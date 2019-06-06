10 Men's Kits Tested - 2019 Summer Gear Guide





Spring is a magical time of year: everything turns a stunning shade of green, trails start to have that perfect blend of tack with minimal mud, the Rainier/PBR/Modelo/Molson/etc... starts to actually taste refreshing instead of chilling your core, and you discover last season's kit in a moldy heap under the seat of your car. Most of us would probably be fine riding in a simple tech-tee and a pair of gym shorts, but a nice mountain bike specific kit can make a huge difference in allowing freedom of motion, minimizing flapping/snagging from extra materials, and keeping you cool and dry. Not to mention the extra bit of zip that looking sharp in a well-fitted kit adds.This spring Nikki and I have gotten the chance to test some stellar new mountain biking kits from ten different brands. There are lots of new features out there including an MTB specific girdle (skip straight to POC for that!), grip shaped zipper pulls, performance "jort"-wear, and many more. What better time to ditch last year's threadbare, soggy mess and upgrade to something shiny and new for the summer?Sizing from each brand has been all over the map: I had to size up to large on some brand's tight-fitting bunhuggers and size down to small on other brand's baggy numbers. Your best bet is to go try these kits on and buy them from your local shop, as the size charts don't always line up with the final fit. But read on for details on some of the sleek new options available this year.O'Neal started as a motocross brand in the 1960s and branched out into mountain bike clothing in the 1980s. O'Neal usually has a clean design to their apparel that isn't over the top or flashy. Recently they have been creating more trail inspired clothing, instead of just focusing on aggressive downhill riding.• MSRP: $99.99• Sizes: Adult 28-38 (32 tested)• Colors: Red (tested), Blue, and BlackThe Rockstacker Shorts are a baggier freeride/enduro short with an motocross-inspired design. The articulated knee and rear seat stretch fabric feel excellent and eliminate unwanted bunching when bombing down the trail. The material is on the heavier side, but seems super durable. Laser cut holes on the inner thighs provide some airflow at speed. Bonus: The handlebar grip shaped zipper pulls will impress any die-hard gear nerds you might encounter on the trail.The size 32 in these shorts were actually perfect for my 31-inch waist, and utilize Velcro waist tabs to dial in an exact fit. The inseam is on the longer side and easily covers knee pads (avoiding any unsightly gaper gaps). One thigh mounted pocket on each side easily fit snacks, keys, or a phone. These shorts are excellent for shuttle days or laps at the bike park, but wouldn't be my first choice for an all-day trail riding adventure as the fabric weight is a little heavier than I'd prefer for that kind of heavy pedal riding.• MSRP: 59.99 €• Sizes: Adult S-XXL (M tested)• Colors: Gray/Red (tested), Blue/TealThe Stormrider Jersey is a relaunch of a former fan favorite from a few years ago. This jersey features an innovative 3/4 or full-length sleeve design where you can tuck the 3/4 length sleeves up in the jersey if you want to cool things off a bit. You can also cut off the extra-long sleeve portion if it's not suited to your style. The material is lightweight and wicking with plenty of airflow. A unique rubber hem surrounding the bottom of the jersey keeps flapping at bay, but also adds some weight.The medium size I tested is slightly baggier than other brand's out there, which is more suited to O'Neal’s personality. For the majority of the time, I left the sleeves at full length, and the 3/4 section actually was nice in that it kept the sleeves locked in position and worked to minimize warp speed sleeve flapping. All in all, this is a solid option for those craving a clean-looking jersey with the option to go 3/4 or full sleeve.Yeti is well known for their race-bred designs and their stylish looking bikes and apparel. Based in Golden, Colorado, Yeti has been cranking out some excellent new apparel lately that spans the range from hard core enduro to dyed in the wool cross country. Bold, vibrant colors and clean designs make it easy to spot a Yeti fan out on the trail (myself included).• MSRP: $90.00• Sizes: Adult S-XXL (S tested)• Colors: Magnet (tested), Storm, and TurquoiseThe Mason shorts are Yeti's lighter weight, breathable trail shorts and feature a board short feel. They have a clean, no-frills design with a nice, baby-butt soft four-way stretch fabric that keeps things snug, yet still allows for freedom of movement.Based on Yeti's size chart, I opted to size down to a small, and I am glad I did. The fit was totally dialed and I didn't have to loosen or tighten the elastic drawstring waistband at all. Yeti dubs these as "Trail Fit" and I guess that's what they mean for these more XC trail oriented shorts. I usually prefer a more fitted shorts for riding, and these were my favorite fit out of all in the test. Even though these shorts are slightly slimmer fitting than others, they still felt awesome on the bike without any bunching.Nit pick: I am a fan of at least two pockets on a pair of shorts for carrying phone/wallet/keys pre and post ride and the Mason falls short in that aspect. A single pocket on the right side is all you get. C'mon Yeti, at least give poor ole righty a buddy on the left side to hang out with!• MSRP: $60.00• Sizes: S-XXL (M tested)• Colors: Storm (tested), Spruce, Turquoise, BlackThe Tolland S/S Jersey is probably the single most no-frills top in Yeti's clothing lineup, but I appreciate it for the simple fact that it performs well, is comfortable, and you don't have to strip it off when you head to the pub. The Polygiene antimicrobial odor control material is exceptionally soft and lightweight, and has kept me surprisingly sweat and stink free even on the rare 90+ Deg F days we have had this spring. Other features include DriRelease open-knit side and armpit insets that are extremely breathable and a hidden sunglasses wipe.I tested this jersey in a size medium, and it has become my go-to piece for most days on the bike as the fit is perfect (I also might be a bit biased, gotta match the bike, c'mon!). The fabric feel is excellent, and I hardly notice I'm wearing it when riding; exactly how it should be. And the Polygiene is brilliant! I find I can usually wear this shirt for a few rides before having to wash it, so the anti-stink claims seem to be valid. It's a solid option for adventuring out in the Colorado high country in the summer heat or weekend riding missions.Similar to O'Neal, 100% started as a motocross brand that has branched out into mountain bike apparel. 100% is known for loud, bold graphics across their protection, eyewear, and apparel ranges. The 2019 Mountain Bike gear line has improved from last year with upgraded fabrics and more colors, and continues to strike a balance of racing performance and long-lasting wear.• MSRP: $89.00• Sizes: Adult S-XXXL (M tested)• Colors: Navy (tested), Brick, Black, Charcoal100%'s offering to the trail short segment is a solid design that has all the bells and whistles you would expect these days: lightweight, four-way stretch materials, thigh pockets on both sides, adjustable waist, and an articulated fit. Regarding fit, the size mediums are definitely on the roomier side, and I probably should have sized down to a small. There aren't any Velcro waist adjusters, but the unique mechanism for locking the fly in place offers several loops for getting the fit exactly right.The Airmatic short is aptly named with the standout feature being the material itself: it's stretchy, breathable, and lightweight. Not to mention it has a touch of DWR coating to keep water from soaking through on wetter rides. Similar to the Yeti fabrics, the 100% material has a much softer feel compared to some other brands in this test, making them disappear from thought while riding. Two pockets on the left and one on the right make my inner pack-rat giddy!• MSRP: $49.00• Sizes: S-XL (M tested)• Colors: Slate Blue (tested), Black/Flo Yellow, Black/CharcoalSimilar to the Airmatic Shorts, the Airmatic Jersey is made from an awesome heather material that feels almost like a casual t-shirt but with greater wicking and breathability (although not quite as breathable as the Yeti jersey). The styling is subdued for 100% but I really like the printed pattern on the Slate Blue I tested.the fit in the size medium I tried was perfect with the sleeves not being too short, and the drop tail keeping things PG on steeper lines. And like the shorts, I hardly noticed I was wearing this jersey while riding. It was so comfortable that I would often find myself wearing it for long periods post ride.Zoic got its start as a grassroots brand with a reputation for quality gear that allows you to just get on the bike and ride. As a consequence, they don't have extravagant styling or designs; instead they focus on producing high-performance gear designed to enrich the riding experience.• MSRP: $95.00• Sizes: Adult S-3XL (M tested)• Colors: Grey Micro (tested), Black, NightThe Ether One shorts are an evolution on Zoic's popular Ether shorts; Zoic lengthened them by an inch and switched to a much lighter material for the construction. Most Zoic shorts have a scrunchy waistband reminiscent of my first-grade swimsuit, but these have a standard flat waistband that should appeal more to the enduro crowd. These are the only shorts that I tested that have a standard no-zip pocket on either side, so if that is your thing these are the shorts for you. There are also multiple zippered thigh pockets for keeping things secured through the chundery bits.The size mediums I tested fit brilliantly without having to snug up the velcro adjusters. Well, maybe a touch. The fabric was breathable, stretchy, and lightweight compared to some of the other more downhill inspired shorts in this review. The coverage over the knee pads was a little slim though, and I feel they could have lengthened the inseam a bit more. All in all, these are an excellent short for someone who wants lots of cargo capacity, discrete styling, and lightweight, all day riding performance.• MSRP: $70.00• Sizes: Adult S-2XL (S tested)• Colors: Fleet (tested), Puff, SequoiaSticking with Zoic's philosophy of designing high-performance gear that enables a better ride, the Cirrus jersey is a subdued affair that shines when you're riding hard. The fabric is super lightweight and breathable and provides decent coverage with a drop tail. A nice loop at the back allows you to easily hang it after riding or washing.The fit in the medium was on the larger side for me and I probably should have sized down to a small. Despite that, the jersey performed like a champ, and I hardly noticed I was wearing it. As a bonus, I appreciate it when companies use tagless labels that don't irritate my skin. It saves me the hassle of scissor tailoring to get rid of that itch.Dakine is based in Hood River, Oregon and produces some high-quality gear that spans surf, bike, wind, and snow sports. I often see the Dakine crew riding Post Canyon after work so I know that the stuff they are producing is trail tested.• MSRP: $85.00• Sizes: Adult S-2XL (S tested)• Colors: Sand Storm (tested), Black, and Star GazerThe Vectra shorts are Dakine's do everything, all-purpose mountain bike short. The Sand Storm flavor is not too different looking than your standard khaki's. The four-way stretch fabric is subdued, yet offers high performance. I appreciate the external waist adjuster which allows you to dial in the fit with the shorts actually in the position you will wear them, instead of having to turn the waistline inside out. Bonus points for having 3 total pockets (2 on right, 1 on left).Usually, I wear a size small in other Dakine shorts I have tried (their size mediums are usually way too baggy for me), so I chose a size small for this test. Unfortunately for me, Dakine makes the Vectra with a more fitted cut, and the size small were a bit too tight - I should have gone with the medium. Other than that, the shorts feel excellent, breathe well, and I really like the perforated rear and thigh panels which keeps things cooler (cooler than the jersey strangely enough).• MSRP: $50.00• Sizes: Adult S-2XL (M tested)• Colors: Slate Blue (tested), Castlerock, Electric MintThe Vectra 3/4 length jersey is classic and casual with an understated style and a small front pocket that I am not sure what you would use it for. Similar to other jersey's this has four-way stretch construction, Polygiene odor control technology, and a drop rear hem.Dakine jerseys have always fit me really well, and this size medium I tested was no exception. Lately, I have been enjoying wearing 3/4 sleeves more and more, and I find that the Vectra 3/4 is the perfect length for providing a bit of sun/branch protection without being overly constrictive. I appreciated the feel of the material and it was breathable, but I found it to be a bit too warm on hotter days. This will be my go-to fall or spring piece as the weather cools off again.Leatt began as a company designing and selling neck braces in South Africa back in 2001. Since then they have expanded into offering a wide array of protection and apparel for both moto and mountain bike use. Although Leatt's core focus has been saving lives and reducing injuries, their latest apparel designs offer some excellent material choices, along with clean styling.• MSRP: $79.99• Sizes: Adult XS-XL (L tested)• Colors: Ink (tested), Ruby, Black, SlateWhen I first received these shorts in a size medium I was shocked as I tried to squeeze into them. I thought for sure I had been given children's size! After consulting with Leatt it turns out these shorts are targeted much more to the XC end of the spectrum and are supposed to be super tight fitting; not lycra tight but not that far off. I sized up to a large, which were still fairly tight, but fit better through the waist. If you want something looser, consider their DBX 3.0, 4.0, or 5.0 line of shorts (from what I can tell, a higher number means a burlier short). There's not much coverage for knee pads in these shorts, either, so expect some serious gaper gap if pads are the way you roll.Despite the tight fit, these shorts do offer some trail worthy features and merit a closer look for riding in hotter weather or XC racing (or maybe even cyclocross). The material is awesomely stretchy and lightweight... it feels like a technical form of spandex. The huge holes on the inner thighs gave me plenty of views of my pasty white man-thighs peeking through, but also provided excellent ventilation. Again the lack of multiple pockets is an issue for me, as there is only one on the right side.• MSRP: $54.99• Sizes: Adult XS-XL• Colors: Ink (tested), Ruby, Black, SlateSimilar to the shorts, the DBX 1.0 jersey is super fitted, lightweight, and very breathable. There are large holes on the back for airflow, and the material itself feels exceptionally airy. There are also DBX 2.0-5.0 jersey options available from Leatt so there is a wide range to choose from to fine tune your material/protection preference.The size medium I tested actually fit pretty darn well, and I was ok with the slim fit to go along with the slim fit of the shorts. Surprisingly, this is probably the loudest styling design of the kits I reviewed, but I actually like the patterns and color combos.This jersey/short combo will be my first choice for horrifying the fashion police at Whistler. Just kidding! But it will be first off the rack for long, XC inspired adventures this summer where kneepads won't be required.Maloja is a German brand located in the upper Bavarian Alps that produces a wide variety of clothing and performance apparel covering bike, hike, run, climb, biathlon (and even E-bike specific apparel). The Maloja style is very distinct from other brands out there and usually offers a smart blend of fashion and performance.• MSRP: $169.00• Sizes: Adult XS-XL (M tested)• Colors: Mountain Lake (tested)Bring back the denim! For those of you who still ride in your chopped off Levi's, these are the shorts for you. These shorts are Maloja's freeride offering that offer some upgrades over your standard jort: flex panels in the crotch and rear provide much better articulation, an MX style ratchet strap keeps the waist secured, and zippered pockets allow you to securely stash various items. The articulated knee cuffs easily cover knee pads, and avoids that ragged denim edge that afflicts most home-made jorts.I tested these in size medium and they are exceptionally roomy. Not quite "does this tent make me look fat" roomy, but they had the baggiest cut of the shorts I tested, minus the O'Neals. The denim material is quite hefty, not very breathable, but is probably quite abrasion resistant. These are perfect for shuttle rides or hitting the bike park, but maybe not so great for all day peddling.• MSRP: $75.99• Sizes: Adult XS-XXL (M tested)• Colors: River Multi (tested), Moonless Multi, Grey Melange Multi, Vintage White MultiThis multi-sport jersey features Naturalon material that has the functional performance of polyester, but the soft natural touch of cotton. The jersey has a clean round neckline, nice contrasting colored sleeves, and a rounded hem at the back. Polygiene odor treatment keeps the trail stank at bay.The size medium I tested has a relaxed fit, and is super comfy, making it versatile enough to wear both on and off the bike. The breathability wasn't quite up there as compared to other jerseys I tested, and things definitely got pretty sweaty on hotter days. The style is clean and subdued, and this would be an excellent (if somewhat pricey) shirt for just playing volleyball at the beach or lounging in your camp chair after a day on the water.Race Face is a company that is mainly known for their high-quality mountain biking components, but they also produce a large range of apparel and protection. Being based in Vancouver, B.C. shows through in their design philosophy as they produce burly components and apparel meant to withstand the steep, rugged terrain of the North Shore of Vancouver.• MSRP: $169.00• Sizes: Adult S-XXL (M tested)• Colors: Black (tested), Loam, Dark SpruceThe Ruxton shorts are more in line with the offering from O'Neal: they feature heavier duty materials and have more coverage for knee pads. Perforated panels on the upper thigh are placed slightly differently than O'Neal and I actually preferred this location for keeping it cooler. The articulated rear panel felt great at any speed and didn't bunch up. The pockets on each side meet my storage fetish requirements.The fit in the mediums I tested was pretty much spot on and I appreciated the zipper-less ratchet fly for dialing the fit in just right. These shorts weren't as baggy as the O'Neal shorts, and yet while somewhat roomy, they had a slimmer fit through the rear (which I like). These shorts are an excellent option for gravity racing/park as they articulate well, are breathable, durable, and offer good knee pad coverage.• MSRP: $54.99• Sizes: Adult S-XXL (M tested)• Colors: Dark Spruce (tested), Rust Red, BlackNikki isn't really a fan of the color combo on the Indy SS jersey from Race Face, but I like it! This jersey's Cool Touch Polyester fabric has much more of your standard polyester silky feel compared to the soft touch feel from other jersey's such as Dakine or Maloja, but I find that keeps me cooler on hotter days. Race Face claims a UPF 50+ rating, so that should keep you from sunburn in the coming summer months.I tested the Indy SS in size medium, and the jersey has more of a relaxed fit than other brands in this article. I liked the clean, circular neckline and didn't really notice the jersey once I was wearing it. Cool Touch fabric is reputed to be a wicking fabric and the performance in warm weather supported that. All in all, this jersey/kit combo is a perfect choice for aggressive trail/enduro themed rides.Similar to Leatt, POC started as a company to make equipment designed to reduce injuries (first in skiing). In addition to the huge variety of protection items, POC has applied their scientific prowess and high tech materials to their apparel line. POC's styling is very black and white (literally) which makes it easy to spot out on the trail.• MSRP: $160.00• Sizes: Adult XS-XXL (M tested)• Colors: Uranium Black (tested)The Resistance Enduro shorts from POC features Vectran material: a highly advanced fabric used on multiple space missions (including in NASA's spacesuits). It's five times stronger than steel pound for pound, making it extremely tear resistant yet very lightweight. POC found it to be perfectly suited for use in the lower legs and sides of these shorts. The pre-bent knees have slightly more material in the front for keeping knee pads covered and at the same time prevent fabric bunching behind the knee. There is a zippered thigh pocket on each side, along with a discrete card pocket on the back.I tested the size medium shorts which were exactly what the doctor ordered, so to speak. I didn't have to touch the side velcro adjusters at all to get the fit I wanted. The Resistance Enduro Shorts are on the slimmer side with form-fitting legs, yet they still covered my knee pads without riding up. And they are so black... If you want to play Darth Vader for a day in a quality high-tech short/jersey combo take this kit for a spin!• MSRP: $160.00• Sizes: Adult XS-XXL (M tested)• Colors: Uranium Black (tested)The Resistance Enduro 3/4 Jersey is an innovative piece of gear the likes I haven't seen before. First, there are three rear SWAT type pockets for holding small tools and snacks so you can ditch the cumbersome pack. As you start adding more weight to your rear pockets, a normal jersey will start to take on its own personality and fly all over the place at speed. The innovative girdle POC added solves that problem by keeping everything locked down like a super max prison after a riot: anything short of a box of hammers stays put no matter how aggressive the trail.The medium size I tested is on the more fitted side of things for a jersey, but felt as if tailored for me. The long zippered neckline was exceptionally useful for ventilation control and the zipper pull was easy to grab no matter if I was zipping down for long climbs, or closing up shop for the descents. Why don't more mtb jerseys include this? The material is lightweight and breathable, but has a much tighter knit than either Zoic or Race Face. But there are mesh zones in the armpits to help with climate control, so venting's not all dependent on the zippered neck.This is really the only jersey in this test that has much to differentiate it from the rest I reviewed. Other than slight variations in cut and sleeve length, most of what I reviewed were all pretty similar. But if your list of requirements includes some rear pockets, a girdle to keep things in place, and a zippered neckline, this jersey should be on the top of that list.Scott has its roots in the snow but has evolved to cover everything from road cycling to motocross. They've introduced many innovations to the sport of mountain biking and produce some quality apparel that is both well thought out and well suited to everything from racing to long days out on the trail.• MSRP: $119.95• Sizes: Adult S-XXL (M tested)• Colors: Dark Grey (tested), Ochre YellowThe Trail Flow Pro Shorts have a board short inspired design with a string fly closure, perforated thigh vents, and quick drying four-way stretch material. Contrary to the jersey, the styling is casual without any frills or bold graphics. Knee pad coverage is average, and on par with most other trail oriented shorts.I wore the size medium in these shorts and I have zero complaints with the fit. They seem right in the middle of the "semi-fitted" road without being very slim or baggy. The hidden inside velcro adjusters allowed me to get the tension on the string tie system perfect to my liking. Overall, these are a solid short that's good on the trail and don't scream bike nerd if you're wearing them at a post-ride bbq.• MSRP: $160.00• Sizes: Adult S-XXL (M tested)• Colors: Light Grey/Dark Grey (tested), Black, Nightfall Blue/Washed Blue, Aster Blue, Black/Dark Ivy GreenThe Trail Vertic S/SL shirt is Scott's race ready jersey with a quick dry four-way stretch fabric. The material for this jersey is much more similar to the Zoic and Race Face with a classic, silky polyester feel. A huge mesh back excelled at keeping things cool, even when wearing a hydration pack. One interesting feature of this jersey is the zippered stow pocket for the glasses wipe, which keeps it from getting dirt and sweat on it before you want to use it.Similar to the Flow Pro Shorts, the size medium Vertic S/SL Shirt I tested is right in the middle of the slim/baggy spectrum and has a very light and airy feel when wearing it. The breathability and wicking are superb. This jersey is an excellent choice for racing or riding in hotter weather.I would sum up the kits that I tested in the following manner:: Burlier materials for shuttle or bike park days: For all day epics up in the high country: Versatile breathable enduro kit: Understated with high performance: Clean simple kit with Hood River style: Super lightweight XC performance: German freeride style featuring performance jort-wear: Solid all-around kit: Innovative jersey with a durable short: Airy kit that isn't too slim or baggy