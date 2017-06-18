Sunday is Race Day: IXS European Downhill Cup 3 - Photo Epic and Video









After a four-week break, it was finally time again to race for the checkers and to chase important points for this year´s overall of the IXS European DH Cup. Schladming hosted the third round and riders and organizers could not have asked for a better weekend to do so. A great mountainside, plenty of sunshine and a couple of new faces at the starting gate made an exciting race day.



The freshly crowned European champion, Eleonora Farina from Italy, dominated once again. After winning yesterday´s qualification by over 12 seconds the rest of the women's field caught up but still could not match her furious speed. Monika Hrastnik got closest and took away second place of Petra Bernhard who lost a spot to her second place finisher yesterday.



The men's Super Final got extremely exciting. The riders were pushing hard on the loose and dusty track what did not go to plan for everyone. Ondrej Stepanek and Stefan Garlicki were the first ones to set up the bars really high and who had a good chance of taking one of the top steps. But their hopes got crushed when the Brit, Phil Atwill, dropped in and stormed down the former World Cup track. Just like yesterday Atwill was a bit off the pace in the first split but pinned it in the second one and set the fastest time. Three riders were left on the top of the mountain, but neither Boris Tetzlaff nor Atwill´s teammate David Trummer were able to push him off the hot seat.



It was Atwill and Trummer sitting in first and second as Jure Zabjek, the fastest in seeding, went for it. Zabjek rode the second fastest split time but crashed out in the woods and destroyed his hopes for the hattrick he was claiming for. Nonetheless, he was able to finish in 17th and to collect some important points for the overall.





A heart to the downhill sport and Schladming for this sick venue A heart to the downhill sport and Schladming for this sick venue





Even though it is an official bike park track the course in Schladming needs all of your focus and power Even though it is an official bike park track the course in Schladming needs all of your focus and power





Just a few pedal strokes out of the gate and the riders were up to Mach 10 Just a few pedal strokes out of the gate and the riders were up to Mach 10





Dominik Dierich took the win in the Masters category by just 0.099 seconds Dominik Dierich took the win in the Masters category by just 0.099 seconds





Vali Hoell crashed in her final run and did some serious damage to her knee what will need to be fixed in hospital Vali Hoell crashed in her final run and did some serious damage to her knee what will need to be fixed in hospital





The Aussie, Baxter Maiwald, won the U19 male category and would have placed himself just in the top 20 Elite Men field The Aussie, Baxter Maiwald, won the U19 male category and would have placed himself just in the top 20 Elite Men field





The wooden medal went to Stefan Garlicki who was third fastest at the split time but slipped outside the top three at the bottom part of the track The wooden medal went to Stefan Garlicki who was third fastest at the split time but slipped outside the top three at the bottom part of the track





Monika Hrastnik was riding well all day but had to settle for second as she could not match the speed of Eleonora Farina Monika Hrastnik was riding well all day but had to settle for second as she could not match the speed of Eleonora Farina





Eleonora Farina dominated once again and took a big win today Eleonora Farina dominated once again and took a big win today





Ziga Pandur using the complete width of the course and finishing just in the top ten Ziga Pandur using the complete width of the course and finishing just in the top ten





Ondrej Stepanek was close again. It is just a matter of time until he gets his first podium Ondrej Stepanek was close again. It is just a matter of time until he gets his first podium





David 'Daviboi' Trummer stormed down the course and took second place behind his teammate Phil Atwill David 'Daviboi' Trummer stormed down the course and took second place behind his teammate Phil Atwill





Jure Zabjek stormed into the finish area with his knee pads down and a dirty jersey Jure Zabjek stormed into the finish area with his knee pads down and a dirty jersey





Podium U17 male with Yannick Baechler, Janosch Klaus and Gabriel Wibmer Podium U17 male with Yannick Baechler, Janosch Klaus and Gabriel Wibmer





Podium U19 male with Simon Maurer, Baxter Maiwald and Rudi Pintar Podium U19 male with Simon Maurer, Baxter Maiwald and Rudi Pintar





Podium Elite Women with Monika Hrastnik, Eleonora Farina and Petra Bernhard Podium Elite Women with Monika Hrastnik, Eleonora Farina and Petra Bernhard





Champagne for the team Champagne for the team









