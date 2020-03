Calling All Groms - Shred, Share, Get Featured and WIN! #pbgroms

CALLING ALL GROMS!

Get your content featured on our Instagram

What to Submit

Who Can Submit

How to Submit

What You Get

Not a grom but want in on the action?

Are you an up and coming grom and want to share your videos? Know a local shredder that is taking the scene by storm?Have you and your fellow groms submit your content on Instagram using thehashtag for a chance to be featured on the Pinkbike Instagram account and win some exclusive stickers and merch!Videos and photos of groms out in the wild, having a great time shredding with fellow groms.Boys and girls,16 years and underSimply use the tagon InstagramIf your post is featured on Pinkbike you will receive the exclusive PB Groms sticker pack, merch, and join the rad community of Pinkbike Groms.New for 2020, the Pinkbike Grom Squad program aims to bring together a group of young riders, from up and coming pros to the kids just starting out, as they enter their most formative years. These days, kids are experiencing mountain biking in a way that wasn't possible in the past, and access to modern coaching, trails, and equipment has revolutionized both their learning and progression. The young 'uns are doing amazing things, from their earliest days on the balance bike to leaving you in the dust on their pint-sized full-suspension rig with disc brakes. Want to keep up? You can watch it happen by followingon social media or use it to submit your own photo or video to be featured on Pinkbike Instagram (only if you're a grom!).We will not share any unsafe or inappropriate material and all groms must be wearing helmets and appropriate protection.Grom merch is also available in the Pinkbike Merch Store.