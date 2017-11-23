VIDEOS

Strait Acres: Speed & Style with Kyle Strait and Luca Cometti - Video

Nov 23, 2017
by Suspended Productions  
Strait Acres Kyle Strait amp Luca Cometti

Off-season has officially kicked in. Enjoy this entertaining rendition of Kyle and Luca having some fun on the Straight Acres speed and style track.

Strait Acres

by suspended-productions
Views: 733    Faves: 30    Comments: 3


Strait Acres Kyle Strait amp Luca Cometti
Need a garage? Just grab a shipping container from your friendly local shipyard.

Strait Acres Kyle Strait amp Luca Cometti
With Natural Light in sight, there is no slowing this guy down.

Strait Acres Kyle Strait amp Luca Cometti
The amount of hours put into shaping these berms rival full-time jobs.

Strait Acres Kyle Strait amp Luca Cometti
Golden hour shoulder buzzes.

Strait Acres Kyle Strait amp Luca Cometti
Rachel always happy to make an appearance to make the teddy bear [Kyle] smile in between hiking.

MENTIONS: @suspended-productions


Must Read This Week
Ridden and Rated: 5 Four-Piston Brakes
74165 views
5 Friday Fails Compilations
54537 views
Eminent Cycles Launches the Haste - First Look
53722 views
Trek Session 9.9 DH 27.5 - Review
50604 views
Do You Know How to Build a Wheel? - Pinkbike Poll
39774 views
Kids Send Rampage-Sized Hucks in ‘Grompage’ - Video
35325 views
Movies For Your Monday
32677 views
2017 Fall/Winter Gear Guide - 7 Men's Kits Tested
29060 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 I could do this in my back garden. Of course I'd have to be 6 inches tall to build it to this size, and ride it.
  • + 1
 Strait after I had a Luca t this video I had to go for a ride. Would have loved to see a 2nd rampage run from the big guy.
  • + 2
 this looks like a cool playground !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032316
Mobile Version of Website