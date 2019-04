Josh is running the new Composite pedals and a 42.5 Enduro MK2 Stem. Obviously he's running his signature bar also. Josh is running the new Composite pedals and a 42.5 Enduro MK2 Stem. Obviously he's running his signature bar also.

17 year old sender, Sammy Cofano

Ratboy and Sammy doing what they do best; Out in the woods with no pressure and shredding just for the grins. The UK has been blessed with perfect Spring weather which has made for some awesome trail conditions. Watch Rat and Sammy soak up the Staffordshire sun and flirt some dirt.