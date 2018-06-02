Burning Question: Should the DH Skinsuit Ban Be Lifted?

The 2018 Fort William World Cup marks the 10th anniversary of the Mojo Suspension racing team and their PVC-coated Lycra skinsuits and the uproar that followed. Say what you want about them, but the only fact that is down in the history books is that riders Chris Hutchens
, and Ben Cathro
, donned the controversial catsuits for qualifying and race runs and had the best results of their careers to date: 17th and 8th place respectively.
The PVC coated Lycra skinsuit that prompted the rule. Ben Cathro at Fort William, 2008. Career-best. Photo: Victor Lucas
A few months later, the UCI introduced a rule which banned skinsuits and 'tight-fitting clothing' plus another that enforced the use of visors on helmets. The wording of the skinsuit rule is looser than the moto-clothing Palmer used to wear. Now, I am not saying I want to see all riders wearing a silly Lycra suit onesie, but the rule was weird from day one as there were no stated measurements, I have never heard of anybody being checked at the finish line to see if their clothes are officially baggy enough. Nowadays, every rider worth their salt at the podium has stylish, tightly cut or tailored clothing, with specific fabrics that identify them as downhill mountain bike racers – not some MX wannabees in some old-fashioned moto kit.
The rule states 'Lycra elastane based' clothing as its enemy, but nowadays there is an array of materials and stretchy compositions that give a tight fit without breaking the rules. In a recent press release
from Atherton Racing, they announced that they will be working in conjunction with Endura to develop race kits that will help with aerodynamics. At the end of the day, riders are racing downhill, with gravity and against the air, there are advantages to be had and surely rulings should reflect this in a way that is fair, equal, and measurable, for all competitors.
|There is a buzz around aero gains across all tribes of racing right now and we plan to bring our proven expertise and manufacturing might in this area to bear on the downhill course.... watch this space.—PRESS RELEASE: Endura Sport Ltd
For those of you thinking, "What the hell is Aston talking about?"
here is a brief history of MTB clothing: Clunker riders used to wear jeans and tee shirts or whatever they wore in day to day '70s life for a bike ride. Then people wore tight Lycra-type clothing when road racing for aerodynamics and comfort, which was adopted by XC racers, who moved onto downhill racing in the early days. Shaun 'Napalm' Palmer rocked up in the mid '90's in full motocross kit and everybody loved him (Palmer lost the World Championships in Cairns 1996 by 0.15 seconds with a peak and baggies to Nicolas Vouilloz). Then, the cool kids all wore baggy clothes and helmet peaks for years, bar the occasional World Championship where governing bodies usually provided Lycra skinsuits.
Did Sam Hill blow out that last corner on that fateful Val Di Sole day in 2008 because he wasn't used to the extra speed of the skinsuit? Photo: Itster
Occasionally riders stepped out of line and lost their peak and found a skinsuit just in time for race runs, a finger was often pointed at 'the French,' but back then it was a guessing game as who was going to turn up to the start line in what. A gentleman's agreement was formed and signed in the interests of "the image of the sport," – basically the riders teamed up and decided that it would be better in the long-term to look cool instead of going fastest, and, if everybody wore the same clothes, they would all have the same disadvantage. In 2008 Mojo et al. broke the agreement to prove a point. Late 2008 the UCI made an official rule that has stood for ten years. Ten years on technology has improved massively, mountain bike kit is now cool in its own right, and everyone is wearing skin-tight clothing and helmets shaped in wind tunnels.
Today's top downhill racers are wearing outfits that are tailored and close-fitting as they search for any possible time savings.
We asked a few a few of the key players in this discussion, including Craig “Stikman” Glaspell from Troy Lee Designs, a brand who are behind much of the MTB image we have today, Chris Porter, the Mojo man who made his riders skinsuit-up ten years ago, Gee Atherton, the last man to win a World Championship in Lycra, and Ben Cathro who finished in 7th place with the best result of his career in Fort William
Craig “Stikman” Glaspell – Global Category Director - Bike, Troy Lee Designs
Craig ''Stikman'' Glaspell's career has seen him go from working as a shop mechanic in Redondo Beach, California, to wrenching on the National and World Cup circuits for some of the quickest racers in the around. He's keeping things a bit more local these days, although he's still working with some of the fastest racers out there as the Global Bicycle Category Director at Troy Lee Designs.
|Part of me says ‘wear whatever you want, if you wanna look like a tool, go for it,’ but, I was around in the era of this rule being created and it was for good reasons-image for a growing sport. The sport looked pretty wank and un-cool. This sport is never going to be mainstream, nor should it be, the image of DH is good as is.
That being said, we as a brand love speed and any advantages to get the win and go faster. Troy was the first to bring fairings to Mammoth in the early 90’s, rubber suits, aero helmets, pulling visors off and sealing up all the openings. Troy and John Parker from Yeti were also the very first DH team to go into the wind tunnel to find performance advantages for bikes and equipment in the 90’s.
TLD pro Luca Shaw does have his race pants altered a bit, so they are a bit more snug than production, but still not ‘tight’, I think they still have a DH race vibe while having a ‘faster’ look. Our production Sprint pants are more tailored and ‘race fit’ than anything in our moto line, so we are already on trend for DH and BMX racing. We are also doing some innovative developments with Al VanNoy from Adidas Futures labs, and playing with different textiles for speed performance gains, while being lightweight and very durable-we always learn a lot from our Adidas friends.
On visors, we used to special cut Vouilloz visors to his specs, a bit shorter and more venting through the inside – no-one has ever asked since.
Ultimately, on kit, more race fit DH kits isn’t the end of the world, but taking the visors off would be an epic fail!
Chris Porter – CEO/Owner, Geometron Bikes and MojoRising
Heretic. When Chris Porter showed his first Geometron to the world he was outcast as a crazy guy from the UK. Less than three years later, arguably, his influence is widespread. Every bike that comes out is accompanied by marketing spiel that echoes Chris' words: longer reach, slacker head angle, steeper seat angle, shorter stems and less fork offset. More importantly, for this article, it was probably his 'fault' that the UCI introduced the rule – in 2008 at the Fort William WC, his Mojo team riders donned a freaky PVC-coated Lycra suit and rode to the best results of their career: Ben Cathro finished 8th, and Chris Hutchens bested his 37th place career high by 20 places finished in 17th.
|In a word, YES!… Yes, the skinsuit and visor rule should be lifted. It is a rubbish rule in so many ways on so many levels:
The wording of the rule suggests that all Lycra-elastane based and tight-fitting clothing should not be permitted. As 'Lycra-elastane' provides the stretch in almost all fitting clothing, nearly everyone who qualified for the DH finals in the last years since the rule was made should be written out of the results. Socks, underwear, compression tops, body armour, gloves (for those sensible enough to wear them), cuffs and stretch panels and even the leaders' jersey would see to that.
But….Maybe not… If you wanted to race in Lycra-elastane it really would be no problem… 'Lycra-Elastane based' suggests that the clothing is 'based' on Lycra-elastane. In most clothing the Lycra-elastane element is no more than a few percent, most of the clothing would be described by a sports lawyer as 'Polyester based'…
The visor rule is even better… No-one calls a helmet peak a 'visor'. A helmet peak is called a 'peak'. Valentino Rossi's motorcycle helmet has a 'visor.' So losing the peak and using a visor which is way more aerodynamic would absolutely not be a problem!
I guess the issue is that DH racing (for most people, some hardcore racers aside) is a fashion event and not a real sport against the clock. There are numerous ways to achieve a more aerodynamic result without having to resort to restrictive TopShop jeggings as most of the teams did last year. But the will is not there. It seems more important to do a big sideways whip (the final jump at Fort William, for example) than to freewheel around it in a tuck which is proven to be quicker!
The peer pressure in the DH fraternity is more like that found in a school playground rather than a professional sports paddock. The truth is that there probably isn't a rider who would wear a skin suit and aero helmet and ride an aero bike (even just an angled or folded numberplate for crying out loud!) with tires focussed towards rolling speed, weighted with lead and with no chain. All of these things have been shown to improve the speed of the bike/rider combo through the air and over the ground. But the peer pressure would prevent a rider from doing it, even as the stopwatch showed a winning time…
Maybe there's another element at work here? Maybe if a rider was suddenly given more free speed then that rider would simply squeeze the brakes until back at the usual 'comfortable' speed? That's probably the case… But, I'd love the rule to be rolled back so I could see how fast Aaron Gwin could really go with a bit more aero!
Gee Atherton – Trek Factory Racing
Gee Atherton was the last man to win a downhill World Championship wearing Lycra back in 2008, the fateful day Sam Hill blew out the last corner at Val Di Sole. Maybe Sam crashed because of the extra speed he carried through the air on the huge jump out of the trees? His Australian Lycra onesie taking him by surprise and missing his braking point?
|In my opinion, the skin suit rule served its purpose in getting riders out of the horrific looking kit and into something a little more marketable, the companies and manufacturers that sponsor the athletes and events are what keep the sport alive and kicking after all.
However, that said, with the sport growing and growing, riders and sponsors alike are looking at new ways to push the sport and hunt for that extra speed. Tighter, slimmer, more efficient clothing is an obvious starting point. This is only a good thing, as we all want to go faster, and when done right, I think it can still look pretty cool, after all, there is a big jump between tight, well-fitting trousers/race top and a full-blown Lycra one-piece.
I think at the end of the day the riders and teams will use their common sense. The rule should remain to keep people out of that Lycra suit, but pushing the limits is what the sport is all about.
Ben Cathro – Sick Skills MTB Coaching
Ben Cathro has his career best result back in 2008 in the fabled PVC-suit. The giraffe-like rider nicknamed 'Hightower' by his friends, admits that it wasn't the ideal thing for a man of his stature to wear, but did give him an advantage on the day where he made a few mistakes when it counted. Nowadays, the racing has taken a back seat for Ben as he focuses on his Sick Skills Coaching
, but that doesn't stop him from turning up to the occasional DH or Enduro race in Scotland and taking the win against full-time racers.
|This is a topic that is very relevant to me as the Mojo team skinsuits at Fort William 2008 were the catalyst for the original ban. Those things were faaast! We calculated that the suits were worth about a second per minute of track which saved us five seconds total over a race run. My run at the race wasn't very good with lots of mistakes and it was still my best ever result at 8th position. Without the skinsuit, I would have been closer to 20th. I'll admit I did not make it look good. The combo of the black shiny suit and my extreme lankiness was not pleasant to look at. I'm never going to look good in a skinsuit, though, so that's not the best reference. I like the look of the current tight fitting race kit, it looks aerodynamic and rad.
Anyway, who said skinsuits weren't cool? As a kid watching the World Champs I didn't think twice about racers wearing skin suits. Surely the terrain and bikes are what made downhill recognizable and attractive, not the clothes they were wearing?
The current kits from some of the teams are skin tight. The only thing that's different from days of old is the material due to the no Lycra rule. So I guess too tight would be when the circulation starts getting cut off. The rule is more of a gentleman's agreement put on to paper, I've never seen it being enforced or checked either. My take on it is that that it's just to stop anyone riding in a 'traditional' skinsuit.
Times are getting tighter and all the teams are hunting for those marginal gains. At the end of the day, downhill is about going as fast as possible. Why plow loads of time, money and technology into everything else then slow yourself down with baggy kit? I personally think skinsuits can look awesome if done right. Just look at the modern kit of some teams as they are the modern DH MTB version.
Now I'm not saying I want to see the return of Lycra skinsuits to downhill racing, I'm simply saying the rule isn't really a 'rule' and has been out of date for ten years. Is it time for a change?
