Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes

The Ceetec HDM comes in carbon and alloy versions and the carbon version comes in at 20 grams. Ceetec are the most popular players in the lightweight chainguide market, as these two minimalist examples show, but they're far from the only brand making lightweight retention devices.

This Leonardi Racing Rosco HDM weighs just 32 grams. Reto Indergaand runs a propreietary BMC chainguide on his Di2 equipped bike. The ironically named Shift Up chainguide comes from a pair of French engineers and has a claimed weight of 37.8 grams

This Berk one-piece Motika saddle and seatpost was from a Dangerholm build and comes in at 165 grams. With no suspension from the saddle rails, you'd better pack a thick chamois if you're planning on riding off road with it. A second Dangerholm build had this slightly more sensible set up of a Berk Rogla saddle (62 grams) and a Schmolke TLO (112.5 grams).

A bit of padding stuck on top of these fully carbon saddles is probably not a terrible idea.

Germany's AX Lightness set their stall out in their name and produce a number of coveted lightweight parts that we see on plenty of World Cup racers' bikes. Their Europa carbon seatpost has a claimed weight of 148 grams.

Seatpost clamps are another place we often see minimalist components.

AX Lightness also produce wheels that are as nice looking as they are light.

Bike Ahead's 6 spoke monocoque wheels are built in house in Germany and weights starts at 1249 grams for a 29er wheelset.

Weight can be shed on tires too; these Chaoyang Phantom Speed TLR semi-slicks weigh in at a claimed 540 grams.

Holes have been cut out of this chainstay protection to save a bit of weight

Carlos Coloma goes even further and just uses stickers to protect his frame.

Carbon crowns on forks are a pretty commonplace way to save weight

But how about carbon tokens? These carbon upgrades from Hopp weigh about half of what the standard tokens weigh.

If you want to go even lighter, a Lauf leaf spring fork is just 980 grams.

Dangerholm manages to get his bar and stem weighing under 200 grams thanks to a combo of MCFK and Schmolke parts

Yes the FRM stem may be aluminum but the hardware is titanium and the bar is carbon woven with Dyneema.

This KCNC Razor stainless steel rotor barely exists so much of it has been shaved away, weights start at 62 grams.

A minimalist water bottle holder from Jordan Sarrou's BH hardtail.

With the Olympics pushed back a year, a lot of the new tech we might have expected to see rolled out for the biggest prize in XC racing is being kept under wraps until next year. With that in mind, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the lightest bits of kit we've seen