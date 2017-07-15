RACING

2017 Superenduro Round 3, La Thuile - Practice

Jul 15, 2017
by Ben Winder  
Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1
SUPERENDURO
La Thuile - Day One
Photography and words: Ben Winder

We’re back in La Thuile, the heart of the alps and host of one of the EWS rounds last year, for Superenduro Round 3.

It’s a tough, tough race. With 37km of racing across four stages, and 3000m of vertical descending. The race predominantly uses lifts, with just one stage liaison. But despite the lack of pedalling, this course boasts of some of the most technical trails in the world.

I bumped into Eddie Masters today—he isn’t racing but is here riding. He told me he reckons there is going to be some carnage, that they're basically going to race Val di Sole.

Clouds covered most of the highest peaks today.
Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1
There are spectacular views of Monte Bianco (Mont Blanc) in La Thuile, but unfortunately today clouds were wrapped around the peak and kept it hidden.

Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1
La Thuile is quite the picturesque Alpine town.
La Thuile is quite the picturesque alpine town.

Riders had a short liaison to the top of Stage 1 from the top of the lift.
Riders had a short liaison from the top of the lift to the top of Stage 1.

Sections of rock slabs covered in dust proved to be quite difficult to get down.
Sections of dust-covered rock slabs proved to be quite difficult to navigate.

With sections of winding singletrack too.
With sections of winding singletrack too.

Ominous looking clouds in the distance but luckily they stayed away today.
The ominous clouds in the distance stayed away today.

Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1

Classic Alpine riding here trails that snake through meadows.
Classic Alpine riding here, trails that snake through meadows.

In the trees Kelan Grant styling it up.
In the trees, Kelan Grant styling it up.

Nico Lau is here looking absolutely pinned all day today.
Nico Lau is here, looking absolutely pinned all day today.

The stages snake down through ski pistes.
The stages wind down through ski pistes.

Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1

Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1

Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1

The trails are rough and flat out loads of sharp rocks just waiting to slice a tire open.
The trails are rough and flat out, loads of sharp rocks just waiting to slice a tire open.

Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1

Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1

The trails snake past old buildings along unused access paths.
The trails arc past old buildings along forgotten pathways.

Tracy Moseley has made a guest appearance here today she s brought one of her junior proteges with her.
Tracy Moseley has made a guest appearance here today, and she's brought one of her junior proteges with her.

Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1

Riding with your mates isn t quite as fun here clouds of dust seriously impair vision.
Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1

Riding with your mates isn't quite as fun here, clouds of dust seriously impair your vision.

Superenduro 2017 Round 3 - La Thuile Day 1

Greg Callaghan getting chased down by Killian Callaghan.
Greg Callaghan, getting chased down by Killian Callaghan.

Dustay stage 3.
Dustay, stage 3.

Tomaso Ancillotti is racing here this weekend it s great to see him so involved in the team and mountain biking.
Tomaso Ancillotti is racing here this weekend. It's great to see him so involved in the team and mountain biking.
Denny Lupato had a bit of a crash yesterday but is excited about the trails here.
Denny Lupato had a bit of a crash yesterday but is excited about the trails here.

Vittorio Gambirasio.
Vittorio Gambirasio.
Tracy Moseley s husband James Richards is here riding and also making sure all the bikes are in check.
Tracy Moseley's husband, James Richards is here riding and also making sure all the bikes are in check.

Racing gets underway on Saturday. Who do you have taking the top step this weekend?

Must Read This Week
Finals Results - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
88822 views
Trek Debuts New RE:aktiv Thru Shaft Shock Technology
60485 views
Replay: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
53104 views
Whyte G-170 - First Ride
46626 views
Make Enduro Great Again - Video
43898 views
From the Top: David Turner
40197 views
Run It: Cam Zink at Darkfest - Video and Photo Epic
38610 views
What's Inside Your Toolbox? - Jason Marsh
35165 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034694
Mobile Version of Website