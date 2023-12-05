Suba Cycles' Flow is a High-Pivot Steel Creation from Spain

Benjamin Caperan is the French proprietor of Suba Cycles, based in Barcelona, Spain. An industry life-timer, Benjamin has been involved in steel bicycle design for many a year, having had a hand in the creation of some Jeronimo Cycles and Nordest bicycles. For the past 3 years he's been fabricating custom-geometry hardtails, each featuring a characteristic compliance-bestowing bend in the seat stays.



More recently, he has turned his attention to full suspension frame design. First out the door is the Suba Cycles Flow, a long-travel linkage-driven high single-pivot bike. It's a very versatile frame that allows for both 29" and MX wheel configurations, with multiple geometry adjustments on the table. Multiple travel lengths, too, by virtue of the three sets of links available.

Suba Cycles Flow Details



• Steel frame

• 29" or MX wheels

• 150-170mm fork

• 138-170mm rear wheel travel

• Gearbox or traditional drivetrain

• Rear-center lengths: 446mm or 456mm or 466mm

• Sizes: S, M, L & XL

• Claimed weight: 18.5 kg (~41 lbs) - Large

• Price: 2,960 € (Frame Only) / 4,480 € (with Pinion Smart Shift Gearbox)

• subacycles.com

Geometry & Travel Configurations

Kinematic

The Suba Flow with a more traditional drivetrain

The Suba Cycles Flow is not short on points of interest. On top of the geometry adjustments and three different travel configurations, prospective customers also have options when it comes to the drivetrain. Thanks to its Universal Transmission Cradle, the Suba Flow can accommodate a traditional derailleur-equipped drivetrain (with a proprietary hanger), a gearbox such as the Pinion SmartShift, or it can be set up as a humble singlespeed.All components of the Flow frameset are sourced within Europe. The frame's steel tubing is a mix of 853 and 525 from Reynolds, and T45. The CNC machined parts are made in France, while the fabrication and final assembly is performed by Benjamin in Barcelona.Benjamin is offering the Suba Flow in three travel configurations, each running the same base frame but with varying sets of dog-bone links and shock dimensions. Rear wheel travel is slightly reduced on the S & M frames as compared to the L & XL, owing to the latter running a shock with 2.5mm added stroke length.Rear-center length can be varied, too. There are three stock chainstay lengths to choose from; 446mm, 456mm and 466mm, by virtue of interchangeable dropout chips. In a bid to keep things somewhat proportional, Benjamin recommends longer stays on the L & XL frames.The AM model is a full 29er. The two smaller frame sizes are equipped with a 205mm x 57.5mm shock, damping 138mm rear wheel travel. The larger sizes run a 60mm stroke, increasing travel to 145mm. That's paired with a 150mm fork.The EN model is also a complete 29er. Complementing its 160mm fork is 152mm rear wheel travel on the S & M sizes, with 159mm on the L & XL.The EN MAX is the longest travel configuration. Here, the S & M frames are intended for a 29"/27.5" setup, with a 205mm x 65mm shock for 159mm rear wheel travel. The larger frames are intended as full 29ers, with a 225mm x 70mm shock damping 170mm travel.Seat tube angles vary between 77° and 78°, and head tube angles vary between 63.4° and 65.1°. Benjamin is able to offer riders various Works Components angle sets, allowing for head tube angles +/-2° beyond what is seen in the geometry chart below.The Suba Flow is a single-pivot affair. As the rear wheel is displaced, a pull link pivotally connected to the front of the lengthy swingarm pulls on a shorter link connected to the front triangle. This shorter link drives the rear shock. It results in a rather progressive leverage curve; the EN MAX has a high starting ratio of 3.15, finishing up just north of 2 at full compression.That high main pivot means the rear axle tracks an almost exclusively rearward path, but it does of course necessitate an idler pulley positioned close by to keep chain growth in check.With the gearbox, anti-squat is relatively high around sag at 116%, giving the bike a tendency to sit up out of its travel under pedal-induced acceleration. In my experience, that can be a good thing in steep climbing scenarios, helping to keep the seat angle steep and some weight on the front wheel.Another point of interest on the Suba Flow is its employment of a floating brake arm, put in place to change how the suspension behaves under hard braking. In its absence, anti-rise would sit at around 130%, giving the linkage a tendency to compress the shock under braking. The floating brake arm lowers that number dramatically, to around 50% at sag, altering the behavior such that the shock will extend, bringing the bike up and out of its travel under braking.Benjamin intends to open up pre-order for the Suba Flow in the next few weeks. Frame alone price is set at 2,960 €, going up to 4,480 € with the Pinion Smart Shift Gearbox. He also plans to offer custom geometry for those who want, though within the constraints of the downtube rocker anchorage, the seat tube's main pivot location, and the lower shock mount position - i.e. the bits that dictate the bike's kinematic. The custom option will come at a surcharge of around 450 €.