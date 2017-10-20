Strobel Hits The Whole Enchilada – Presented by Enve





The red rock desert surrounding Moab, Utah is a harsh and barren landscape that only the toughest creatures thrive in. It is a place of surreal beauty, unlike anywhere else in the world. For these reasons, we return to Moab year after year to thoroughly and systematically beat the life out of our bikes. Moab is our proving ground – our worst line choice, wheel smashing, tire obliterating, backyard amusement park.













Known to literally disintegrate tires from the sheer force of cornering, Luke Strobel has played an integral part in testing, developing, and bombproofing the latest M Series. For the final test, it’s Luke against 27.5 miles and 8,000 feet of descending on the iconic Whole Enchilada. A battle of attrition for both bike and body, from the peaks of the mighty La Sal Mountains, through four ecologically diverse climates, finishing at the Colorado River.









This was my first trip to Moab and I had no idea what to expect. What really blew me away is the variety of terrain that is found on this one trail. Going from high alpine hero dirt and cool temps to slick rock slabs above the Colorado river and temps in the high 90s was a shock for this born and raised Washingtonian. — Luke Strobel







Moab is a huge scenic place, at every point of the ride, there is a vast, beautiful view.









Riding the Whole Enchilada is one thing but filming it from top to bottom is another thing completely. A week's worth of 4 and 5am wake-up calls made things a bit challenging towards the end, but it was worth it. — Luke Strobel





