Saturday Practice: Superenduro Round 2 - Canazei



It’s day two here in Canazei at the second round of the Superenduro, and as the weather held off the tracks all started to dry out; with another day of sunshine here forecast it’s going to be a dusty dry race come Sunday.



With over 500 entries is one of the most populated races the Superenduro has ever seen. The variation in the trails here is going to make for a tough but exciting race, we have a mix of bikepark, technical, steep, fresh trails and short punchy climbs a well rounded riders will take the win on Sunday.





First thing this morning riders headed to town for the sign on.



Val Di Fassa is the valley in which the race is taking place.



Enrico Guala, Superenduro head honcho, was smiling with excitement all day. Everything is going to plan at this round.





First lift to the top, this race incorporates lift access and pedal liaisons.



Riders make their way to the stages with quite an epic backdrop.





The WOW (Women on Wheels) training camp were out riding the stages today.









It might be a tough race but there are plenty of playful features here.





Stage four has a big climb to the top, but it's definitely worth it. A brand new hand cut trail, loam central.









And then back into tough bikepark trails.









Stage 1/5 has some big swooping corners throughout the meadows.









As the final day of training the guys were out in the sun relaxing. This is a serious race series, but everyone that takes part is here for the love of it, music, beers, dancing and water pistols.



The Lupato brothers were out serving hot dogs to everyone at the end of the day.



Riders briefing.



The scenery here is incredible.



That's all for today, let's see what tomorrow's racing has in store for us.






