Antoine Buffart brings his creative flair to the Châtel Bikepark, throwing in a mix of no handers, crankflips and unique line choices. No Gambler, no problem for Raph Robles as he rips around the park on his Scott Genius. Kristof Lenssens delivers with some big floaty airs. The whole crew smashes through everything in the park, from the steep natural trails to the perfectly sculpted jumps and berms.Check out our other episodes here Video: Shaperideshoot