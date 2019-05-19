Video: Flowy Singletrack on a Scottish Adventure - Part III

VIDEOS

May 19, 2019
by joey millward  
Bird Scottish Adventure Part 3

by millwardmedia
One year ago, Tom Dunn and Sean Luke took an amazing journey around the Tweed Vally and ended it in the renowned Golfie trails!

Sean jumping the fence at the end of the day before jumping in the cold river.

Both riders going in to the shaded tree section at the bottom of the hill.

Sean held on for dear life down this rocky shingle cliff.

Its a long way up!

Sean looked pretty tired after a days filming.

I wish I had my bike for this trail, filming was fun but those trails looked amazing to ride!

Film by Millward Media
Photography by Lewis Gregory

Thanks to Bird Cycleworks for this amazing trip.

MENTIONS: @millwardmedia


