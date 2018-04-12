Striking Contrast Between Frenetic Summer & Dark Winter Rides - Video





Last summer was a blur of heli-drops, travelling across the globe, heat, smoke and sun. Then the dark season hit, and life changed just as the seasons did. Getting out in the cold and rain is more focused, more intentional. The cooler wet seasons bring a time to ride when it's not as easy to get on a bike. Forcing yourself to confront those conditions takes you into that part of your mind that opens in meditation. Riding forces your mind to be present, to shed the worries and stresses it brings on itself. It takes your brain into a state of flow it is the perfect manifestation of mindfulness. We all know what that feels like - leaving the house grumpy or frustrated, stressed and tired, and as soon as we get on the trails, take that first pedal, it all drips away with the sweat and the rain. Leaving us focused and renewed. After such a crazy and eventful summer, fall and winter riding gives me a chance to slow down and appreciate what the trails bring me - simplicity and peace. I spent some time with Robin in the forest, trying to capture these emotions and this contrast between what riding means in the summer and the winter.



