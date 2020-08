Finn Iles took the Silver Star Downhill on his Specialized Demo, while Jesse Melamed won the Kicking Horse Downhill on his Rocky Mountain enduro bike. We can't wait to see how the race plays out this week for the third and final Downhill race of the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series - the MAXXIS Sun Peaks Downhill...Check out the full rider list and schedule in the Pinkbike Primer