her?

1.bp.blogspot.com/_5KYGhBEHwmg/SrzUeWBdqpI/AAAAAAAAAME/GnOxMZBoq8E/s1600-h/Skinsuits_Suck.php

If they are allowing all wheel sizes, let riders where what they want, was a stupid ban then and still remains a stupid ban.
  • + 1
 We didn't have a bro code for changing up to 29ers, so why bother with the skinsuit rule? Let them look silly if they want.
  • + 1
 As a guy, I feel like road cycling is the, "laser beam"; and mountain biking is the, "thor hammer".
  • + 1
 I'm not sure I'd want to race a dh track in Lycra, imagine coming off in a rock garden you'd be shredded
  • + 1
 Keep the ban only if it's to keep some sort of style in the sport. Nobody wants skin suits outside the time bonus factor.
  • + 1
 Hahah troy Lee talking about looking like a tool wearing skin suits. I thought wearing troy Lee made you look like a tool.
  • + 1
 No. Rachel looks like a dude... skin suit or not..
  • + 1
 Lycra skinsuits only allowed if you wear pants on the outside.
  • + 1
 as a woman, I would say yes Wink
  • + 1
 No, just no.
  • - 1
 Yes!! We want to see the winningest downhill racer in a skinsuit! (Rachel, duhhh)
  • + 1
 No!
  • + 1
 Why not see through PVC?
  • + 1
 A question that should never be asked.
  • - 1
 People still watch ski sports and most (all?) of their athletes wear "lycra" clothing
  • - 1
 Lycra definitely yes FOR THE GIRLS ONLY hahahahah

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041255
Mobile Version of Website