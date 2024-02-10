Super G Results: Snow Bike World Championships 2024

Results:

The results are in from the first of two events at the Snow Bike World Championships in Châtel. After competing in the Super G event, it is two rainbow jerseys for France as Morgane Such and Pierre Thevenard took the gold medals.Up first on the ski slope was the elite women, where Morgane Such and Veronika Widmann traded positions until the final split to the line. In this sector, Morgane found a second against the Italian World Cup racer and took the victory. Lisa Baumann put in a strong effort for third place, even holding the fastest split time in the final sector by 0.83 seconds.With a large field of 42 riders for the elite men's racing, there was a decent field of riders battling for the newly formed Snow Bike World Champion title. Henry Kerr was flying through the first two splits as he led Pierre Thevenard by 0.18 seconds into the final part of the course. The Irish rider couldn't hold his winning pace through the final sector as he went third fastest here and handed a lead of 0.97 seconds to Pierre Thevenard, who was fastest in the sprint to the line.Check out the full breakdown of the results from today's racing below and stay tuned for the results from the Dual Slalom.Pierre Thevenard: 1:47.52Henry Kerr:Vincent Tupin:Dylan Levesque:Danny Hart:Henry Kerr: 24.74Henry Kerr: 50.67Pierre Thevenard: 31.93Morgane Such: 2:15.95Veronika Widmann:Lisa Baumann:Morgane Charre:Sabrina Jonnier:Veronika Widmann: 30.23Morgane Such: 1:02.89Lisa Baumann: 41.02