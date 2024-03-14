Submit Your Best Fails for Season 4 of How To Bike with Ben Cathro

The fourth season of How to Bike
is building on all of Ben Cathro's amazing advice from the previous three seasons, including tips on body position, using your brakes, pumping, line choice, and more, but with a fun twist this time around. For season four, Ben is taking inspiration from Friday Fails and members of the Pinkbike community to break down exactly what goes wrong in their fail videos. Basically, he's going to go deep on how not
to bike.
Ben will be taking a look at the common "Ugghhhh. WTF just happened?" mistakes that mountain bikers commit on the regular, analyzing the best cases, wash outs, and OTBs. Why is it called casing? Why is washing out so sudden? What does "dead sailor" even mean and how do you stop it? Where did I leave all the speed on the trail? Why couldn't I make it through that section of trail without dabbing? He'll also be taking a look at those less painful, but just as frustrating things, like stalling mid turn and struggling to hold an off camber line.
Do you have one of those "I have no idea what happened, but things went sideways" moments? Of course you do. We all do. The better question is, did one of your friends capture it on camera? For this season, we're asking YOU to share your fails, fumbles and f*ck ups for Ben to over analyze. Armed with this video evidence, Ben will break down why the rider failed, where they succeeded and how to do better in the future.
Your mishaps combined with Ben’s presentation skills and humour, detailed animations and ghosted comparisons of right and wrong sounds like a recipe for some quality content.
Upload your best fail videos to the crash section
of Pinkbike today. Anything from big incidents to minor frustrating mistakes. Make sure you give a description of what you were trying to accomplish and what you think went wrong, then let Ben do the rest. Think of it as a semi-private coaching session, just you, Ben and all of your best friends in the Pinkbike comments. We bet you'll never make the same mistake again!
Don't be embarrassed, even the pros have these moments!