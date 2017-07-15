2017 Superenduro Round 3, La Thuile - Practice Day 2





Today marks the last day of practice at the Superenduro. The tracks are starting to show signs of wear, with the lack of rain and hundreds of riders rocketing down, the dust is deep. Riders told me today the trails are changing massively from run to run.



Matteo Raimondi is currently leading the overall in the series, followed by Vittorio Gambirasio and closely following him by just 20 points is Marco Milivinti. But as we’re only at the third race of the season it’s still all to play for. At this round we’re seeing a few big names joining the ranks too, the like’s of Greg Callaghan, Nico Lau, Kelan Grant, Killian Callaghan and Tracy Moseley.





Monte Bianco overlooks stage one, it summons feelings of awe and excitement. Monte Bianco overlooks stage one, it summons feelings of awe and excitement.





Fred Leth and Bob Bertelsen are from Denmark and have a pretty sweet set up in the car park. Fred Leth and Bob Bertelsen are from Denmark and have a pretty sweet set up in the car park.





Matteo Raimondi, series leader. Matteo Raimondi, series leader. Simone Martinelli decided to try out a coil shock here, the long rough stages really make the suspension work. Simone Martinelli decided to try out a coil shock here, the long rough stages really make the suspension work.





Vittorio Gambirasio. Vittorio Gambirasio. Tracy Moseley. Tracy Moseley.





It's mainly lit assisted here, except for one climb during the race. Although all the stages can be accessed by the lift for practice. It's mainly lit assisted here, except for one climb during the race. Although all the stages can be accessed by the lift for practice.





A short liaison to the top of stage one. A short liaison to the top of stage one.





And riders drop in, with the moon still in the sky. And riders drop in, with the moon still in the sky.





The backdrop to this place is incredible. The backdrop to this place is incredible.









Monte Bianco wearing it's Donald Trump wig today, as riders fire past at high speed. Monte Bianco wearing it's Donald Trump wig today, as riders fire past at high speed.





The Gehrig twins, Anita and Caro, were looking quick today, their biggest competition tomorrow will be Tracy Moseley. The Gehrig twins, Anita and Caro, were looking quick today, their biggest competition tomorrow will be Tracy Moseley.

















This flat out singletrack is littered with sharp rocks, one mistake and you might as well say goodbye to your wheel. This flat out singletrack is littered with sharp rocks, one mistake and you might as well say goodbye to your wheel.













Denny Lupato. Denny Lupato.





As the trails get lower down the mountain there's less rock, but that means more dust. As the trails get lower down the mountain there's less rock, but that means more dust.









Ben Foggo making easy work of the loose, dusty corners. Ben Foggo making easy work of the loose, dusty corners.













Greg Callaghan, firing down one of the steeper sections of Stage one. Greg Callaghan, firing down one of the steeper sections of Stage one.





Fred Leth, didn't mean to blow this corner up so much, he pushed back up to try a new line and carried a lot more speed than he anticipated. Fred Leth, didn't mean to blow this corner up so much, he pushed back up to try a new line and carried a lot more speed than he anticipated.





When safety nets do their job... to save me from incoming human missiles. Luckily this guy walked away unscathed from this crash. When safety nets do their job... to save me from incoming human missiles. Luckily this guy walked away unscathed from this crash.











Lee Huskinson. Lee Huskinson.





Tight technical corners. Tight technical corners.









The Lupato brothers discussing the trails at the end of the day. The Lupato brothers discussing the trails at the end of the day.





With riding over for the day, riders got their bikes prepared for tomorrow's race. Nico Lau, left. With riding over for the day, riders got their bikes prepared for tomorrow's race. Nico Lau, left.



Anita Gerhig. Anita Gerhig. Greg Callaghan. Greg Callaghan.





Jonathan Maunsell's shin had swollen up something special today. The tracks here have claimed a fair few victims. Jonathan joked that he was off to see most of his mates down in the hospital. Jonathan Maunsell's shin had swollen up something special today. The tracks here have claimed a fair few victims. Jonathan joked that he was off to see most of his mates down in the hospital.





Riders sign on. Riders sign on.





During the riders briefing today, Enrico Guala (Superenduro head honcho) announced a change of venue, at the next round of the Superenduro. It's been changed just a few miles down the road, and still hopes to see many riders there. During the riders briefing today, Enrico Guala (Superenduro head honcho) announced a change of venue, at the next round of the Superenduro. It's been changed just a few miles down the road, and still hopes to see many riders there.



Alex Lupato and Denny Lupato were on hot dog duties after the briefing. Alex Lupato and Denny Lupato were on hot dog duties after the briefing.





We'll see you again tomorrow, for a lot more dust. We'll see you again tomorrow, for a lot more dust.





