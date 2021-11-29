'Super Wheel' Still Claims to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Still Skeptical

A recent prototype. More springs and more power... supposedly.

Super Wheel vs. the Herrenrad Victoria, a German bike built in 1905 and used by the German military during World War I. Many bicycles were fitted with spring wheels in the early 1900s and especially during and after WWI, as rubber was expensive and scarce. This comparison, found on Super Wheel's Facebook page, is interesting, though I'm not sure exactly what point is being made.

Two Super Wheels are, in some opinions, better than one.

Maybe I'm missing something, but it seems like there's more definitive efficiency to be gained from raising that seat a couple of centimeters.