Strobel Hits The Whole Enchilada – Presented by Enve

Oct 20, 2017
by Jake Pantone  


The red rock desert surrounding Moab, Utah is a harsh and barren landscape that only the toughest creatures thrive in. It is a place of surreal beauty, unlike anywhere else in the world. For these reasons, we return to Moab year after year to thoroughly and systematically beat the life out of our bikes. Moab is our proving ground – our worst line choice, wheel smashing, tire obliterating, backyard amusement park.


The Whole Enchilada Presented by Enve

The Whole Enchilada Presented by Enve

Known to literally disintegrate tires from the sheer force of cornering, Luke Strobel has played an integral part in testing, developing, and bombproofing the latest M Series. For the final test, it’s Luke against 27.5 miles and 8,000 feet of descending on the iconic Whole Enchilada. A battle of attrition for both bike and body, from the peaks of the mighty La Sal Mountains, through four ecologically diverse climates, finishing at the Colorado River.

The Whole Enchilada Presented by Enve

bigquotesThis was my first trip to Moab and I had no idea what to expect. What really blew me away is the variety of terrain that is found on this one trail. Going from high alpine hero dirt and cool temps to slick rock slabs above the Colorado river and temps in the high 90s was a shock for this born and raised Washingtonian.Luke Strobel

The Whole Enchilada Presented by Enve

Moab is a huge scenic place, at every point of the ride, there is a vast, beautiful view.

The Whole Enchilada Presented by Enve

bigquotesRiding the Whole Enchilada is one thing but filming it from top to bottom is another thing completely. A week's worth of 4 and 5am wake-up calls made things a bit challenging towards the end, but it was worth it.Luke Strobel


The Whole Enchilada Presented by Enve
The Whole Enchilada Presented by Enve

Learn More about the entire new lineup of M Series at www.Enve.com

208 Comments

  • + 189
 Much prefer these types of video (minus the "we dont break, buy us for $$$$$") than the constant stream of whistler/bike park vids.

I love both styles but this, out in the country, closer to nature and away from life hits a cord of what MTB is all about for me.

#surreyhillsforever
  • + 9
 Agreed 100% with you.
  • + 9
 And the WFE!! What a ride!! Just came back from a trip to Utah and the Enchilada is still on my top 3 rides!! 33 miles with minimal climbing (in mileage that is) that feel like a good adventure beating!
  • + 16
 What I don't get is how they filmed it without constantly passing dozens of other riders. That trail is always packed
  • + 12
 There is really only one trail on my bucket list - and this is it.
  • + 10
 @hamncheez: I've been down it a couple times and only ran into about 5 people. The second time there was only one other dude on the shuttle. Both of those times were mid week rather than weekends.
  • + 2
 @ZebraJacket99: Ah. I've only done it on a saturday morning when 3 packed shuttles dropped off at the same time, plus we passed other groups the whole way down
  • + 2
 @hamncheez: Yea I have heard it can get pretty nuts with a endless train of riders trailing each other down.
  • + 8
 @ZebraJacket99: Even on a busy cluster f*ckholiday weekend, its still not too bad. The trail is long enough that people get spread out. Never an endless train.
  • + 2
 @hamncheez: We rode it on Sunday and saw MAYBE 15 other people during the entire top to bottom ride. You just have to time it right. Smile
  • + 1
 Couldn't have put it better myself

#surryhillsforever
  • - 1
 @ZebraJacket99: "......trailing each other down......." = yuk.....
  • + 2
 @hamncheez: Rode it two weeks ago on a Saturday. Sunday rode Portal. Driver on Sunday stated that the combined shuttle trips (all companies) took around ~800 people to the top on Sat.
  • + 3
 @mattyj74: Ya, Its not super bad and I'm not complaining, its a pretty big trail. I just don't know how you can find it empty enough to film on, especially lower porc
  • + 5
 @hamncheez: He did say getting up at 4am.
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: that's where the 4 and 5am call times come in.
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: Ive ridden it 3 times this year (all mid-week mid day) and have yet to see anyone else out there. Maybe I am just lucky.
  • + 1
 @GandalfTheGReign: Nah, same. I lived there and now live near. Don't be a sheople if you are hoping to avoid sheople. Ride the road up, ride Trans La Sal or Moonlight Meadows. Probably not the popular option, but if you're there to ride...
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: Not sure if it's way different now but two years ago I rode it midweek, midday, very hot (100+) and did not see another rider until I got to the very bottom of Porcupine. I was also the only person camped inside the park that night. Beginning of August.
  • + 1
 @hamncheez:
  • + 1
 I was thinking of the same thing, that their rims keep breaking. they're starting to market the heck out of their brand and coming out with small incremental items, like the rim strip, to increase their market ability due to the rising rate of flat tire defender strips. The common business practice is weather to cover up faulty parts or admit to the faulty item. Both have repercussions one is just a very high risk option.
  • + 1
 But they do break. . . But probably the best bike video I've seen all summer, captures the feeling of the trail and the landscape so well.
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: My wife and I rode this in early September 2017 and we only saw 5 other riders. Of course, it was 100+ degrees, so maybe that had something to do with it.
  • + 1
 @brettkapcsos , sounds like you need to do a little more research man The Lemmon Drop in Tucson, AZ, is 30 mile trail with 12,500ft of descending.

Downieville Downhill about an hour from Truckee, CA is around 6000 ft, and Mills Peak which is close to downieville is 3000ft.

Maybe you've done those tho...
  • + 69
 I figured it was physically impossible for Strobel to ride anywhere other than the PNW.
  • + 1
 So true.
  • + 57
 Quite possibly the best video representation of a trail ever done. From the flow of the Aspen single track to the canyon scenery below Hazard, to the bone rattling Porc Road and technical Porc Rim, you guys nailed it in cinematography. Music was perfect. Luke did ok too. Nice job
  • + 9
 Do you think he made it down on one set of wheels?
  • + 4
 @ifitzpatrick: He used one set of wheels the whole project and zero flats.
  • + 2
 Absolutely Gorgeous for sure! Well done
  • - 4
flag scott-townes (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Except he didn't hit the notch. What a whimp.
  • + 33
 Are these guys always at the end of the trail, playing a welcome song and having your food ready? Wink
  • + 28
 yes, except on bank holidays when its naked dancing girls. Guess that's why its so popular
  • + 2
 yes they do food while stocks last
  • + 9
 That's why it's called the whole enchilada.
  • + 27
 Yeah, but can they go down stairs without tires on?
  • + 25
 Strobel with two sick videos in one week! Thanks Pinkbike!
  • + 6
 More Strobel! Dude shreds.
  • + 16
 I have ridden that trail many times, but there was never a band waiting for me at the end. Could be cause I didn't manual the entire aspen forest! Best vid in a long time. Epic filmwork.
  • + 4
 Yeah, even if there's no band waiting, isn't going through that tunnel just a great feeling? Great ride behind you, and you made it in one piece!
  • + 2
 Pro treatment
  • + 17
 How did the cameraman hide under the water?
  • + 2
 Especially because that creek is about a foot or 1/3 of a meter deep.
  • + 4
 Burring a cubic camera rig in a puddle/creek. Mounting camera up side down and press record.
  • + 13
 Beautiful landscape, great riding but the movie screams to me - "our rims do not crack, please believe us and give us your money".
  • + 0
 They better not for that money.
  • + 7
 Oh but they do.
  • + 4
 I found out how to avoid breaking enve rims. Buy aluminum rims.
  • + 2
 @RecklessJack: Exactly and then I went out and bought nox instead!
  • + 10
 I would love a mariachi band to greet me at the end of the trail. Maybe keep playing while I drink a couple of beers too.
  • + 12
 I would love anybody to meet me with food or something to drink at the end of that trail instead my standard starving and overheated 30 minute road slog back into town.
  • + 13
 it makes me cringe seeing him pick up that smothered enchilada with what look like new gloves haha.
  • + 6
 @adrennan: Those are his eating gloves. Wink
  • + 6
 I knew you had to euro nose wheelie it to ride into that left hand turn to roller at the start of LPS! Cool video, interesting mix of angles if chaotic at time. Drone shots on Hazard were sick! And yeah, mid week is good for no crowds or if you can figure out an afternoon drop when there's enough light to run the whole thing. Have had it empty from Kokopelli down in the spring!
  • + 6
 First video of that place that made me want to go ride it. Don't know why, but every video I've ever watched of that place has been uninspiring to me to go. Now I wanna... Glad he mentioned the camera work. I was thinking about halfway through, man, the poor camera guy must be working his tail off to get all this in.
  • + 33
 I don’t care who are you, even the shittiest of videos should make you want to ride Whole Enchilada. Screw that actually, you don’t even need a video.

If a 30 mile trail with almost 8,000 feet of descending doesn’t get you pumped from just reading that, you should quit mountain biking.

Now.
  • + 3
 @CycloGoss:

Awesome capture of the trail! My fav ride ever. And Luke aced the king lines.

So varied. So fun. So brutal. So perfect.

But yeah try a weekday if u can.
  • - 1
 I'll be honest, the first 12 miles or so was amazing. But when it turned desert, I have never wanted to get off a trail so bad in my life! Maybe i was hangry...
  • + 0
 @Karpiel073: I could totally see that. I'm pretty spoiled by the tree canopy in our region.
  • + 2
 @CycloGoss: Context my friend. I've heard of the trail name, seen pics, etc but never noticed any 8k descent mentioned or saw any alpine tree riding. Anything I've seen of that region has been treeless and all looked the same. This video gave me a whole new perspective, so it did it's job.
  • + 2
 @Karpiel073: there's something wrong with you if you can't appreciate the subtle beauty of desert.
  • + 5
 I love Moab. Been visiting for 15 years. But the tourism is out of control. Having 2 national parks 30 min away means so many visitors. Add world class jeeping, motorcycling, mtb, hiking, paddling, and you see why so many people come here.

That being said, it's gwtting so crowded and busy tgat it often takes an hour to drive 5 miles from the south of town to the north. Every hear it just gets more and more packed. It's so busy that I'm less and less inclined to visit. The tiny city is landlocked between the cliffs and there's nowhere for it to grow. Add that the only highway from north to south here has tonpaas by downtown (semi trucks going bumper to bumper in town just to get through) and it's a mess. They keep advertising overseas telling more people to come. I'm glad people get to enjoy this amazing area, but it can't handle the growth. I stopped by a campground last week to chat with the lady who makes reservations. They have over 100 campsites. They have all been booked solid every single night from march till November.

It's an incredible place, but the crowded city streets and traffic are really making it less desirable to come. The secrets out, and this poor little city can't handle this.
  • + 6
 All this being said, I realize I'm part of the problem too. Ecen though i call utah home, I'm a tourist in Moab contributing to the problem.
  • + 5
 @sixstringsteve: the herd is too big! ! !
  • + 1
 I visited Moab in the fall of 2016. Being a Canadian and relatively new to the mtb scene, I was shocked with how busy and expensive it was. The only way I could make it work was by camping, as there was legit zero options under $160/night, and EVERYTHING was sold out. It was a ton of fun, but to me it was similar to going to Whistler to ski in the winter. Very busy, expensive, and touristy.
  • + 2
 @sixstringsteve: The Wasatch is getting to be the same with backcountry skiing. You used to be able to find fresh tracks all day in the resort, but now you really have to pack out to get to fresh stuff
  • + 6
 @gbeaks33: there's free camping up several of the side canyons around Moab, just FYI if you go again. No amenities and you have to bring in your own water, but it beats the hell out of $160/night for sure.

@hamncheez that's the way it's getting to be everywhere I think. At least in the Wasatch you guys have loads of great routes with virtually no approach mileage - ski right back to the road/car, or pretty damn close. I was only out there for a week last Feb but it wasn't hard for us to find fresh tracks in White Pine, Red Pine, Tanners, etc. I just moved back to CO from the east cost and while there's some decent skiing to be had out east, often times you're looking at 3-5 mile approaches just to get to the bottom of your route. And even with all that approach routes would still get completely tracked out because they're just a few narrow glades and landslides here and there. You guys still have it pretty good in the Wasatch Smile
  • + 3
 If you think too many visitors is a problem, be a part of the solution and don't go there.
  • + 3
 @gbeaks33: I visited Moab last year. There was a hostel for $20 a night so my buddy and I had some cabin for $45 a night. Theres great places to camp for next to nothing. The food options are good and no pricier than you would pay in Calgary or Vancouver. It does come of as a bit of Whistler but to me that was part of the appeal
  • + 1
 @gunners1: @bkm303 Good call, I went during Outerbike so the hostel was sold out, and it was actually not possible to get a hotel when I booked. Granted, it was a last minute decision to go on that trip that I booked roughly 2 weeks before, and obviously a busy time of year. I was naive and had no idea moab was a tourist destination for anything other than mountain biking. But I didn't mind the camping at all, it was still nice outside and was pretty cheap. I flew into Grand Junction so all my gear had to fit in a suitcase, so hauling stuff in and out wasn't really an option for me. I stayed at that campground right in town, and it was great.
  • + 1
 @gbeaks33: we were completely winging it and didn't have anywhere to stay when we got to Moab lol. It was mainly a rafting trip but a couple days before the trip we just decided we wanted to ride too. Camping is free in designated sites on BLM land, so we just cruised up Kane Creek canyon at like 9pm. Took us pretty far up the canyon but there were plenty of sites. Fun drive too.
  • + 5
 Yeah they should nix the tourism and go back to mining uranium.
  • + 2
 I think it's awesome. I'd live there if I could. And if I lived there I wouldn't drive much - there's a rad pedestrian community in the middle of town.
  • + 1
 Monticello.
  • + 1
 @b1k35c13nt15t: shhhhh
  • + 0
 Tonight it took 40 min to get from the light at arches to downtown Moab. I love the trails here, it's one of my favorite places. But I'm afraid i won't be visiting nearly as often as I used to. Frown
  • + 0
 Most of the complaints I get are about tourists from people that doing what tourists do; peak seasons and weekends. What do you expect?
I'm all for less traffic though.
  • + 1
 I went this past March, mid-week. Hardly saw anyone else riding. Pretty much had the place to ourselves. Yeah it was a bit chilly but that forced us to sleep in a bit. TWE was not rideable either. :-(
  • - 1
 sounds like you need to stop being a weekend warrior jerry. Every trip I take there is during the midweek and it's pretty relaxed, have never had to sit in traffic or wait in any sort of line for anything.
  • + 2
 @andnyleswillriot: I live in Moab 2 months out of the year. I've been visiting Moab for 15+ years. The traffic and crowding is real. 2 years ago, October was the best month to visit because hardly anyone was around. Now October is as busy as April.

I've been here for 4 weeks straight now, and it's still an amazing place to be, just insanely crowded.
  • + 1
 I went in February and it was dead. Barely anyone around in town or especially on the trails. Was fucking raaaadddddddddd. Go then!!! Off season is the way to do er!!! Only problem was the whole enchilada wasn't doable. Too much snow at the top so just did the lower porcupine.
  • + 9
 Hey I know that guy! He's Pinkbike famous!
  • + 4
 Serious question. What's the financial model to keep this whole trail up and running? If you have shuttle companies dumping 800 people a day on a peak weekend, do they contribute financially back into trail maintenance given that they are making a profit off a public asset? Or is there an annual expected donation to the local trail organization or state/federal organization that maintains this trail? I'm just trying to understand how the trail is managed to handle the traffic. I've ridden the pre-enchilada days and know the lower half is largely rock, but the trail still gets worked, especially the lower single track. Just curious as higher volumes of riders are hitting these signature trails all over the world and I'd like to know how they are maintained and how companies that profit off of them are required (or not?) to give back? Thanks in advance.
  • + 1
 Pretty simple. Yes, part of the money goes towards trail maintenance. Even with the amount of traffic (800 people is a huge exaggeration obviously haha) the trail is very worn in and doesn't need as much work as you would think.
  • + 7
 I'll buy an enchilada for anyone who can finish that trail with tubes and not pinch flat
  • + 9
 You owe me an enchilada
  • + 2
 @kudikidd29: proof?!
  • + 4
 @hamncheez: First time I did it with tubes I got 7 flats.
  • + 1
 @jasbushey: How did you handle that?! Did you have that many tubes?!
  • + 2
 @cgdibble: I just stole everything from my friends. All their patch kits, all their tubes. I have good friends. And then immediately converted to tubeless the next week.
  • + 1
 @jasbushey: Nice, that is awesome. I was worried you were the type who carried that many tubes/patches then finally experienced the ride in which their excessive spare carrying was validated haha
  • + 1
 You owe me too! Lol
  • + 0
 How about just the chunky part, on a hardtail with Thunder Burts? www.strava.com/activities/178808358/segments/4858143111
imgur.com/a/YxR8n
I was running 40psi though (had no spares).
  • + 8
 that enchilada looked awesome
  • + 13
 I recently ate at the very place that enchilada is from (El Charro Loco) after riding this very trail. I can attest to both being absolutely amazing
  • + 5
 This trail is definitely on my bucket list. Although I don’t think I’d be able to ride it with quite the steep that Strobel does. Oh well.
  • + 5
 How many flats while filming this? Amazing finish with former Mexican president Vicente Fox singing Guadalajaaaaara Guadalajaaaaara.
  • + 6
 I remember hucking to flat for about 30 minutes straight on this ride and it was awesome.
  • + 2
 Awesome! Beautiful edit and great riding from Luke (as usual). I’d watch product commercials like this every day. Was entertaining for a long edit, and featured the product in an effective yet still unubtrusive way. Nice job all around.

Plus- man, now I really NEED to go down there and ride those trails!
  • + 3
 Moab is still one of the best mountain bike destinations! Awesome edit. I can't wait to go back soon. Great planning site here that uses Trailforks data and recommended routes.

ridespots.com/destination/moab
  • + 4
 Anyone else notice that the chest cam footage wasn't actually taken on Luke's bike? (No burgtec bar/stem, no shimano shifters/brakes and a reverb 1x lever)
  • + 6
 WHAT ABOUT THE COWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 5
 Stan's flow mk3's on Hope hubs and use the leftover money to pay for the whole enchilada shuttle ride 80 times
  • + 1
 I've done TWE several times but can't recall going by that pond @1:40 ~ is that actually on the route? (or just edited in for a little more gratuitous scenery?) maybe I missed an alternate bit.

One alternate route I can recommend is Jimmy Keen ~ totally worth the extra miles and avoids the boring Kokopelli dirt road section.
  • + 1
 It's warner lake. You just take a slight .1 mile detour at the intersection with the "warner to oowah" trail.
  • + 1
 Amen y'all. I live in the NW and shred the NW. So stoked on this video. What a gift. Saw strobes on the trail about four weeks ago on a trail with my gf. We were on our way up and a few boys were coming down. Love the network. Love the riders and trails in the PNW! PEACE
  • + 3
 I love watching videos like this...especially on a trail that I have ridden before and know how long and tiring that ride is...really great to watch...keep these coming!
  • + 4
 What coincidence! Same band as when I finished it. Mint riding! Strobel never dissapoints
  • + 1
 Nice wheels....but the trial way outshines the product in this video. Probably the best trail segments I've ever ridden in my life. If you have never done this ride, put it on your list, you wont be disappointed. If you clean that last step up at the end of the trail, consider yourself a legend!
  • + 1
 I had the opportunity to have a large bite of the Whole Enchilada in May. Burro was still snow covered, so we started at Jimmy Kea. This is one of the greatest trails I've ever ridden. Mile after mile of lightly bermed turns, then singletrack and red rock drops for hours. Just spectacular. This video brings that trip all back to me. What a place.
  • + 2
 Riding the whole enchilada was one of the best mountain bike experiences of my life. If you haven't, pay to take the Coyote shuttle to the top and enjoy the 30 mile downhill all the way to the river. Stunning
  • + 4
 Does he run like 5 psi in his tires or what
  • + 1
 that's what I was wondering too.
  • + 2
 Can anyone recommend a campground that has some of the better trails within riding distance? Or just the best tent camping overall? Thank you.
  • + 1
 Was fortunate enough to ride that trail a couple years ago and that video really makes me want to go back soon! He was so smooth & nonchalant I almost didn't realize he jumped the entire road at 2:08.
  • + 2
 DAMN! That was one well produced mtb film. Kudos to the crew. I had a smile on my face the whole time while watching it. Bucket list ride for sure.
  • + 4
 Every trail is a flow trail when you’re Luke Strobel. Dude rips.
  • + 4
 I will be there tomorrow!!!!
  • + 3
 This is the best mtb video I've seen a long time, if not ever, really creative!
  • + 3
 I seldom watch an entire video as I get bored - this was rad. Good shit Bru
  • + 2
 One of the best days of mountain biking I've ever hard was here!. Amazing terrain, diverse landscape, epic experience!
  • + 2
 What’s impressive is the burrito at the end,I wish all my rides ended with live music and a burrito
  • + 2
 Stunning and charging. Nice work Jake, Ian and Kevin and the rest of the team involved.
  • + 1
 That was RAD. I seriously need to get back to Utah. When I went in the 90's with my bros we got rained out and ended up camping/partying for like 3 daze. I'll be back.
  • + 2
 Congrats on a finely crafted video! Excellent editing, great music, great shooting!
  • + 2
 Enve must be looking to latch on to another bike brand since SC is clearly doing their own wheels now.
  • + 2
 Its cool to see more Strobel videos lately. Dude kills it. What Evil bike is that? Is it the Wreckoning?
  • + 3
 Damn...makes me want to pack everything and go there right now
  • + 2
 I can't think of a better video which captures an epic bike ride. This one summarizes my TWE experience amazingly well.
  • + 1
 Did that just show him riding down the trail toward the notch, immediately followed by him going the "easy" way?
  • + 2
 The best trail Ive ever ridden! Great vid Smile
  • + 1
 Very sweet video edit! My hats off to Luke and the production crew. Now I must go ride. ;-)
  • + 2
 I gotta say.... that was a really well made video. so may angles
  • + 2
 Leftout the bitch climb in the edit. No one wants to see that anyway
  • + 1
 Nobody wants to watch homie walk his bike. No doubt he could ride it, but the elevation is so high, and having to ride that trail 5 days in a row? No way.
  • + 1
 "Oh come on, Enve presents a video and then they have the audacity to show their product several times. SMH"
  • + 2
 Where is that little hip at 1:35? I've never noticed it before.
  • + 8
 It's there, we are just going too slow to even realize it could be used as a hip
  • + 2
 Is he riding an Evil The Calling?
  • + 0
 I'm with you... many thinks it's a Wreakoning but the wheels looks small...
  • + 1
 @AlexS1: Sure its not the new "Following MB"?
  • + 1
 its a wreckoning . it does not have the trunnion shock mount of the calling or following mb. seat tube top tube dont look like an insurgent either
  • + 1
 I wish we could get those photos in 4K, that is some proper wallpaper material!
  • + 2
 Can you spot which Frame he's riding? Those Evil's look so damn same
  • + 3
 Wreckoning, can tell by the cable gromets on rear end and the 34.9 post diameter, i also looked closely
  • + 1
 @aushred:
Thank you Sir
  • + 3
 Wreckoning, FTW. Myself and 3 friends all rode Wreckers there and they were perfect for it.
  • + 2
 I thought it was a Wreckoning, but it has a bottle cage. Maybe a new version?
  • + 2
 @jerrytek: latest versions (not all sizes) of Wreckoning now have water bottle mounts. Mediums for sure, maybe also Large by now. Evil said they would go through their old inventory (no mounts) until the new ones would get them.
  • + 2
 A phenomenal video! Sick shredding Luke!
  • + 1
 WOW, that looks like the most diverse & beautiful trail.... wish list for sure!
  • + 1
 Weird...now I want Nachos....=)
  • + 1
 makes me want a burger from milts
  • + 1
 @sjmitch10. One of my best days on the bike ever was a spring trip riding a partial enchilada from Kokopelli down, followed by a Milts Burger and Milkshake. Well fed and content, I had the inspiration "what if we did a second lap?" So we did.
  • + 1
 Are Enve saying that they're happy their rims have lasted 20 odd miles?
  • + 5
 I've never seen another trail that's so hard on rims, or the entire bike altogether. In the past 3 years I've only had 3 flats. All of them were on the while enchilada 3 weeks ago.

I remember turning to a stranger and I said "I don't know of a single carbon rim that could survive this trail, you'd have to be nuts tonride a carbon wheel here." Then i lookes down and saw the enves he was riding. I was blown away

I'm no enve fanboy. I don't ever see myself on their hoops, but I had to eat my words pretty fast.

This trail is so rough on the bike tgat incontemplate renting a bike every year just to avoid destroying mine.
  • + 4
 @sixstringsteve: real talk. I don't run carbon, but I still put double sealant and an extra 3+ psi in each tire for the descent. Tires were weeping sealant all over by the end. If you're going with any kind of speed down Hazard or Porc Rim there's just no way you're not going to f*ck up and bang some square edges HARD. That entire doubletrack section is just square edge after square edge.
  • + 3
 Porcupine Rim is literally square edge rock hit after square edge rock hit for at least 5mi. More than a few destroyed wheels/tires have come down that trail.
  • + 2
 @SnowChaser: My first time down PR was on an old hardtail GT. Not quite sure how me or my wheels survived. Prob had 60psi or something...
  • + 0
 @Patriot-freerider
Is GREG M saying he's happy with them ? lol
  • + 3
 @SnowChaser: It's funny/sad when you stop and start to notice all the left over preta valve collars and valve caps all over the lower Porc fire road sections. Speaks to how tough that trail can be on wheels/tires.
  • + 1
 That was amazing......great video!
  • + 1
 Got nauseous from 3:22 to 3:48.
  • + 1
 Love the old west theme, good vid
  • + 1
 Ghetto tubeless.... nice tan than in 2008
  • + 1
 F****K Art in Motion!!! So Freaking Wet!!!!
  • + 1
 From one Issaquah'n to another, well done sir, well done!
  • + 1
 Cool so Enve rims can withstand 27,5 miles .....Impressive stuff.
  • + 1
 Another awesome video! Love it.
  • + 1
 Nice edit. My favourite trail I have ridden so far, can't wait to be back.
  • + 1
 Heading there on Saturday it’s on the list of rides.
  • + 1
 Dude just loves to ride his bike and it shows.
  • + 1
 Thanks a lot, now everyone will want to ride the trail!
  • + 1
 Nice water bottle cage EVIL, wish mine had one. WTF
  • + 1
 Awesome looking trail.. Why is there never anything that good in the UK Frown
  • + 1
 Does it take the whole day like the video suggests?
  • + 3
 I'tll take most people a minimum of 3 hrs I'd say. If you've never ridden it, you'll want to stop and take pictures and eat a few times. Bring 100 oz. of water at the minimum and a real lunch, not just snacks, and you'll be happy. It's a full on ride that I usually do in about 4 hrs, I think. When I'm done I'm not good for much else that day. Try to park a car at the end of the trail so you don't have to ride exhausted, starving and parched back to town with a headwind.
  • + 6
 If you start at burro pass, it's very possible to take all day especially if you have mechanicals.
  • + 1
 I've done it twice and it took me roughly 4ish hours the first time, and then just under 3 the second time. I stopped a bunch of times my first trip, and took lots of pictures and food breaks. Run #2 was quicker as a big rainstorm was incoming and I wanted to get down before that hit. But I still stopped for a lunch and a break. What is never shown on these videos is the many miles of old jeep road roughly halfway down that is super boring but if you get on the pedals you can quicken your descent pretty handily.

I was able to fit in a lap of Slickrock after riding the Whole Enchilada, which took me all day in total, but there is definitely time to do more riding afterwards if you start early.
  • + 5
 @gbeaks33: You rode slick rock after the Whole Enchilada? You must be crazy, I was absolutely exhausted after the whole enchilada. Well worth it. Rode both when I was there in May.
  • + 2
 @gbeaks33: yeah it took us about 4 hours from Hazard with a couple mechanicals, a lunch break, and two complete noobs in tow (literally only rode mtbs once or twice before). The noobs did great though, actually. Having them on some sweet rental bikes helped a lot.

Also... I could maybe force my way through another ride after TWE but.... damn. Respect dude.
  • + 2
 tons of shit to session too. especially in the lower part
  • + 2
 Depends on how many safety breaks you take Smile And how fast you pedal.. Couple of hours if you're french!
www.strava.com/activities/764865618/segments/18728697707
  • + 1
 If you're shooting video while riding it, I'm amazed they got it all done in one run. It can take a whole day for a group with just average riding skills and fitness to simply ride it. It's an hour or so for fastest riders from Burro Pass to the bottom. 2-2.5 hours from beginning of Burro Pass climb to the Mariachi band at the bottom is a pretty solid time for the weekend warrior.
  • + 2
 @bkm303: @jkelm Haha thanks, bros. I was ready to call it a day but I rented a bike until 5pm and finished the Whole Enchilada around 1:30ish. Slickrock was the only area I hadn't ridden in Moab yet so I was determined to shred it. But fack, nobody told me how much of a repeated grunt session that would be!
  • + 1
 For new riders to the trail probably around 3-4 hours. Our driver, on Coyote shuttles, said hes rode with local pros (obviously experienced with TWE) and they did it top to bottom in 1.5 hours, with no mechanical or breaks.
  • + 1
 @jkelm: that's fast, but yes if you ride at Strobel speeds def doable.
  • + 1
 Now that's a video!!
  • + 1
 great stuff!!!
  • + 1
 Loved it! Great video.
  • + 1
 nice
  • + 1
 epic
  • + 1
 Yum.
  • - 1
 1080P, what is this 2010?
  • - 3
 The Mecca. Riders should wear white robes and bring a virgin to be sacrificed in Virgin to appease the Bike Gods. Or something like that.
  • + 9
 Just FYI, Moab is a five hour drive from Virgin.
  • + 2
 @BiNARYBiKE: which is nothing when traveling half way around the world.
