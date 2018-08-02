VIDEOS

Video: Kyleigh Stewart Lives in a Land of Loam & Big Jumps

Aug 2, 2018
by Matt Staggs  
Summer In The Loops: Kyleigh Stewart

by MattStaggs
Views: 211    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Kyleigh takes me for a tour of her hometown to explore the endless possibilities of tacky dirt and big jumps.


- Sun Peaks Bike Park







- Harper Mountain





- Kamloops Bike Ranch









