Race Report: Hypothermia in Pietra Ligure - Superenduro 2019 Round 1

The beach showers here have been turned into the bike wash area.

Mechanics were working hard to get the bikes prepped. Giancarlo from Formula was on hand to offer some support.

After the off season it's a chance for riders to catch up with one and other. Davide Sottocornola checks in with the Lupato Brothers.

This weekend is partly shuttle assisted; this maximizes the amount of descending that can be worked into a weekend.

From sea level to 1200m, the top of stage one.

Let's get practice underway.

Stage four, was a rocky, narrow path through dense shrubbery, with a few openings and big rock slabs.

Francy Lucchini taking a tumble on one of the awkward rocky turns.

The final section of stage four races through the terraces, and a short section through the cobbled streets.

Practice day done.

Riders started from Pietra Ligure town center on Sunday morning in the rain, they rode to the shuttle pickup point which took them to the top of stage one.

As the morning went on, the rain turned to snow at the top of stage one.

As racing kicked off, it was apparent how trying the conditions were, slippery, wet and cold. Yet the trails were running fast, riders who managed to stay warm seemed to be enjoying themselves.

Stage one was 6km long and had 700m of descending, that's tough without the hindrance of bad weather.

The race was called off at this point, before any of the Elites dropped in.

Denny and Alex Lupato were already at the top of the stage and decided to ride the stage back down to town. They were a little disappointed the race had been called off, but also had the best time riding the stage in the slop.

It was a bit of a disappointing weekend for the racers, but everyone got a taste of the trails here in Pietra Ligure which has got to be on your visit list.

This weekend the first round of the 2019 Superenduro unfortunately had to be cancelled. Rain had been forecast for race day, but as the clouds rolled in, it fell as snow at the top of the first stage. The cold temperatures at the top (1200m) caught some people unaware and exposed to the elements, this left a handful of people hospitalized with hypothermia. With medical staff spread thin, the decision was made to cancel the race during the first stage, just before the top 80 set off.This was a disappointment to everyone, but the decision had been made together by the race director, race commissaries, and the rescue team, for the safety of the riders. There’s a lesson in this. We shouldn’t ever underestimate the mountains and instead, respect and learn from them.We were still at the event all weekend, and have a non-race, race report for you.Set on the Ligurian coast, just a stone throw for the world-renowned Finale Ligure, in the neighboring town of Pietra Ligure. It boasts the same beautiful Italian coastline, historical architecture, food, mountains and most importantly, friendly, easy-going Italians. The riding scene and quality of trails here have recently been going from strength to strength, an obvious choice for the Superenduro to host its opening round of 2019.This weekend saw a new rule introduced to limit practice to only the Saturday before the race, which is something that appears to be welcomed by all the riders. The trails are left in better condition and it’s fairer race that keeps the cost down for the racers.