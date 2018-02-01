Pinkbike.com
Summer Dirt Jump Flow – Video
Jan 31, 2018
by
SCOTT Sports
Follow
Following
There is nothing but good vibes in this edit! Tobi Engelmann hits some trails just outside Munich last summer.
Video: Paul Thiem
Photos: Kai Stiepel
Rider Instagram: @tobi_engelmann
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 5
allbiker
(10 hours ago)
That 360 to manual at the end ! Nice
[Reply]
+ 2
angelfuk
(8 hours ago)
That was cool. 3-tabe to euro was nice. So was the flip-can to 3-can.
[Reply]
+ 2
Bavariandude
(9 hours ago)
Oi Oi tobi !
[Reply]
+ 1
nickt
(3 hours ago)
dude so good! bunch of sick combos and the 3 to manny was insane
[Reply]
+ 0
fattyreryder
(4 hours ago)
If the jumps are wood are they still dirt jumping?? Lol
[Reply]
