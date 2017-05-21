Sun's Out, Guns Out: iXS European Downhill Cup 2, Willingen – Results, Photo Epic and Video







Sunday is funday and in case of the iXS European DH Cup it is race day. Willingen hosted the second round of the series and delivered the goods. The sun was out and the course conditions were absolutely prime as the riders were heading out for the final practice this morning. You could see that everyone was enjoying their runs but as soon as the clock turned race time the riders were pushing extremely hard to raise the bar.



Johann Potgieter was the first rider of the elite men super final. The South African put down some serious power and set a time which remained for a long time. With the top 15 dropping in the lead changed with pretty much every rider. Rastislav Baranek was the first one who beat the mark of 2:15.000 with only five riders left. Miran Vauh was out with a mechanical and next rider Stanislav Sehnal undercut the leaders time by 0.7. While Matt Walker started his run Ondrej Stephanek struggled to get up to speed and would finish in 6th. Walker put everything on the line and took the lead with just Jure Zabjek to go. You could clearly see that Zabjek was confident. He went fastest in the split time and enlarged his lead up to 0.679s what secured him his second win of the season.



Monika Hrastnik was the women favorite for today's racing. After her dominating performance in the qualification she came out swinging and took the win by almost three seconds. Sara Boehm who crashed out hard in yesterday's practise surprised the crowd with a strong second place. She was third fastest at the split but was able to dispose her energy so she could pedal hard before the finish line. Filipa Peres completed the women podium taking third.





Perfect racing conditions in Willingen for the second round of the iXS European DH Cup





The last day of the Ziener BIKE Festival could not have been any better





Hugo Robenek scrubs the first few jumps to gain more time





This step down was really tricky as you had to prejump it without seeing the landing





Matt Walker went for a Schwalbe Hans Dampf in the back





Petr Folvarcny had a stellar bottom section, pedalled hard and crossed the line in first in the U19 male category





These weren't needed today





Willi Luetzeler got his redemption from Kranjska Gora and took the win in the masters category





Janosch Klaus was back in the first Split but made up some time in the bottom section what secured him the win in the U17 male





Vali Hoell was on fire. She smashed the elite women times again and was fastest female rider of the day





Sabrina Wibmer was the only rider in the U19 female category





Camila Nogueira missed out the podium by less than two seconds and took 5th place





Simone Wechselberger lost a position to yesterday's seeding and ended up 4th





After her horrific crash in yesterday's practice Sara Boehm came back strong. She fought hard and took second place





Filipa Peres finished a good day with a third place





Monika Hrastnik confirmed her speed and took the win by almost three seconds





Due to two crashes in his seeding Jasper Jauch had to settle for the small final which he won





Johann Potgieter had a solid run but could not match the top speed as he took 13th





Joshua Barth had a mechanical and could not pedal in the bottom section. Considering this his 11th place finish is even more impressive





Basil Weber charged his way into 9th





Ondrej Stephanek could not repeat his results from seeding and came in 6th





Rastislav Baranek missed the podium by less than a second and had to settle for 4th





With four riders to go Stanislav Sehnal went into the lead and ended up in 3rd





Miran Vauh had some bad luck and rode his his rear tire off the rim





Matt Walker was fast but not fast enough. Still he took his second podium this year and is close in the overall





Jure Zabjek lifted his game again in his final run and won his second European DH Cup





Back to back wins put Jure Zabjek into a comfortable position in the overall





Podium Master with Robin Moelders, Willi Luetzeler and Frank Hedwig





Podium U17 female with Anna Newkirk, Vali Hoell and Ottilia Johansson Jones





Podium U17 male with Leo Forrer, Janosch Klaus and Robert Johanson





Podium U19 male with Simon Maurer, Petr Folvarcny and Mika Hopp





Podium elite women with Monika Hrastnik and Filipa Peres (Sara Boehm was missing)





Podium elite men with Matt Walker, Jure Zabjek and Stanislav Sehnal





The leftover of today's award ceremony










