Strait Acres: Speed & Style with Kyle Strait and Luca Cometti - Video

Off-season has officially kicked in. Enjoy this entertaining rendition of Kyle and Luca having some fun on the Straight Acres speed and style track.
Need a garage? Just grab a shipping container from your friendly local shipyard.
With Natural Light in sight, there is no slowing this guy down.
The amount of hours put into shaping these berms rival full-time jobs.
Golden hour shoulder buzzes.
Rachel always happy to make an appearance to make the teddy bear [Kyle] smile in between hiking.
