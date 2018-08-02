Pinkbike.com
Video: Kyleigh Stewart Lives in a Land of Loam & Big Jumps
Aug 2, 2018
by
Matt Staggs
Summer In The Loops: Kyleigh Stewart
by
MattStaggs
Views: 211
Faves:
3
Comments: 0
Kyleigh takes me for a tour of her hometown to explore the endless possibilities of tacky dirt and big jumps.
- Sun Peaks Bike Park
- Harper Mountain
- Kamloops Bike Ranch
