2017 Superenduro Round 3, La Thuile - Practice



We’re back in La Thuile, the heart of the alps and host of one of the EWS rounds last year, for Superenduro Round 3.



It’s a tough, tough race. With 37km of racing across four stages, and 3000m of vertical descending. The race predominantly uses lifts, with just one stage liaison. But despite the lack of pedalling, this course boasts of some of the most technical trails in the world.



I bumped into Eddie Masters today—he isn’t racing but is here riding. He told me he reckons there is going to be some carnage, that they're basically going to race Val di Sole.





There are spectacular views of Monte Bianco (Mont Blanc) in La Thuile, but unfortunately today clouds were wrapped around the peak and kept it hidden.



La Thuile is quite the picturesque alpine town.



Riders had a short liaison from the top of the lift to the top of Stage 1.





Sections of dust-covered rock slabs proved to be quite difficult to navigate.





With sections of winding singletrack too.





The ominous clouds in the distance stayed away today.









Classic Alpine riding here, trails that snake through meadows.





In the trees, Kelan Grant styling it up.





Nico Lau is here, looking absolutely pinned all day today.





The stages wind down through ski pistes.

















The trails are rough and flat out, loads of sharp rocks just waiting to slice a tire open.













The trails arc past old buildings along forgotten pathways.





Tracy Moseley has made a guest appearance here today, and she's brought one of her junior proteges with her.









Riding with your mates isn't quite as fun here, clouds of dust seriously impair your vision.







Greg Callaghan, getting chased down by Killian Callaghan.





Dustay, stage 3.





Tomaso Ancillotti is racing here this weekend. It's great to see him so involved in the team and mountain biking. Denny Lupato had a bit of a crash yesterday but is excited about the trails here.





Vittorio Gambirasio. Tracy Moseley's husband, James Richards is here riding and also making sure all the bikes are in check.



Racing gets underway on Saturday. Who do you have taking the top step this weekend?



