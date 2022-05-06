Stumpjumper Evo Long Term Test - A Year Trying to Break Specialized's Blingiest Bike

May 6, 2022
by Beta MTB  
https://www.betamtb.com/bike-tests/trail/stumpjumper-evo-long-term-test-a-year-trying-to-break-specializeds-blingiest-bike/

Posted In:
Beta MTB Reviews Trail Bikes Specialized Specialized Stumpjumper Evo


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
65507 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
45997 views
Field Test: YT Izzo Core 2 - Ready to Climb
45966 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
43515 views
Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More
38087 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
37851 views
Video: 5 Value Full-Suspension Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
33192 views
First Ride: Goodyear Newton MTF & MTR Tires
32666 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007344
Mobile Version of Website