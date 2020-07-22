Video: Street Trials Jibs with Duncan Shaw, Danny Macaskill and More

We recently met up with Ben Travis (The Bad Boy of Trials) in the town of Elgin, in Scotland, for a street ride around some spots that we'd not touched before.After meeting up we chose to head over to the nearby hospital that Ben had seen to ride some of their walls before sessioning a bump hop whilst the paramedics were on hand watching us like vultures.Then after a tip-off from one of the locals we went to check out what looked like some old building foundations. This led to some impressive static gap jumps from both Ben and Duncan, while Danny opted for trying a hook and a massive bump hop up to the higher level of the spot, before some drop lines from both Duncan and Danny.We then made our way back to the town where Ben found a nice skinny balance line along a particularly slippy wooden railing before Danny, Duncan and Ben trained a drop gap in the centre.After Lunch we then rode a couple of different spots which included some tech manual lines and a couple of more traditional street trials lines before finishing up back at the vans.It was great to catch up with Ben and getting a good ride together and hopefully it won't be long until were doing the same again!