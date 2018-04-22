FIRST LOOK

Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 22, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Sea Otter 2018
Ohlins' TTX22 shock is now available in a trunnion mount version, and also gets a new spring collar and bottom out bumper.

Sea Otter 2018
Greg Minnaar and his assegai.

Sea Otter 2018
Microshift have a new version of their clutch-equipped 11-speed derailleur on the way. They claim the clutch is extremely durable - it uses a series of pawls to add tension to the cage.

Sea Otter 2018
Along with the derailleur, Microshift also have two new 11-speed, 11-46 tooth cassettes.

Sea Otter 2018
Pivot's popular Switchblade is now available in aluminum, which drops the price significantly. According to Pivot, the aluminum frame is actually stiffer than the carbon one.

Sea Otter 2018
Intense's M29 ended up on the podium at the first World Cup DH race of the season; not a bad way to kick things off.

Sea Otter 2018
A little Giant car.

Bomber Strap Photo Ryan Cleek
The Bomber Strap is a different take on the traditional tailgate pad. Designed for one or two trail bikes, the strap is made from ballistic nylon that's sewn around foam padding. Ryan Cleek photo.

Sea Otter 2018
A full-suspension gravel bike? It turns out that's a thing, and Niner are working on one called the Magic Carpet.

Sea Otter 2018
Speaking of gravel grinding, X-Fusion had a short travel version of their Manic dropper post that's designed to work with drop bars - the lever sits to the inside of the hood.

Sea Otter 2018
The Revel inverted fork has been teased at nearly every tradeshow for the last three years, but it's now in stock and officially for sale.

Sea Otter 2018
Loic "Super" Bruni now has his own signature version of Crankbrothers' Mallet DH pedals.

Sea Otter 2018
Wolf Tooth Components are entering the headset market with an assortment of brightly colored options. The cups are machined in USA, and equipped with stainless steel Enduro sealed cartridge bearings.

Sea Otter 2018 Sea Otter
SR Suntour's gravity athletes will be using the new Jurni air shock this season. The shock has externally adjustable compression and rebound, and the air volume can be adjusted by sliding the air can off to add or subtract spacers.

Sea Otter 2018
Cane Creek had this Ghost decked out with all of their goodies, including a Helm fork, DB Coil shock, and eeWings titanium cranks.

Sea Otter 2018
The eeWings crankset is light, gorgeous, and comes with a ten year warranty, which is a good thing, because they cost $999.
Sea Otter 2018
If you're rocking titanium cranks, it only makes sense to have a fork with a gold crown.


Sea Otter 2018
Zerode are going to be offering a shorter travel version of the Taniwha, with 140mm of rear travel. It's the same frame as the longer travel version, but with a lighter build kit and a more lively ride feel; it's meant to be more of a trail bike rather than an all-mountain / enduro smasher.

Sea Otter 2018
Xpedo always have a bunch of pedals on display that have received an oil-slick finishing treatment, like this Baldwin pedal.

Sea Otter 2018
Xpedo were also showing off a version of their GFX pedals with a composite body.

Sea Otter 2018
I wonder how many packs of cigarettes it took to get this Santa Cruz Tazmon back in 1994?

Sea Otter 2018
Want to impress your ten-year-old? Take him to work and have him help you create aluminum building blocks. At least that's what Jason Quade, the founder of Abbey Tools, did. The blocks were just a side project, an exercise in creativity more than anything else, which means that they're not something you can buy.

Sea Otter 2018
Abbey Tools' 4-way multi-tool has four fixed bits, and is available in a variety of configurations for $40.

Sea Otter 2018
Danny MacAskill doing Danny MacAskill things.


39 Comments

  • + 36
 stepping on a plastic lego is shitty enough, why would i want to potentially step on an aluminum one? thank you for not selling them.
  • + 1
 Lol
  • + 5
 any word on E thirteen? They said in a previous article they would be debuting something big here at sea otter which could very well have been the mystery shifter on Aaron Gwin's bike.
  • + 7
 This Minnaar pic may not have the reception they had hoped...
  • + 7
 Shoulda had him on a tandem with mandela
  • + 2
 @h-beck83: sir, that is hella funny
  • + 3
 They're just clarifying that he's a big Assegai
  • + 3
 It looks like SR Suntour have spent about 10p on those sock decals. Hopefully they've put more effort into the bits you can't see...
  • + 1
 Maybe I am getting used to oversized Metric shocks with massive air cans, but to me the air can on that Suntour shock looks a little...puny
  • + 5
 Xfusion Revel now in stock and ready for sale
  • + 1
 Take my money.
  • + 4
 Gonna have to pass on the switchblade aesthetic
  • + 3
 "I've started my own pedal company"
"Awesome! What are you calling it?"
"xPedo"
"Ohhh... Ummmmkay"
  • + 4
 Those tailgate pads are actually pretty freakin sweet!
  • + 3
 I was considering that bomber strap until i saw the price. Might as well get the entire pad. $72 bucks ridiculous!!????????????
  • + 1
 I want one bad
  • + 1
 Wrap my stanchion in grit? no thanks, pass.
  • + 2
 @loopie: the strap doesn't go on the stanchion, but on the lower. I'm digging it.
  • + 1
 So the Al frame is stiffer than the CF one? These comments will be sweet Big Grin *grabs popcorn*
  • + 2
 So it’s cheaper and stiffer? Did Pivot place a large bet against themselves?
  • + 5
 @sosburn, it's cheaper and stiffer, but not lighter. That's the third part of the equation that'll make the carbon version appealing to weight conscious riders.
  • + 3
 Only on Pinkbike do the majority of people think the main goal of bicycle composites is stiffness.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Yeah i was just joking anyways. Thought it was funny that they used it as a selling point.
  • + 1
 As a weekend warrior I'll take more precision in a bikes handling over weight savings....and keep a junk of change in my pocket while I'm at it Smile
  • + 1
 I will never be able to unsee that full sus road bike. But, then again - I still dont understand decaf coffee.
  • + 2
 I would never buy a bike you can't touch. Sure I can hover with a magic carpet, but I can not hover above one.
  • + 0
 That bike looks amazing! Do some of the gravel races out in BC and you will understand the need for it. I have experimented with a dropper on my cross bike too, seems every year all the disciplines get a bit tougher. I was in a cross race that had xc single track last year.

BUT @vinay is right, if you can't even touch the bike then what good would it be, maybe that why they call it the magic carpet, you are just supposed to hover slightly above it.
  • + 1
 @warmerdamj: Out of interest, when will things start to go the other way?

That is, instead of putting phat tyres, dropper posts and suspension on gravel bikes, you start putting tall gears, narrow tyres and drop handlebars on an XC MTB frame?
  • + 1
 What is ballistic nylon??
  • + 1
 Can we get any more info on the Revel fork???? Me WANT!!
  • + 1
 Nothing worse than a flat assguy.
  • + 1
 I really want a gold crowned helm now. Very pretty
  • + 0
 Waw waw waw))))
  • - 1
 No wonder niner went bankrupt. Full sus gravel bike?
  • + 0
 I know. I mean it's not like the idea of a full suspension mountain bike was ever viewed as totally unnecessary is it........
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



