Video: Summertime Riding in Colorado with Peter Jamison

Words
: Peter Jamison
Trestle Bike Park mountain biking trails
|Over the past three summers, I have been lucky enough to spend a substantial amount of time riding throughout Colorado. Between the fantastic public dirt jump spots, bike parks, and trail systems, it really doesn’t get much better. As an east coaster, before moving out West, I wasn’t used to seeing packed trailhead parking lots and bikes everywhere, so when I roll up to places like the Maryland Mountain trails and see hundreds of people, I can’t help but smile. Seeing so many people who share the same passion for biking is so rad and is a big reason why I have enjoyed spending so much time in Colorado. I hope this film can help share with you the beauty of this state and the quality of riding that is available, it is truly amazing.
Maryland Mountain Quartz Valley Park mountain biking trails
|For the filming of this video, we focused our time between three locations: Trestle Bike Park, Frisco Adventure Park, and Maryland Mountian. In my time in this state, these places have really stood out to me. Trestle has a wide variety of terrain and a great crew behind the scenes keeping the trails running, Frisco has some of the best public dirt jumps I have ever seen, and Maryland Mountain has one of the gnarliest trails I have rode in Colorado (Ore Chute). Each of these places ended up serving us very well in our filming, and I can’t thank the Trestle crew enough for providing us with the ability to set up the cable cam, the ‘Jump Doctors’ at Frisco for maintaining such a fantastic park, and the builders of the Maryland Mountain trails.
|I hope you have enjoyed this series so far, as we have been having a great time creating each episode. In case you missed episode one, you can find the video below. For the third and final episode, we will be heading to Highland Mountain, where I grew up riding, as I have had the opportunity to help design a new trail and will be aiding in its construction. When the third episode releases in September, the trail will also be open to the public, which is very exciting. Thanks for following along, and I will catch you in a few weeks for the next episode!
Peace,
Pete
