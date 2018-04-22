Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018

Want to impress your ten-year-old? Take him to work and have him help you create aluminum building blocks. At least that's what Jason Quade, the founder of Abbey Tools, did. The blocks were just a side project, an exercise in creativity more than anything else, which means that they're not something you can buy.
