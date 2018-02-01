VIDEOS

Summer Dirt Jump Flow – Video

Jan 31, 2018
by SCOTT Sports  

There is nothing but good vibes in this edit! Tobi Engelmann hits some trails just outside Munich last summer.









Video: Paul Thiem
Photos: Kai Stiepel
Rider Instagram: @tobi_engelmann

5 Comments

  • + 5
 That 360 to manual at the end ! Nice
  • + 2
 That was cool. 3-tabe to euro was nice. So was the flip-can to 3-can.
  • + 2
 Oi Oi tobi !
  • + 1
 dude so good! bunch of sick combos and the 3 to manny was insane
  • + 0
 If the jumps are wood are they still dirt jumping?? Lol

