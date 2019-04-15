PINKBIKE TECH

Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 15, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  

Identiti Mettle

Identiti made the trip to the Sea Otter to show off their most popular all-mountain bike. The Mettle has a welded aluminum chassis that sports a Horst-Link type rear suspension with 160 millimeters of travel. They happily admit that most of their riding is a romp in the muck, so each pivot is supported by large, double-sealed bearings and care was taken to ensure plenty of mud clearance for real-sized tires.


Designed in the UK and made in Asia, the Mettle's geometry is contemporary, with reaches stretched to 440, 462 and 485 millimeters for the small, medium and large frame sizes offered. The head tube angle is 64 degrees, while its seat tube angle is stated at 75 degrees.


Current Mettles are designed around 27.5-inch wheels, but the 29er version is coming very soon. You can get complete bikes in the UK and Europe with MSRP's ranging from £2999 to £4999 GBP, but only framesets are sold in the North American markets for about $2000 USD. Get the whole story on their landing page.


Epic Provisions were handing out samples of their naturally sourced and processed dried meats. Good stuff!

Omata's analog speedometer records time, altitude, speed and distance via its internal GPS and communicates with Strava and similar apps. Housed in a beautifully crafted aluminum case, an array of steam gauges display those functions in a more intuitive analog format. Price is $550 USD. omata.com

Accusations of electronic doping among ProTour road racers were being tossed around a handful of years ago, and the culprit was an ingenious battery powered motor hidden in the frame that drove the bottom bracket via a bevel gear drive. Now anyone can have one - and they are supposedly legal.



Unparallel Sports Shoes

Unparallel sports make a range of shoes for climbing and adventure sports. Reportedly, their head designers developed Teva's popular mountain biking shoes, and bought the molds and tooling after Teva's abrupt retreat from cycling. Unparallel updated the designs and were offering demos at Sea Otter.



Stans Flow EX3 rim next to the Flow MK3
Stan's new Flow EX3 rim (left) was made to offer a stronger, more impact resistant option than the MK3, which has been popular among gravity riders. The EX3 features Tiebeam einfored walls, comes in 27.5 and 29 inch sizes with a 29mm inner width. Weight ranges from 580 to 618 grams.

Braaaaap!

New shuttle rig anyone
Skyline Wine's Volkswagen Baja Bug shuttle vehicle was rusty, scratched and happily thrashed.

Sea Otter spotting.
A rare Qbone sighting at the Sea Otter. This young creature is rarely seen without his helmet.

Riprow machines were designed by cycling coach and author Lee McCormack to work on balance and to tune the key muscle groups that downhillers need. MSRP is $999 USD.

The guy on the left should need no introduction, the bearded itinerant he is accosting is four-cross World Champion, Willie Nelson-Carter.

Bamboo trike.
Boomers bamboo tricycle is made in Ghana, West Africa. Boomers was also showing a modest range of hardtails.

These look...comfortable.
Winnebago was showing its range of motor homes and these, apparently, are projected to be the patio chairs of choice for millennial as they age into the leisure lifestyle. No, just no...

Fat Chance plus size titanium.
We showed the titanium bits that were going to become a Fat Chance Yo Eddie at the North American Handmade Bicycle Show last month. Here's the finished product. More to come.

Shredder Prodigy
Shredder's Prodigy can be configured with 16 or 20-inch wheels so your grom won't outgrow it in a year. MSRP ranges form $2200 to $2400 US. lilshredder.com

GU energy had a crew sewing their gel labels into handy cycling pouches.
The bags were definitely made in the USA.

Galfer 223mm rotor
Galfer's oversized 223mm brake rotor can be easily mounted to dedicated 180mm frame and fork caliper mounts using a standard 203mm caliper adapter.

Haro Shift R9
Haro is making a serious bit to return to mountain bikes with its Shift R9. The aluminum chassis has 160mm of rear-wheel travel and 170 up front. Wheels are 27.5 inches and the transmission will be Shimano's new 12-speed drivetrain - with their latest four-pot M520 brakes. MSRP is projected to be $3000 USD.

The stunning Marin Alcatraz dirt jumper was designed by Matt Jones. MSRP is $1299 USD. The price of the frameset has not been finalized.


20 Comments

  • + 6
 Did anyone else looked at the new Stan's rims and thought one was laughing and the other was crying?
  • + 1
 Evil laugh!
  • + 3
 Really like seeing one of the old guard, original mountain bike companies still out there, on PB, (not just on Instagram, still hoping for an OG Klein comeback!.)

Go Fat Chance!
  • + 1
 Oh yes. An upgraded geometry fully rigid 29er klein. Attitude 29er with Nightstorm paintjob and internal dropper routing, with enough space for a 125-150 mm dropper. And ofcourse MC reworked as well. Black E13 11 speed block with black KMC chain. XTR Race Brakeset. Hope wheelset. XTR 11 speed deraillur and shifter. And a reworking of the old Deathgrips would be noice, real noice. For me personally this would be as close to perfection as I could come for a light trailbike for an old fart with a touch of nostalgia. Still remember my old Adroit and Attitudes.
  • + 1
 That bottom bracket motor drive unit... That is the future kids. You will never know if that guy that ripped passed you uphill is electronically doped up or not - because it is all so sweetly hidden in his seat tube and bottom bracket. The next decade or so is going to be veeerrrrrry interesting to say the least. Not sure if I like it though. Will I succumb or stay proudly 'analogue'...? Will you?
  • + 4
 I read the Identiti logo as iDENTISTi.. this is what pinkbike has done to my mind!
  • + 1
 that ebike motor is completely different to what the pros were accused of riding, other than the basic bevel driven concept. thats likely a fazua motor in the pic, used by Focus/Look etc, and can hardly be hidden in a pro's seat tube (as was the accusation...)
  • + 3
 I'm really down to get the Omata's analog speedometer, but....it's not expensive enough.
  • + 4
 “Shimano’s new 12-speed SLX” What? Where? Did I miss something?
  • + 1
 I spotted this too - 12 speed XT must be coming soon (Shimano run 4 year product cycles and the 11 speed XT M8000 was released April 2015...).

12-speed SLX though... Exciting, and makes sense as Shimano is losing MTB market share to SRAM at an alarming pace, they must be trying to get 12 speed to market ASAP.
  • + 1
 @eddlessride: as I have heard the Shimano XT 12 speed is ready, just waiting to be announced.
  • + 1
 @Stenimir: Yes - XT 12 speed is likely to be announced very soon...
  • + 1
 @eddlessride: Maybe they'll try and release both at the same time? Could make sense.
  • + 1
 @eddlessride:
What about the 10 speed Deore?
How long has that been out now?
I'm thinking from a trickle down perspective.
12 speed down to SLX makes sense from that perspective.
So will Deore and Alivio then see an 11 speed version soon?
  • + 4
 12-speed SLX?
  • + 1
 a more intuitive analog format. Price is $550................kill yourself.
  • + 1
 223mm disc easily mounted with 203mm caliper adapter? are you a wizard?
  • + 1
 What happened with the new shimano hub? Is it available already?
  • + 1
 Is that an ISIS drive I see?
  • + 1
 Who shrunk Steve's legs?

Post a Comment



