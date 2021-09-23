Coming Up Live: Sun Peaks Dual Slalom - Crankworx BC

Sep 23, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


September 22 – October 2, 2021, Crankworx B.C. will bring some of the world’s top pro riders together to compete at some of the province’s top mountain bike destinations.

With events closed to spectators, we've got your front row seat right here:

 Thursday, September 23: Specialized Dual Slalom Sun Peaks
 Friday, September 24: Crankworx Downhill Sun Peaks
 Monday, September 27: CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse
 Friday, October 1: RockShox Pump Track Challenge SilverStar
 Saturday, October 2: Title Slopestyle @ SilverStar Bike Park

The Slopestyle contest will be the second Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) event of the season. The new course at SilverStar has been in the works since the summer of 2019, combining the vision, creativity and muscle of Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff.

Learn more about Crankworx BC here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Dual Slalom


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
112361 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
63232 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
62046 views
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
59675 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
59151 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
51198 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
49936 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL - An eMTB In Disguise
46994 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007009
Mobile Version of Website