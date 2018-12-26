VIDEOS

Video: Stylish Riding & a Feel-Good Story from 2 Portland Kids in 'Just Like Flying'

Dec 26, 2018
by Hope Technology  
Hope Technology: Just Like Flying

by hopetech
Words by Hope Technology
Images by Roo Fowler
Filmed by Metis Creative / Clay Porter


Think back to those times as a child where real life problems didn't matter. What mattered was fun, riding your bike.

Just Like Flying showcases two young best friends, Gavin Stanton (11 years old) and Brooke Anderson (12 years old), from Portland, Oregon. Gavin and Brooke have been riding bikes together since they were 7 years old, pushing each other to learn, develop and progress every step along the way. Their story is one which many of us can relate to whatever the age. A story of friends who connect through bikes. Friends who squabble, fight, make up, laugh, ride again, plan the next trip, dream of adventures, debate which donut is the best, who can jump the highest, which pro rider is the most stylish.... Does this sound like 12 year olds or you and your friends?

Through Just Like Flying, Gavin and Brooke capture that escapism feeling, that feel good factor that riding bikes bring to us all. Just Like Flying takes you back to basics, why we all started riding.

Don't take yourself too seriously.



Just Like Flying

Just Like Flying

Just Like Flying


