SunRace's New 1X Drivetrain is for the Groms - Taipei Cycle Show 2018

A decent single ring drivetrain simply makes the riding experience better, especially if you're just starting out in this game, but a complete kid's drivetrain just isn't a thing. Wasn't a thing.



SunRace's new M9 Juvenile series is a complete 1 x 9 groupset designed for kids and that can be had with an 11-50, 11-46, or 11-40 cassette. Cranks will come in 140mm or 152mm lengths, with shorter options possibly in the cards down the road, and the 287-gram rear derailleur even has a clutch to keep the chain where it's supposed to be.



Not surprisingly, SunRace has original equipment in mind with the M9 Juvenile group, but they haven't ruled out aftermarket sales, either. No word on pricing, but we hope that this will help get decent 1x drivetrains onto more affordable kids' bikes.

