Endura Release Their 'Pump for Peace' World Cup Kit

We’re stoked to on our new partnerships with the Pump for Peace Racing Team, their ethos aligns with Endura’s – removing the barriers that prevent people riding bikes. The rider’s stories have inspired our team to create an impactful kit that tells the story of the both riders and the team. We’re looking forward to seeing Faranak, Tumelo and Unathi racing in it on the World Cup circuit and welcoming them to Scotland – Endura's playground - for the UCI World Championships later in the summer. — Noah Bernard, Brand Director, Endura