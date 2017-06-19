Race Day: Superenduro 2017 Round 2, Canazei



Canazei, situated in the heart of the Dolomite's, with blistering rock faces all around, it’s stunning here. The mountain bike scene is growing here rapidly, there’s a bike park and plenty of natural singletracks, with new, natural singletrack being a top priority for the mountain bike community. The race was set out with six stages, stage six was a race through the town, stage one was to be raced twice also as stage five but unfortunately, stage five had to be cancelled. This still left us with over 25 minutes of racing and a full day on the bike, the liaisons were split between climbs and lift access, stage four had a long steep climb to the top.



The men’s race was extremely tight, with less than two seconds separating the top three. First place went to Matteo Raimondi, second to Marco Milivinti and third position to Denny Lupato. 20 seconds separated the women’s race, with the two top spots going to the Gehrig twins, Caro first and Anita second. Closely followed by Alia Marcellini.





Not a cloud in the sky all day today, it was a hot day for the riders.



Early morning car park bike checks before the big day.







Riders set off from the town, Enrico Guala sets all the riders off.



Two different lifts take you to the top of stage one.









Riders drop into stage one.





The top of stage one flows through open meadows on bike park trails.





Tommaso Francardo keeping it low and fast, into a 6th position.













Adreane Lanthier-Nadeau, fresh off a 3rd place at the EWS in Ireland. She finished in 4th position here.





Shafting sunlight made it quite hard to see which direction the trail went.







The liaison to stage three was pretty incredible.













Denny Lupato, just 1.35 seconds back.









Anita Gehrig, 16 seconds back but firmly into second place.





Simone Martinelli kicking up a cloud of dust.





Alex Lupato.





Second place today for Marco Milivinti, just .44 back on his teammate Matteo Raimondi.





Alia Marcellini, took home the third place today.





The fastest woman today, Caro Gehrig.





And the fastest man, Matteo Raimondi.





The Gerhig twins post-race ice cream. Matteo Raimondi.








