Study Suggests eMTBs Provide a Similar Workout to Regular Mountain Bikes Even Though They Feel Easier

The limited study recruited 33 mountain bikers aged 18-65, with a median age of 37.8 years. There had varying degrees of experience, from less than one year of cycling to over 11. The participants completed two laps of a 5.5 mile circuit with 700 metres of elevation gain - one lap was on a Class 1 pedal-assist 2017 Specialized Turbo Levo FSR Comp Carbon 6Fattie models with a maximum assistance speed of 20 mph (32 kph), and the other on the 2017 Specialized Stumpjumper FSR Comp 6Fattie model. The idea was to have two bikes that were as similar as possible except for the motor. Apple watches and Polar H10 heart rate monitors were used to monitor heart rates, and Strava was used to record ride speed, distance, and time.



The study used a Specialized Turbo Levo eMTB (above) and a very similar non-eMTB Stumpjumper FSR.