Sunn French Connexion Racing Announces 2022 Team

Press Release: SUNN French connexion

We are very proud to introduce you to our new lineup for 2022 and beyond!After a first year to remember and our very first team podium, we wanted to add some fresh blood and set up our game with some new riders.Irenée Menjou will join our leader Theo Galy and will have the mission to join Theo in the mix for top 10 and more strong results. For those who do know him yet he has been the fastest privateer all season long and got some top 5 in stages and 11th place in Loudenvielle! The next addition to the team is Nans Arnaud not yet 18 and already twice on the box this season in EWS this young ripper will be a serious contender next season in EWS.The team will also keep in this rank Leo Delfour the freestyle touch of the group and Lucas Frigout move from rider to team manager.