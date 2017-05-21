RACING

Sun's Out, Guns Out: iXS European Downhill Cup 2, Willingen – Results, Photo Epic and Video

May 21, 2017
by Racement  

It did not took long till and the riders were up to speed in the last practise session
SUN'S OUT GUNS OUT
Words & Photography // Rick Schubert

Sunday is funday and in case of the iXS European DH Cup it is race day. Willingen hosted the second round of the series and delivered the goods. The sun was out and the course conditions were absolutely prime as the riders were heading out for the final practice this morning. You could see that everyone was enjoying their runs but as soon as the clock turned race time the riders were pushing extremely hard to raise the bar.

Johann Potgieter was the first rider of the elite men super final. The South African put down some serious power and set a time which remained for a long time. With the top 15 dropping in the lead changed with pretty much every rider. Rastislav Baranek was the first one who beat the mark of 2:15.000 with only five riders left. Miran Vauh was out with a mechanical and next rider Stanislav Sehnal undercut the leaders time by 0.7. While Matt Walker started his run Ondrej Stephanek struggled to get up to speed and would finish in 6th. Walker put everything on the line and took the lead with just Jure Zabjek to go. You could clearly see that Zabjek was confident. He went fastest in the split time and enlarged his lead up to 0.679s what secured him his second win of the season.

Monika Hrastnik was the women favorite for today's racing. After her dominating performance in the qualification she came out swinging and took the win by almost three seconds. Sara Boehm who crashed out hard in yesterday's practise surprised the crowd with a strong second place. She was third fastest at the split but was able to dispose her energy so she could pedal hard before the finish line. Filipa Peres completed the women podium taking third.

Perfect racing conditions in Willingen for the second round of the iXS European DH Cup
Perfect racing conditions in Willingen for the second round of the iXS European DH Cup

The last day of the Ziener BIKE Festival could not have been any better
The last day of the Ziener BIKE Festival could not have been any better

Hugo Robenek scrubs the first few jumps to gain more time
Hugo Robenek scrubs the first few jumps to gain more time

This step down was really tricky as you had to prejump it without seeing the landing
This step down was really tricky as you had to prejump it without seeing the landing

Matt Walker went for a Schwalbe Hans Dampf in the back
Matt Walker went for a Schwalbe Hans Dampf in the back

Petr Folvarcny had a stellar bottom section pedalled hard and crossed the line in first in the U19 male category
Petr Folvarcny had a stellar bottom section, pedalled hard and crossed the line in first in the U19 male category

These weren t needed today
These weren't needed today

Willi Luetzeler got his redemption from Kranjska Gora and took the win in the masters category
Willi Luetzeler got his redemption from Kranjska Gora and took the win in the masters category

Janosch Klaus was back in the first Split but made up some time in the bottom section what secured him the win in the U17 male
Janosch Klaus was back in the first Split but made up some time in the bottom section what secured him the win in the U17 male

Vali Hoell was on fire. She smashed the elite women times again and was fastest female rider of the day
Vali Hoell was on fire. She smashed the elite women times again and was fastest female rider of the day

Sabrina Wibmer was the only rider in the U19 female category
Sabrina Wibmer was the only rider in the U19 female category

Camila Nogueira missed out the podium by less than two seconds and took 5th place
Camila Nogueira missed out the podium by less than two seconds and took 5th place

Simone Wechselberger lost a position to yesterday s seeding and ended up 4th
Simone Wechselberger lost a position to yesterday's seeding and ended up 4th

After her horrific crash in yesterday s practise Sara Boehm came back strong. She fought hard and took second place
After her horrific crash in yesterday's practice Sara Boehm came back strong. She fought hard and took second place

Filipa Peres finished a good day with a third place
Filipa Peres finished a good day with a third place

Monika Hrastnik confirmed her speed and took the win by almost three seconds
Monika Hrastnik confirmed her speed and took the win by almost three seconds

Due to two crashes in his seeding Jasper Jauch had to sttle for the small final which he won
Due to two crashes in his seeding Jasper Jauch had to settle for the small final which he won

Johann Potgieter had a solid run but could not match the top speed as he took 13th
Johann Potgieter had a solid run but could not match the top speed as he took 13th

Joshua Barth had a mechanical and could not pedal in the bottom section. Considering this his 11th place finish is even more impressive
Joshua Barth had a mechanical and could not pedal in the bottom section. Considering this his 11th place finish is even more impressive

Basil Weber charged his way into 9th
Basil Weber charged his way into 9th

Ondrej Stephanek could not repeat his results from seeding and came in 6th
Ondrej Stephanek could not repeat his results from seeding and came in 6th

Rastislav Baranek missed the podium by less than a second and had to settle for 4th
Rastislav Baranek missed the podium by less than a second and had to settle for 4th

With four riders to go Stanislav Sehnal went into the lead and ended up in 3rd
With four riders to go Stanislav Sehnal went into the lead and ended up in 3rd

Miran Vauh had some bad luck and rode his his rear tire off the rim
Miran Vauh had some bad luck and rode his his rear tire off the rim

Matt Walker was fast but not fast enough. Still he took his second podium this year and is close in the overall
Matt Walker was fast but not fast enough. Still he took his second podium this year and is close in the overall

Jure Zabjek lifted his game again in his final run and won his second European DH Cup
Jure Zabjek lifted his game again in his final run and won his second European DH Cup

Back to back wins put Jure Zabjek into a comfortable position in the overall
Back to back wins put Jure Zabjek into a comfortable position in the overall

Podium Master with Robin Moelders Willi Luetzeler and Frank Hedwig
Podium Master with Robin Moelders, Willi Luetzeler and Frank Hedwig

Podium U17 female with Anna Newkirk Vali Hoell and Ottilia Johansson Jones
Podium U17 female with Anna Newkirk, Vali Hoell and Ottilia Johansson Jones

Podium U17 male with Leo Forrer Janosch Klaus and Robert Johanson
Podium U17 male with Leo Forrer, Janosch Klaus and Robert Johanson

Podium U19 male with Simon Maurer Petr Folvarcny and Mika Hopp
Podium U19 male with Simon Maurer, Petr Folvarcny and Mika Hopp

Podium elite women with Monika Hrastnik and Filipa Peres Sara Boehm was missing
Podium elite women with Monika Hrastnik and Filipa Peres (Sara Boehm was missing)

Podium elite men with Matt Walker Jure Zabjek and Stanislav Sehnal
Podium elite men with Matt Walker, Jure Zabjek and Stanislav Sehnal

The leftover of today s award ceremony
The leftover of today's award ceremony

iXS EDC #2 Willingen 2017 Finals iXS Pure

by Racement
Views: 20    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Download Results: http://www.ixsdownhillcup.com/media/27949.pdf


ixsdownhillcup.com | Facebook | Instagram

2017 iXS Sponsors



MENTIONS: @iXSsports / @Racement


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike
67266 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
65169 views
Mr Wolf Banger Tire Insert - First Ride
58783 views
Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon – First Ride
58599 views
The Olympic Bike: Developing the Scott Spark
49117 views
EWS Madeira Film Festival, Viewer's Choice Winner Announced
45947 views
Recon Gen-2 R5 Shuttle Rack – Review
45486 views
Joel Anderson, The Pinner - Video
43257 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035571
Mobile Version of Website