Video: Summertime Riding in Colorado with Peter Jamison

Over the past three summers, I have been lucky enough to spend a substantial amount of time riding throughout Colorado. Between the fantastic public dirt jump spots, bike parks, and trail systems, it really doesn’t get much better. As an east coaster, before moving out West, I wasn’t used to seeing packed trailhead parking lots and bikes everywhere, so when I roll up to places like the Maryland Mountain trails and see hundreds of people, I can’t help but smile. Seeing so many people who share the same passion for biking is so rad and is a big reason why I have enjoyed spending so much time in Colorado. I hope this film can help share with you the beauty of this state and the quality of riding that is available, it is truly amazing.