VIDEOS

Striking Contrast Between Frenetic Summer & Dark Winter Rides - Video

Apr 12, 2018
by Bart  
The Dark Season

by skizzer
Views: 4,954    Faves: 85    Comments: 11


Last summer was a blur of heli-drops, travelling across the globe, heat, smoke and sun. Then the dark season hit, and life changed just as the seasons did. Getting out in the cold and rain is more focused, more intentional. The cooler wet seasons bring a time to ride when it's not as easy to get on a bike. Forcing yourself to confront those conditions takes you into that part of your mind that opens in meditation. Riding forces your mind to be present, to shed the worries and stresses it brings on itself. It takes your brain into a state of flow it is the perfect manifestation of mindfulness. We all know what that feels like - leaving the house grumpy or frustrated, stressed and tired, and as soon as we get on the trails, take that first pedal, it all drips away with the sweat and the rain. Leaving us focused and renewed. After such a crazy and eventful summer, fall and winter riding gives me a chance to slow down and appreciate what the trails bring me - simplicity and peace. I spent some time with Robin in the forest, trying to capture these emotions and this contrast between what riding means in the summer and the winter.

Must Read This Week
Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today
62652 views
Danny MacAskill & Claudio Caluori's Home of Trails - Video
60627 views
Goodyear's New Mountain Bike Tires - First Look
55585 views
Yeti's New SB100 Doesn't Fit The Mold - First Look
54598 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Nukeproof Mega 290
47406 views
Marzocchi's New Bomber Z1 Fork - First Ride
45965 views
Pinkbike Poll - Would You Take a Free 250 Watts if No One Knew?
41861 views
Online Deals - April 2018
40501 views

4 Comments

  • + 2
 I was about to comment on how the instrument used in the soundtrack is something I would never expect to hear in a MTB edit but I don’t want to ruin it for anyone else. Well done.
  • + 2
 Amazing Edit! Shorter travel Banshee Phantom can do it all when in good hands.
  • + 1
 What's the significance of the new color coded comments?
  • + 1
 Wow! Great cinematography!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023696
Mobile Version of Website