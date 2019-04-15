Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019

Identiti Mettle

Epic Provisions were handing out samples of their naturally sourced and processed dried meats. Good stuff!

Omata's analog speedometer records time, altitude, speed and distance via its internal GPS and communicates with Strava and similar apps. Housed in a beautifully crafted aluminum case, an array of steam gauges display those functions in a more intuitive analog format. Price is $550 USD. omata.com

Accusations of electronic doping among ProTour road racers were being tossed around a handful of years ago, and the culprit was an ingenious battery powered motor hidden in the frame that drove the bottom bracket via a bevel gear drive. Now anyone can have one - and they are supposedly legal.

Unparallel Sports Shoes

Stan's new Flow EX3 rim (left) was made to offer a stronger, more impact resistant option than the MK3, which has been popular among gravity riders. The EX3 features Tiebeam einfored walls, comes in 27.5 and 29 inch sizes with a 29mm inner width. Weight ranges from 580 to 618 grams.

Skyline Wine's Volkswagen Baja Bug shuttle vehicle was rusty, scratched and happily thrashed.

A rare Qbone sighting at the Sea Otter. This young creature is rarely seen without his helmet.

Riprow machines were designed by cycling coach and author Lee McCormack to work on balance and to tune the key muscle groups that downhillers need. MSRP is $999 USD.

The guy on the left should need no introduction, the bearded itinerant he is accosting is four-cross World Champion, Willie Nelson-Carter.

Boomers bamboo tricycle is made in Ghana, West Africa. Boomers was also showing a modest range of hardtails.

Winnebago was showing its range of motor homes and these, apparently, are projected to be the patio chairs of choice for millennial as they age into the leisure lifestyle. No, just no...

We showed the titanium bits that were going to become a Fat Chance Yo Eddie at the North American Handmade Bicycle Show last month. Here's the finished product. More to come.

Shredder's Prodigy can be configured with 16 or 20-inch wheels so your grom won't outgrow it in a year. MSRP ranges form $2200 to $2400 US. lilshredder.com

GU energy had a crew sewing their gel labels into handy cycling pouches. The bags were definitely made in the USA.

Galfer's oversized 223mm brake rotor can be easily mounted to dedicated 180mm frame and fork caliper mounts using a standard 203mm caliper adapter.

Haro is making a serious bit to return to mountain bikes with its Shift R9. The aluminum chassis has 160mm of rear-wheel travel and 170 up front. Wheels are 27.5 inches and the transmission will be Shimano's new 12-speed drivetrain - with their latest four-pot M520 brakes. MSRP is projected to be $3000 USD.

The stunning Marin Alcatraz dirt jumper was designed by Matt Jones. MSRP is $1299 USD. The price of the frameset has not been finalized.