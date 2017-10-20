Strobel Hits The Whole Enchilada – Presented by Enve

The red rock desert surrounding Moab, Utah is a harsh and barren landscape that only the toughest creatures thrive in. It is a place of surreal beauty, unlike anywhere else in the world. For these reasons, we return to Moab year after year to thoroughly and systematically beat the life out of our bikes. Moab is our proving ground – our worst line choice, wheel smashing, tire obliterating, backyard amusement park.
Known to literally disintegrate tires from the sheer force of cornering, Luke Strobel has played an integral part in testing, developing, and bombproofing the latest M Series. For the final test, it’s Luke against 27.5 miles and 8,000 feet of descending on the iconic Whole Enchilada. A battle of attrition for both bike and body, from the peaks of the mighty La Sal Mountains, through four ecologically diverse climates, finishing at the Colorado River.
|This was my first trip to Moab and I had no idea what to expect. What really blew me away is the variety of terrain that is found on this one trail. Going from high alpine hero dirt and cool temps to slick rock slabs above the Colorado river and temps in the high 90s was a shock for this born and raised Washingtonian.—Luke Strobel
Moab is a huge scenic place, at every point of the ride, there is a vast, beautiful view.
|Riding the Whole Enchilada is one thing but filming it from top to bottom is another thing completely. A week's worth of 4 and 5am wake-up calls made things a bit challenging towards the end, but it was worth it.—Luke Strobel
I love both styles but this, out in the country, closer to nature and away from life hits a cord of what MTB is all about for me.
Downieville Downhill about an hour from Truckee, CA is around 6000 ft, and Mills Peak which is close to downieville is 3000ft.
Maybe you've done those tho...
If a 30 mile trail with almost 8,000 feet of descending doesn’t get you pumped from just reading that, you should quit mountain biking.
Now.
Awesome capture of the trail! My fav ride ever. And Luke aced the king lines.
So varied. So fun. So brutal. So perfect.
But yeah try a weekday if u can.
That being said, it's gwtting so crowded and busy tgat it often takes an hour to drive 5 miles from the south of town to the north. Every hear it just gets more and more packed. It's so busy that I'm less and less inclined to visit. The tiny city is landlocked between the cliffs and there's nowhere for it to grow. Add that the only highway from north to south here has tonpaas by downtown (semi trucks going bumper to bumper in town just to get through) and it's a mess. They keep advertising overseas telling more people to come. I'm glad people get to enjoy this amazing area, but it can't handle the growth. I stopped by a campground last week to chat with the lady who makes reservations. They have over 100 campsites. They have all been booked solid every single night from march till November.
It's an incredible place, but the crowded city streets and traffic are really making it less desirable to come. The secrets out, and this poor little city can't handle this.
@hamncheez that's the way it's getting to be everywhere I think. At least in the Wasatch you guys have loads of great routes with virtually no approach mileage - ski right back to the road/car, or pretty damn close. I was only out there for a week last Feb but it wasn't hard for us to find fresh tracks in White Pine, Red Pine, Tanners, etc. I just moved back to CO from the east cost and while there's some decent skiing to be had out east, often times you're looking at 3-5 mile approaches just to get to the bottom of your route. And even with all that approach routes would still get completely tracked out because they're just a few narrow glades and landslides here and there. You guys still have it pretty good in the Wasatch
I'm all for less traffic though.
I've been here for 4 weeks straight now, and it's still an amazing place to be, just insanely crowded.
I was running 40psi though (had no spares).
Plus- man, now I really NEED to go down there and ride those trails!
One alternate route I can recommend is Jimmy Keen ~ totally worth the extra miles and avoids the boring Kokopelli dirt road section.
Thank you Sir
I remember turning to a stranger and I said "I don't know of a single carbon rim that could survive this trail, you'd have to be nuts tonride a carbon wheel here." Then i lookes down and saw the enves he was riding. I was blown away
I'm no enve fanboy. I don't ever see myself on their hoops, but I had to eat my words pretty fast.
This trail is so rough on the bike tgat incontemplate renting a bike every year just to avoid destroying mine.
Is GREG M saying he's happy with them ?
I was able to fit in a lap of Slickrock after riding the Whole Enchilada, which took me all day in total, but there is definitely time to do more riding afterwards if you start early.
Also... I could maybe force my way through another ride after TWE but.... damn. Respect dude.
