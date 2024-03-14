Submit Your Best Fails for Season 4 of How To Bike with Ben Cathro

Mar 14, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Huge crash on the chute at Windham WC Round 6


The fourth season of How to Bike is building on all of Ben Cathro's amazing advice from the previous three seasons, including tips on body position, using your brakes, pumping, line choice, and more, but with a fun twist this time around. For season four, Ben is taking inspiration from Friday Fails and members of the Pinkbike community to break down exactly what goes wrong in their fail videos. Basically, he's going to go deep on how not to bike.

Ben will be taking a look at the common "Ugghhhh. WTF just happened?" mistakes that mountain bikers commit on the regular, analyzing the best cases, wash outs, and OTBs. Why is it called casing? Why is washing out so sudden? What does "dead sailor" even mean and how do you stop it? Where did I leave all the speed on the trail? Why couldn't I make it through that section of trail without dabbing? He'll also be taking a look at those less painful, but just as frustrating things, like stalling mid turn and struggling to hold an off camber line.

Do you have one of those "I have no idea what happened, but things went sideways" moments? Of course you do. We all do. The better question is, did one of your friends capture it on camera? For this season, we're asking YOU to share your fails, fumbles and f*ck ups for Ben to over analyze. Armed with this video evidence, Ben will break down why the rider failed, where they succeeded and how to do better in the future.

Your mishaps combined with Ben’s presentation skills and humour, detailed animations and ghosted comparisons of right and wrong sounds like a recipe for some quality content.

Upload your best fail videos to the crash section of Pinkbike today. Anything from big incidents to minor frustrating mistakes. Make sure you give a description of what you were trying to accomplish and what you think went wrong, then let Ben do the rest. Think of it as a semi-private coaching session, just you, Ben and all of your best friends in the Pinkbike comments. We bet you'll never make the same mistake again!




This was one of the gnarliest crashes I have witnessed in recent memory.
the Ridge project Take one on the fence Fence 1 Danny 0
Don't be embarrassed, even the pros have these moments!


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Friday Fails How To Bike Ben Cathro


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,302 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
60431 views
Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame
59285 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
53202 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
52902 views
Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024
39578 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Need Downtube Storage?
37622 views
First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8
35972 views
Kyle & Rachel Strait Sign with Ari Bikes
34163 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036410
Mobile Version of Website