How To: Submit A Trail Report From The Trailforks App





On the “Write Report” screen you will see that the trail name (Master Link) is auto populated, and that the last “Status” and “Condition” are shown. The “Save Current GPS Location” slider will be in the “On” position (Green).



If for some reason the trail name is not auto populated, select the arrow next to the “Trail” field. That will open a screen with all nearby trails listed. Select the correct trail name from the list. That will return you to this screen with the trail name in the correct field.



Next, select “Status” followed by “Condition”. “Status” relates to the specific issue that you are reporting and how it impacts the trail, while “Condition” relates to the prevailing ground conditions on the trail.



Next, select “Description”. Here you have two options. You can type in your own description or you can select a description from the green “Quick Suggestions” tab at the bottom of the “Description” screen.



After you have made each of these selections, you will return to the main screen.

