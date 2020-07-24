Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes

Jul 24, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
With the Olympics pushed back a year, a lot of the new tech we might have expected to see rolled out for the biggest prize in XC racing is being kept under wraps until next year. With that in mind, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the lightest bits of kit we've seen

World Cup XCO 2 Germany tech
The Ceetec HDM comes in carbon and alloy versions and the carbon version comes in at 20 grams.
XC WC images
Ceetec are the most popular players in the lightweight chainguide market, as these two minimalist examples show, but they're far from the only brand making lightweight retention devices.

Classy looking chain device. Less is definitely more for this one.
This Leonardi Racing Rosco HDM weighs just 32 grams.
Reto runs a single chainring Shimano XTR Di2 setup with a proprietary BMC carbon chainguard. The chainrings are of a newer type as the ones the team rode last year.
Reto Indergaand runs a propreietary BMC chainguide on his Di2 equipped bike.
There s a whole new bunch of chainguards thanks to the single ring trend.
The ironically named Shift Up chainguide comes from a pair of French engineers and has a claimed weight of 37.8 grams

31 6x400ish one piece combo at 161 9g
This Berk one-piece Motika saddle and seatpost was from a Dangerholm build and comes in at 165 grams. With no suspension from the saddle rails, you'd better pack a thick chamois if you're planning on riding off road with it.
World s lightest 29er
A second Dangerholm build had this slightly more sensible set up of a Berk Rogla saddle (62 grams) and a Schmolke TLO (112.5 grams).

A whole lot of carbon offers very minimal comfort.
A bit of padding stuck on top of these fully carbon saddles is probably not a terrible idea.

Albstadt WC XC Germany 2015
Germany's AX Lightness set their stall out in their name and produce a number of coveted lightweight parts that we see on plenty of World Cup racers' bikes. Their Europa carbon seatpost has a claimed weight of 148 grams.

World Cup XCO 2 Germany tech
Ultra light carbon seatpost clamp.
Pure slender lightweight carbon. Do not exceed these NM limits though or you ll be crying dollars.
Albstadt WC XC Germany 2015
Seatpost clamps are another place we often see minimalist components.

Albstadt WC XC Germany 2015
AX Lightness also produce wheels that are as nice looking as they are light.

World Cup XCO 2 Germany tech
World Cup XCO 2 Germany tech
Bike Ahead's 6 spoke monocoque wheels are built in house in Germany and weights starts at 1249 grams for a 29er wheelset.

Prototype BH of Carlos Coloma
Weight can be shed on tires too; these Chaoyang Phantom Speed TLR semi-slicks weigh in at a claimed 540 grams.

Grams have been shaved everywhere.
Holes have been cut out of this chainstay protection to save a bit of weight

Prototype BH of Carlos Coloma
Carlos Coloma goes even further and just uses stickers to protect his frame.

Carbon crowns on forks are a pretty commonplace way to save weight

World s lightest 29er
But how about carbon tokens? These carbon upgrades from Hopp weigh about half of what the standard tokens weigh.

Well it beats the RockShox RS-1 s stiffness by a fair margin without a doubt.
If you want to go even lighter, a Lauf leaf spring fork is just 980 grams.

MCFK stems with Schmolke TLO handle bars. -6 90mm 720mm 186 5g -17 100 720mm 188 5g Now delivered to Mattias Hell re at Experimental Prototype to be bonded into one-piece combos to shed a few more grams and probably improve the stiffness a little bit.
179 7g
Dangerholm manages to get his bar and stem weighing under 200 grams thanks to a combo of MCFK and Schmolke parts

Yes the FRM stem may be aluminum but the hardware is titanium and the bar is carbon woven with Dyneema.

Tune components are among Germany s most well known light weight components producers.
This KCNC Razor stainless steel rotor barely exists so much of it has been shaved away, weights start at 62 grams.

It will hold a bottle.
A minimalist water bottle holder from Jordan Sarrou's BH hardtail.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes


Must Read This Week
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
61009 views
Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
56362 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
56072 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
53835 views
Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR
48480 views
CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More
34710 views
Spot Announces New Mayhem 130 and 150
32822 views
Two Pro Bikes from Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020
32051 views

13 Comments

  • 5 0
 That stuff is really interesting, but I weigh too much for those super-light parts. I once built(in 2000 or 2001) a carbon hardtail with spinergy spox wheels and carbon bits everywhere. It was really fun to ride when it wasn't broken.
  • 1 0
 I don't know why you'd replace your malleable alloy hanger for a super strong carbon one just to save 3-4 grams. Hangers are designed to bend on impacts in hopes of saving your expensive derailleur. I'd personally much rather replace an $8 hanger and suffer the 3 grams than replace a $300 (double that if you're talking AXS) rear derailleur. Also let's hope it doesnt break off completely and go into your spokes mid race. Just doesn't make any sense.
  • 1 0
 I'm a heavier guy too, so I like to look but, don't worry to much about ultra light stuff. Years ago I had a Cannondale hardtail down to below 22 pounds, never broke it, but I never was any faster on it either.
  • 1 0
 Unless you’re a pro XC racer, these parts are dumb. Little to no impact resistance and minimal weight savings. And if you touch the ground with an uncovered carbon shelled saddle, it’s toast.
  • 1 0
 Titanium stem hardware and ultralight carbon handlebars don't save much weight on their own. The real savings comes when they faill and you drop 5 grams worth of teeth.
  • 2 0
 Always measure these things in relative terms. 1/4 to a full pound can be lost with a morning dump.
  • 1 0
 Even as an xc racer I don’t see the gains your getting from a minimalist seat clamp or chain guide... what are you saving 0.0000000000000000000001 watts?
  • 1 0
 "If you worry about the ounces, the lbs will come"
  • 1 0
 *installs weight weenie kcnc rotors*
*rotors overheat*
*surprise pikachu face*
  • 1 0
 Those saddles.....imagine valuing a few grams more than your reproductive organs
  • 1 0
 All these wannabe roadies....
  • 1 0
 this is dumb! what a waste.
  • 1 0
 Weenies

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011348
Mobile Version of Website