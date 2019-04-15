Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019

Identiti Mettle
Identiti made the trip to the Sea Otter to show off their most popular all-mountain bike. The Mettle has a welded aluminum chassis that sports a Horst-Link type rear suspension with 160 millimeters of travel. They happily admit that most of their riding is a romp in the muck, so each pivot is supported by large, double-sealed bearings and care was taken to ensure plenty of mud clearance for real-sized tires.
Designed in the UK and made in Asia, the Mettle's geometry is contemporary, with reaches stretched to 440, 462 and 485 millimeters for the small, medium and large frame sizes offered. The head tube angle is 64 degrees, while its seat tube angle is stated at 75 degrees.
Current Mettles are designed around 27.5-inch wheels, but the 29er version is coming very soon. You can get complete bikes in the UK and Europe with MSRP's ranging from £2999 to £4999 GBP, but only framesets are sold in the North American markets for about $2000 USD. Get the whole story on their landing page.
Unparallel Sports Shoes
Unparallel sports make a range of shoes for climbing and adventure sports. Reportedly, their head designers developed Teva's popular mountain biking shoes, and bought the molds and tooling after Teva's abrupt retreat from cycling. Unparallel updated the designs and were offering demos at Sea Otter.
20 Comments
Go Fat Chance!
12-speed SLX though... Exciting, and makes sense as Shimano is losing MTB market share to SRAM at an alarming pace, they must be trying to get 12 speed to market ASAP.
What about the 10 speed Deore?
How long has that been out now?
I'm thinking from a trickle down perspective.
12 speed down to SLX makes sense from that perspective.
So will Deore and Alivio then see an 11 speed version soon?
