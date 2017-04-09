Stunning Tours in Graubünden

Graubünden in Switzerland
is an absolute must-see in Europe when it comes to biking. There is no other alpine region that has so many trails in such a confined space. A world of “endless trails” is waiting to be explored by families, view-seekers and gravity fanatics. Over 17,000 kilometers / 10,500 miles of trails are spread over the region and with so much to offer it helps to have a helping hand to keep track of all the possibilities. graubündenBIKE has put together a list of the top 15 bike tours for this summer
, to make your decision in this singletrack paradise easier; whether you are looking for the most spectacular views, the most flow or the best combination for you and your kids.
While some of us are still waiting for the cold wet wintery temperatures to subside, there is no reason why we shouldn’t start thinking about the summer. To start the thought process graubündenBIKE presents 15 of the best trails and tours throughout the region. Some meander through impressive glaciers, edgy peaks and lakes and others have everything for the perfect, unforgettable family getaway.
The 5 best flow-trails
will put a huge smile on your face! The freeride trail ”TREK Runcatrail“ in Flims offers everything a gravity lovers’ heart desires: Wallrides and rollers, pump track and north shore elements create that unmistakable flowy feeling. The 7.4 kilometer / 4.5 mile long track takes you along the natural flow of the mountainside from Naraus to Flims. The semi difficult trail is popular amongst both experienced riders and beginners. If you are looking for a kick that will take you further, then it is definitely worth having a go at the “Alps Epic Trail Davos”. The trail takes you for a wild ride over 40 kilometers / 24.8 miles and has been chosen by the IMBA (International Mountain Bike Association) to be one of the best trails in the world. This tour meanders between mountains and through canyons, which is also why it is a favorite of those not afraid of heights.
If you are more into absorbing impressive ridge lines and alpine views, graubündenBIKE has also come up with a list of the most impressive bike tours for views
. The “Padella-Corviglia-Panoramatour” gives the bikers a number of impressive perspectives looking down on the lakes of Upper Engadin and St. Moritz. The 41 Kilometer / 25-mile long trail takes you through idyllic forests and to the bathing lakes Lei Zuppo and Lei da Statz, where you can take a refreshing dip in the height of summer. A number of huts also look after your well-being. If you have it in you and are up for a real challenge rewarding you with unforgettable views of Switzerland, then why not have a go at the “Uina-Bernina Biketour”. This 193 kilometer / 120 mile beast of a tour connects two spectacular highlights in Graubünden. Luckily those adventurous enough to venture on these trails at least don’t have to look after their luggage, which is transported for them from hotel to hotel. This unbeatable experience through canyons, on flow trails and over mountain passes includes breathtaking sights of Scuol and Val Müstair.
If you are hitting the trails with your kids, then you may not want to tackle the most physically demanding tours. In this case, graubündenBIKE had created a list of the best bike tours for the whole family
. One of the best is most certainly the “Flimserwald Rundtour”. This 11.8 kilometer / 7.3 mile long trail includes views overlooking the mountains in Flims and the gorge of the river Rhine. The most impressive spot to look out over the “Swiss Grand Canyon” is in Conn, where there is also a great restaurant offering local delights to refresh both parched parents and hungry kids before heading back through the forests of Flims. Families will also be able to find more demanding routes through the Swiss Alps if they are up for it. One of them is the tour “Biketicket to RIDE” in Lenzerheide. This round trip takes you for a ride through breathtaking nature, down smooth descents, and up slight inclines. Keen kids and parents will only have to overcome 630m/ 2066ft. in altitude – most of which can be overcome by cable cars – while enjoying the wind rushing through their hair during 2,400m /7874ft. in altitude downhill. The trail will take you to great viewpoints looking over valleys and past the wild, roaring river Rabiosa. This is the perfect family day out and there are also plenty of opportunities to take a break at a number of huts.
There is so much to explore and experience in Graubünden. Families, view-seekers and gravity fanatics will find their perfect playground in the Swiss Alps. Find out more about this singletrack paradise on www.graubuenden.ch/bike
. The new YouTube series Trail Tales
gives even more insight to some of the best trails available. The first of four episodes has already been released and the second will be watchable from April 17.
graubündenBIKE Instagram-Account :www.instagram.com/graubuendenbike
graubündenBIKE-App:
iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/ch/app/graubunden-mountainbike/id844917033?mt=8
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.alpstein.alpregio.GraubuendenBike
1 Comment
Post a Comment