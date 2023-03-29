How To: Submit A Trail Report From The Trailforks App

To unlock trails across the globe, upgrade to Trailforks Pro with Outside+. Trailforks Pro with Outside+ also gives you global popularity heat maps so you can find popular trails—or avoid them. Plus find dry trails by checking trail condition reports, and see where others have ridden most recently.
Words: Willie Jacobsz
If You See Something, Say Something!
When you spot an issue or hazard on your favorite trail, submitting a Trail Report with Trailforks helps alert other trail users, and informs your local Trails Association.
The Trailforks App makes it super easy to submit a trail report, with photos and a specified location, while you are out on the trails. Before you are back in the parking lot, the local trail crew can have your trail report and take action.
NEW! For Trail Administrators: Manage the status of trail reports (Open, Underway, Cancel, Close) on the Trailforks website, and assign tasks to specific people. Once the problem or issue is closed out, you are prompted to submit a new trail report opening up the trail and showing that the problem or issue has been resolved.
On a computer you can mark any trail report as “Private” (Checkbox at the very bottom in the Trail Report screen). Private reports are visible only to members of Groups who have permission to view Private Reports. Using this feature a trail boss can generate a series of trail reports on outstanding or planned work to be done by a specific Trail Crew, make it visible only to that crew, and track the status of issues and assigned work.
All trail reports are filed chronologically in the “Reports” tab on any trail or region page so that you can keep track of all reported issues and problems requiring attention. You can filter reports and/or issues by date ranges, status and work reports, and create spreadsheets downloadable as csv files.
Trail reporting is one of the core features of Trailforks. We have created many tools to make trail reporting faster, more flexible and more useful to you. To read more about the many features and tools built into trail reporting, follow this link
Below is an example of a great trail report submitted by a trail user.
Further down you will find a video, as well as step by step instructions, on how you can submit your own trail reports while out on the trails, or from your computer.
This article will show you how to: - Use the App to submit a trail report, with a photograph and a location map. - Submit the same report after your ride from a computer - Submit a trail work report.
What you need to know
Any trail user can report an issue or problem on a trail by submitting a geotagged trail report on the Trailforks App while out on the trails, or from your computer after your ride. This helps the trail crew to quickly identify problems and to take remedial action.
Trail reports are not only to report issues or problems. You are encouraged to submit trail reports after each ride, even when all is clear and conditions are good. Think of trail reports as a way of “paying it forward” to the riders that follow you.
You can also attach trail work reports to your trail reports. This is a useful way for the local trails association to keep track of all trail work done on the trails.
Make sure that location services are enabled in your phone’s settings (Settings | Privacy | Location Services [ON] | Trailforks | While using the App) and for your camera (Settings | Privacy | Locations Services [ON] | Camera | While Using the App). This will embed GPS coordinates in your photographs as well as in the trail reports submitted.
You can create a trail report even when your phone is off-line or if you are not logged in to the Trailforks App. The report will be uploaded once you are back in cell or wifi range / when you next log in to Trailforks.
Always attach a photograph when reporting a problem or issue. When you take a photograph of an issue for a report, it is good practice to put your bike in the photo frame to give the responding trail crew an understanding of the scale of the issue, and what equipment and people to send out to fix the issue. You can attach multiple photographs to a report.
If you prefer not to create the report in the App while out on the trails, still take the geotagged photograph. After the ride you can create and submit the trail report on a computer and attach the geotagged photograph, which will generate the location map in the report (See instructions for submitting a trail report on a computer below).
Step by Step Instructions: In the Trailforks App follow these steps
On the map, highlight the trail by touching it. This will ensure that the correct trail is selected and will auto populated the trail name field on the next screen.
Once the trail is highlighted, touch the yellow arrow in the upper center of the screen.
From the drop down menu that appears, select “Write Report”.
On the “Write Report” screen you will see that the trail name (Master Link) is auto populated, and that the last “Status” and “Condition” are shown. The “Save Current GPS Location” slider will be in the “On” position (Green).
If for some reason the trail name is not auto populated, select the arrow next to the “Trail” field. That will open a screen with all nearby trails listed. Select the correct trail name from the list. That will return you to this screen with the trail name in the correct field.
Next, select “Status” followed by “Condition”. “Status” relates to the specific issue that you are reporting and how it impacts the trail, while “Condition” relates to the prevailing ground conditions on the trail.
Next, select “Description”. Here you have two options. You can type in your own description or you can select a description from the green “Quick Suggestions” tab at the bottom of the “Description” screen.
After you have made each of these selections, you will return to the main screen.
Optional Step: Add a trail work report
Next, if you did any trail work, select “Work Report”.
On the Work Report screen, slide the “Work Report?” slider to the “on” or green position.
Select how many hours were worked and how many volunteers participated in the work.
The trail work that you report will be saved on the Report page referred to above, so that the local Trails Association can keep track of all of the work done and volunteer hours worked. On the Report page they can filter for all trail work reports, and download it in a spreadsheet (csv) format.
If no trail work was done, you can skip this step.
Next, back on the "Write Report" screen click on the camera icon to take a photograph of the issue or work done and attach it to the report (remember to put your bike inthe photo frame for scale).
When the photograph is attached to the report you can go ahead and submit the report.
The report will be uploaded and an automatic notification will be sent to the Admin Group and everybody else “Subscribed” to receive trail reports for this region or trail.
If your phone is offline, or you are not logged in to the Trailforks App, your report will be saved until you are next online or logged in, at which time it will be automatically uploaded.
Optional Step: Post report to Facebook
After your report has been submitted, you will be presented with an option to also upload the report to a Facebook feed or group. Select the blue Share tab and select the Facebook page.
On a computer, follow these steps to submit a Trail Report or Trail Work Report
If you prefer not to add the trail report in the App, and you have taken a geotagged photograph on your phone while out on the trails, you can submit the report on the Trailforks.com website, on your computer, when you get back home.
The steps for adding a trail report from a computer are exactly the same as in the App.
Start off by downloading the photograph to your computer.
Then log into the Trailforks.com website and search for the ride area.
Select the trail and open the trail page.
On the trail page, select the YELLOW Add\Edit button near the upper right hand corner of the page.
The yellow Add\Edit button will turn GREEN and a dropdown menu will appear.
From the dropdown menu select “Add Trail Report”.
On the “Add Trail Report” page, fill in all of the fields as described in the App instructions above, upload the geotagged photograph, and submit the report.
