Study Suggests eMTBs Provide a Similar Workout to Regular Mountain Bikes Even Though They Feel Easier

Nov 21, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Vitus E-Sommet Review
Aston climbing the Vitus E-Sommet VR in Finale Ligure.

EMTBs may not be for the lazy after all, a study from the Brigham Young University published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (yes that's a real thing) suggests.

The study showed that despite riders on eMTBs believing they got significantly less of a workout on bikes with motors, their average heart rates were at 94% of those who used conventional bikes.

The limited study recruited 33 mountain bikers aged 18-65, with a median age of 37.8 years. There had varying degrees of experience, from less than one year of cycling to over 11. The participants completed two laps of a 5.5 mile circuit with 700 metres of elevation gain - one lap was on a Class 1 pedal-assist 2017 Specialized Turbo Levo FSR Comp Carbon 6Fattie models with a maximum assistance speed of 20 mph (32 kph), and the other on the 2017 Specialized Stumpjumper FSR Comp 6Fattie model. The idea was to have two bikes that were as similar as possible except for the motor. Apple watches and Polar H10 heart rate monitors were used to monitor heart rates, and Strava was used to record ride speed, distance, and time.
The study used a Specialized Turbo Levo eMTB (above) and a very similar non-eMTB Stumpjumper FSR.

Riders completed the loop on average 12 minutes 40 seconds faster on the eMTBs but their average heart rates were roughly similar over the loop - 154.8 bpm on the regular bike and 144.9 bpm on the eMTB. This placed the participants in the same 'vigorous intensity' exercise zone on both bikes. Despite these similarities, when asked about the experience afterwards, most of the riders agreed with the statement, "heart rate is considerably lower while riding an eMTB as compared with a conventional mountain bike."

In short, the study is suggesting that eMTBs offer a good form of workout without the rider feeling like they are exercising as much. It goes on to suggest they may be a benefit for "more sedentary individuals" to use eMTBs "to engage in regular physical activity and meet physical activity guidelines."

Giant Reign E
Aboard Giant's Reign E+. Photo by David Schultheiss.

The new study also supports previous research by much of the same team, which includes students Taylor Hoj and Clark Julian, that found e-bikes (not e-mountain bikes) are capable of providing much of the cardiovascular health benefits that conventional bikes provide.

"Those who used e-bikes still had elevated heart rates and enjoyed their experience," said Dr. Ben Crookston, one of the study's authors and a professor in BYU's College of Life Sciences. "I think this is a game changer for those who have found biking too difficult. It makes this important form of exercise accessible to a broader community. We are at least encouraged from a health promotion standpoint that we now have another tool to promote an active lifestyle.”

Of course, we should take these results with a heaping tablespoon of salt. This study used a small sample size so we should be careful to not extrapolate these results too far. Furthermore, the participants were not regular eMTB riders so may have been exerting themselves more than a long-time eMTB rider who is more used to the equipment. Additionally heart rate is only one measurement of exertion, the study itself suggests that "more sophisticated measures, such as maximal oxygen uptake, metabolic equivalents, and watts" would provide a stronger conclusion.

The full study can be read here.

38 Comments

  • 16 0
 A conclusion i couldve told you without the test. Its simple really. What happens is this, You give both bikes everything you have. so youre putting in your own watts so to speak. The Ebike gives its watts on top of that so youre faster. However if both bikes did similar lap times the rider would use far less energy because the Ebike gives most of it.
  • 12 1
 If you're going as hard as you can on an ebike, it never feels easier. You're going as hard as you can. Thanks to the extra 250 watts from the motor, it's just faster.
  • 12 0
 C'mon Pinkbike, don't disappoint me.
  • 10 1
 Acoustic bike jihad. Let's have at it
  • 2 4
 @leelau: I have long proposed steel 26” hardtails with 89 seat angles, 61 head angles and EMP shockwave generators. #rideunassisted #drinkwater #halfsendsonly
  • 14 6
 Maybe their heart rates went up because they were embarrassed about being seen on an ebike...
  • 4 0
 Don't know why you all hate on e bikes. There loads of fun, I'd never get ride of the trail bike for one but I'd happily have one aswell. Places we go that you get 5 runs from a full day of long climbs would be awesome. Twice the number of runs, twice the down hill fun. Long as you push yourself on the climbs you still get the cardio too.
  • 3 0
 E-biking is like a "steady state" workout where doing the same ride on a regular bike is more like interval training. At the end of the day the HR readings may be close but the intensity of the workouts is so much different.
  • 1 0
 They were being timed on a lap (in a quasi race situation) therefore were probably going for it.
Where as on a regular ride ebikers are more likely to take it easy uphill which you can't do on a regular bike.

I call BS science on this one. It needs a longer term study.
  • 2 0
 @fartymarty: I agree. My personal experience of one day and 54km on an ebike was that I was always approx one heart rate zone lower on the ebike. Up steep techs I end up maxed out on a normal bike just to keep the wheels turning and not fall over. On an ebike that just isn’t the case. Fast enough to not fall over had me in zone 4 or even 3. The only time you get a better workout on an ebike is when the battery dies and you’re pushing 23kg and a ton of friction.
I’m not bagging them out though. There is a place for ebikes. I might even get one myself one day. Probably a day when a new ebike isn’t going to cost me the same as a two year old R6 with 4000 miles on the clock.
  • 5 0
 "EMTBs may not be for the lazy after all"

No need for a study to understand this, just need to try and push hard on the pedals as usual.
  • 6 0
 joseph smith rode e-bikes
  • 4 0
 it seems there are many uneducated comments from young people that are still to discover the beauty of knee pain and hernia. Then their song will change.....
  • 5 0
 Spend 25% more time on the trail on my ebike
Compared to my Conventional bike.
I am tired when I get home..
  • 5 1
 If riding an e-bike feels easier, you're not riding fast enough..
  • 2 0
 Or maybe you're riding the e-bike just as fast as the regular bike but the trail is limiting your speed. If your speed is already "trail limited" an e-bike isn't really going to help you go faster, you just go fast for less work.. . .and yes, I'm speaking from personal experience.
  • 2 0
 Some of the best workouts I get are on the pump track without a single peddle stroke....
  • 3 0
 Comment section will be lit . .. . . .. ...
  • 1 2
 For those too lazy to read the paper.

Yes you have guessed, the way this study is presented is skewed and what you read as a title is pretty much clickbait.

The study was done on few people, relatively young, all riders were non ebike riders, and they were experienced and riding quite often.

So Of course, when they give an e-bike to anyone that regularly rides non ebikes, he is gonna adapt and find a way to keep it as tiring as regular
And, oh surprise surprise this is what happened.

The authors declared no conflicts of interest and said their study was funded by "an internal grant".

All the rest is stupid stuff about perception of ebikes, physical activity etc
  • 1 0
 The participants were given Specialized Levo ebikes to ride. I wonder if it was the big S that commissioned this report?
  • 3 4
 I absolutely refuse to listen to anything that anyone from BYU has to say. Therefore, this study is inconclusive.
  • 2 2
 Bicycle with a motor. WAAAT, WAT IS THIS NEW THING!?
  • 1 1
 Probably should save the extra $5000 and get a regular bike then.
  • 1 0
 Pop corn
  • 1 0
 LOL
  • 3 4
 As seen on TV! Financing available with deposit of your soul!
  • 2 1
 Sounds like a go-fund-me for hemp based condoms
  • 1 3
 If eMTBs are similar/same as analog, i mean REAL bikes, why they exist in first place?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



