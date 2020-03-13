Calling All Groms - Shred, Share, Get Featured and WIN! #pbgroms

Are you an up and coming grom and want to share your videos? Know a local shredder that is taking the scene by storm?
What to Submit
Videos and photos of groms out in the wild, having a great time shredding with fellow groms.Who Can Submit
Boys and girls,16 years and underHow to Submit
on InstagramWhat You Get
If your post is featured on Pinkbike you will receive the exclusive PB Groms sticker pack, merch, and join the rad community of Pinkbike Groms.Not a grom but want in on the action?
New for 2020, the Pinkbike Grom Squad program aims to bring together a group of young riders, from up and coming pros to the kids just starting out, as they enter their most formative years. These days, kids are experiencing mountain biking in a way that wasn't possible in the past, and access to modern coaching, trails, and equipment has revolutionized both their learning and progression. The young 'uns are doing amazing things, from their earliest days on the balance bike to leaving you in the dust on their pint-sized full-suspension rig with disc brakes. Want to keep up? You can watch it happen by following #pbgroms
We will not share any unsafe or inappropriate material and all groms must be wearing helmets and appropriate protection.
Grom merch is also available in the Pinkbike Merch Store.
